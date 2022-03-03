The Search for Frida Teasers for April 2022: Season finales

The Search For Frida teasers will make you feel the void of suspense that the series created. However, the series is a must-watch if you love suspense or enjoy watching thrillers. To have a sneak peek of what is to come, check out the details of the teaser.

The Search for Frida movie paints a story about a teenage girl whose love for video drives her into an escapade with her cousins during her father's birthday party. This leads to her kidnapping. Will she be found? Get to know what happens as the series finales.

The Search for Frida teasers for April 2022

Keep yourself busy with these April teasers while waiting for the proper airing of The Search For Frida soap opera. Here are the highlights of what to expect.

Friday, 1st of April, 2022 - Episode 1

Rafaela reflects and changes her tactics, and doubts start to arise. But, on the other hand, Tomás, her son, does not buy her story. Meanwhile, Angel takes an overdose.

Saturday, 2nd of April, 2022 - Episode 2

The police kick off a search to uncover and arrest Rafaela. She hides in the cement factory, with Ingrid as her hostage.

Sunday, 3rd of April, 2022 - Episode 3

The chase comes down to Martin vs Rafaela. Will he catch, kill, or arrest her? Does she escape? Marcela publishes a book three years later.

Rafaela

Rafaela initially advised Salvador against running away before Abelardo confronted her. At some point, she became a prime suspect over a matter being investigated. When she reflects and considers changing her tactics, the police officers go after her, leading her to hide in a cement factory with her hostage. What will Martin do to her if he catches her?

Marcela

Marcela, Frida's mother, visits Salvador in prison to see the face of the man who murdered her daughter before she later pays an unscheduled visit to Cabrera. Based on her experience, she decided to publish a book.

The Search For Frida teasers for April 2022 have revealed that this sitcom will leave you edgy and filled with suspense until the end. So, as the drama series ends this month, do not miss out on what becomes of your favourite characters in the show. Remember, the series broadcasts on Telemundo at 22h00.

