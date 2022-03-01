Kurt en Shura Teasers for March 2022: Seyit admits his infidelity to Shura

Seyit and Shura have a misunderstanding because of Petro, who is determined to keep the lovers apart. They grapple with the thought of not being together, and Seyit later confesses his infidelity to Shura. Will Shura continue to hold on to the dream of being with Seyit after the betrayal? Keep reading the Kurt en Shura teasers for more on how the drama unfolds.

Kurt en Shura is a historical drama that airs on eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 8.30 p.m.

Kurt en Shura Turkish telenovela is a historical love story inspired by real events that occurred during the First World War in Russia and Turkey. Kurt Seyit (a Turkish soldier) and Alexandra Shura (a beautiful Russian nobleman's daughter) fall in love. However, the effects of the war, customs, and betrayal threaten to keep them apart, and they decide to flee to Istanbul, where they find new friends and family but remain uncertain about the future.

Kurt en Shura teasers for March 2022

Kurt en Shura on eExtra was written by Kurt Seyit's granddaughter, who chronicles her granddad's journey of love during the Russian revolution. Here are the Kurt en Shura teasers for the upcoming March episodes.

1st of March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 13

Kurt informs his folks about his decision to leave. Elsewhere, Yasef dies after being shot while Guzide agrees to become the wife of Binnaz's brother after thinking having time to think about it.

2nd of March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 14

Kurt is back home when the rebels are already attacking his family. Will he manage to save them?

3rd of March 2022, Thursday: Episode 15

Celil and Petro go to Istanbul. Meanwhile, Seyit and Alexandra are in Istanbul trying to locate Alexandra's family at the commission. During the process of searching, they come across a name they were not anticipating to find.

4th of March 2022, Friday: Episode 16

A soldier is murdered at Yahya's hotel, and he is taken into police custody as the murder suspect. Shura has some suspicions regarding Ayse and her relationship with Seyit. Elsewhere, Celil and Petro reach the Baroness's home.

7th of March 2022, Monday: Episode 17

With Officer Billy monitoring the tavern, Kurt and the other people must think of the best way to move the firearms in plain sight. Will they succeed?

8th of March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 18

The presence of Celil creates tension while Seyit and others manage to move the firearms from the hotel. It seems Istanbul has more familiar people than earlier thought.

9th of March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 19

Kurt and Alexandra's relationship is tested again. Will it survive? Will Seyit's decision to keep the truth from Alexandra hurt her? Meanwhile, plans are underway to invade the English camp.

10th of March 2022, Thursday: Episode 20

There is increased tension between Baroness, Seyit, Shura and Petro while Alya acts as an informer. Alexandra decides to get in the kitchen, but the people are surprised to learn that she has never been in the kitchen.

11th of March 2022, Friday: Episode 21

Kurt asks Shura to marry him. Later, Shura continues to search for Tina, who is moving around with Yusuf. Meanwhile, Billy and his men arrest Celil.

14th of March 2022, Monday: Episode 22

Kurt and Alexandra are left confused when Petro starts working with Captain Billy. Will the lovers conquer all?

15th of March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 23

Seyit leaves without informing Shura where he is going. A heartbroken Shura makes up her mind to leave with her aunt. On the other hand, a captured Seyit is trying to find a way to free himself and return home to her.

16th of March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 24

Seyit manages to return home. Meanwhile, it seems Petro is ready to do anything to create a rift between the lovers.

17th of March 2022, Thursday: Episode 25

Petro is determined to create chaos as he makes Shura aware of Seyit's return. Lola and Ayse sabotage his plans, but it seems he still has something that can work for him.

18th of March 2022, Friday: Episode 26

Seyit and Shura try to handle betrayals while Alya starts working on her revenge. The Baroness starts taking charge of her life again.

21st of March 2022, Monday: Episode 27

Alexandra and Kurt are yet to solve their issues while Alya's life is in grave danger. How will things turn out for them?

22nd of March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 28

Valentina is ready to rejoin her folks who stay overseas, but she faces one problem? Will she manage to persuade Alexandra to forget about Seyit and go with her? How far is Celil willing to go to ensure Alya's safety?

23rd of March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 29

What will happen to Seyit and Alexandra's romance after Seyit's betrayal? Celil starts working on his plans to ensure Alya is free from danger. Elsewhere, Captain Billy fails to eliminate Seyit.

24th of March 2022, Thursday: Episode 30

Kurt and Alexandra struggle with the possibility of them not being together. Meanwhile, Billy starts working on his scheme against Seyit.

25th of March 2022, Friday: Episode 31

Seyit is released from jail after eight months. How are things going to turn out for Seyit and everyone involved after Seyit meets the family of his cellmate?

28th of March 2022, Monday: Episode 32

Murvet and her family are forced to come to Pera after a fire breaks out. Elsewhere, Alexandra does not know what to do after Kurt confesses to cheating on her.

29th of March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 33

People are getting ready for the big party. Billy alters the terms of the arrangement, and Petro has no choice but to rethink his plans.

30th of March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 34

How will the execution of a serviceman affect Alexandra and Kurt's lives? Meanwhile, Guzide is burdened with asking Yahya to end their marriage and another issue.

31st of March 2022, Thursday: Episode 35

Kurt sets out to assist the Turkish Revolutionaries while Alexandra comes up with a life-changing resolution regarding them. Guzide's problems seem to multiply as she gets devastating news.

What happens to the Kurt en Shura cast?

Kurt Seyit ve Sura's plot has fascinating twists in the upcoming episodes as love and betrayal lead to unexpected decisions. Here is a summary of what happens to the characters in Kurt en Shura March episodes.

Kurt Seyit and Alexandra Shura

Kurt returns home, but the rebels have already started attacking his folks. Alexandra starts suspecting his relationship with Ayse, and their romance is put to the test again. He then proposes to Shura but is later captured, and a heartbroken Alexandra thinks he left without saying. They have disagreements because of Petro, who is determined to keep them apart. Kurt is later arrested and decides to confess his infidelity to Shura after his release. How will this affect their relationship?

Guzide

She agrees to tie the knot with Binnaz's brother and later struggles to tell Yahya that she wants a divorce. Her problems continue to escalate when she receives heartbreaking news. How will things end for her?

Kurt en Shura Turkish telenovela has an exciting episode line-up this March, as revealed by the Kurt en Shura teasers. Will Seyit and Shura's love survive the ongoing turmoil? The television series airs on eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 8.30 p.m.

