Suidooster Teasers for April 2022: Simon refuses to walk Danni down the aisle

Simon’s condition continues to deteriorate, but he hides it and his daughter Danni and Mrs J are concerned about him. He later surprises everyone when he refuses to walk Danni down the aisle, even after Danni and Siya make a drastic decision to ensure he is part of their wedding. Keep reading the Suidooster teasers for more on how the action unfolds in April episodes.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Suidooster television series airs from Mondays to Fridays on kykNET and kykNET & Kie at 6.30 p.m. Photo: @suidoostertv

Source: Twitter

The situation is not looking good at the Samsodien household as a hopeless Mymoena blames herself for the situation. Elsewhere, Dirk has a disagreement with his mother and sees a side of her that he never knew about.

Suidooster teasers for April 2022

Suidooster on kykNET and kykNET & Kie has action-packed episodes to keep you entertained the entire April. What is going on in Ruiterbosch’s Suidooster this April? Here are all the teasers.

The tension at the Samsodiens starts affecting little Stella. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

1st April 2022, Friday: Episode 1508

The ongoing tension at the Samsodien household has begun affecting little Stella. Simon does not want to be with anybody for the rest of the day while Nazeem tries to get AB’s attention.

4th April 2022, Monday: Episode 1509

Mymoena and AB are not sure whether they should come out clean regarding the truth. New details regarding their situation emerge, making things even more complicated. Elsewhere, Carlo is heartbroken when his friends do not want to be his playmates anymore, and he accuses Ty of being behind his current problem.

5th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 1510

AB finds himself in a tight spot while Ty continues to interfere with friends linked to Carlo. What is his agenda? Meanwhile, Simon attempts to fool people regarding his deteriorating situation.

6th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 1511

Dirk wants to assure the Samsodien household by giving them proof, but he fails to receive the cooperation he needs to make things successful. Simon’s condition is not looking great.

7th April 2022, Thursday: Episode 1512

A desperate Mymoena makes a radical decision while Dirk has a misunderstanding with his mom. Elsewhere, Danni has new suspicions regarding the well-being of his father, while Lee-Ann comes across something that annoys Ty.

8th April 2022, Friday: Episode 1513

Mrs J is concerned about Simo, who wants to make people believe he is doing fine. Ty has an argument with Carlo and his acquaintances while Mymoena is doing all she can to find a way to end their nightmare.

Simon tries to hide his deteriorating condition. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

11th April 2022, Monday: Episode 1514

Simon’s day is filled with activities, while Dirk’s mother lets her son see a side of her that he never knew she had. The Samsodien household is filled with desperation when they fail to get any news, but then it arrives. Are they ready for the new development?

12th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 1515

Mymoena finds out that it is not possible for her to keep her secret to herself. Elsewhere, three young men do not have enough money while Wade tries to persuade Elana to host a certain event.

13th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 1516

The Samsodiens see some light at the end of the tunnel while Nazeem finds out something that is likely to have a significant effect on the Samsodien’s current situation. Meanwhile, Siya and Danni come up with a sudden decision regarding their marriage to ensure Simon is accommodated.

14th April 2022, Thursday: Episode 1517

Dirks is guilt-ridden while Siya and Danni do their best to tackle a challenging situation. Elsewhere, Elana finds out that Wade’s celebration unfolded beyond expectation.

15th April 2022, Friday: Episode 1518

Simon has changed his mind about walking Danni down the aisle and does not want to do it anymore. Why the change of heart? Hardus looks forward to joining the party that Wade will organize next. Meanwhile, Bianca has renewed hope.

A hopeless Mymoena blames herself for the worsening Samsodien situation. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

18th April 2022, Monday: Episode 1519

The marriage ceremony for Siya and Danni is finally here, but an unanticipated obstacle threatens to ruin their special day. Nazeem aids the authorities with a breakthrough.

19th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 1520

Siya and Danni try to come to terms with what happened while Hardus pressurizes his colleagues. Dirk vanishes, and people desperately try to locate him.

20th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 1521

Mymoena starts having doubts about normalcy ever returning to their lives while Hardus does all he can to ensure his plans do not veer off the track. Elsewhere, AB looks for assistance from an unlikely source.

21st April 2022, Thursday: Episode 1522

The three young men have no choice but to face the consequences of their actions last night. Mymoena does not see any light at the end of the tunnel, while Simon wants Siya to accomplish something that seems impossible.

22nd April 2022, Friday: Episode 1523

Siya is worried that Simon’s mental health is getting worse, while Nazeem is frustrated when Dirk is not willing to share what he knows. Lee-Ann and Ty discover how Carlo was heavily intoxicated last night.

Dirk sees a side of his mother he never knew about. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

25th April 2022, Monday: Episode 1524

Mymoena feels she is responsible for the ongoing situation while Ty and Kate accost the young men about their decision to drink alcohol again. Meanwhile, Danni is left speechless after Siya reveals certain details.

26th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 1525

AB is ready to make a confession to the authorities regarding Dirk, but Nazeem attempts to stop his move. Danni feels let down by Simon, and sister Graaff is forced to make a difficult decision.

27th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 1526

Danni is convinced she has a solution that can tackle her father’s problem. Elsewhere, Carlo tries to fight his conscience while Nazeem and Sister Graaff reach an agreement.

28th April 2022, Thursday: Episode 1527

The Samsodien household is eagerly waiting for the new details regarding the exchange. Danni starts looking after her dad’s well-being while Carlo and Quinton have the opportunity to right their wrongs.

29th April 2022, Friday: Episode 1528

Justin is worried that life is passing by before he can experience and live it to the full. Bianca comes up with a decision that creates chaos in the Samsodien household. Elsewhere, Mrs J goes through a horrific experience while Danni reveals shocking details to her dad.

Danni and Siya's wedding is ruined. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happens to the Suidooster cast?

The ongoing tension at the Samsodiens household seems to be getting out of hand as Mymoena and AB do their best to ensure things return to normal. What information does Dirk have on them, and why does AB want to confess to the police about him? Here is a recap of what happens to other characters in the upcoming Suidooster April episodes.

Danni

She is concerned about her dad Simon’s deteriorating condition. Later, she and Siya make drastic decisions to ensure her father is part of their marriage celebration. However, Simon later changes his mind about walking Danni down the aisle. Later, something terrible happens that ruins their wedding and they are left to pick up the pieces. Danni is very disappointed in his father after Siya’s revelation, but she later feels she has a solution to help her dad as she starts caring for him.

Dirk

He wants to assure the Samsodiens with proof but does not get the needed support. He then has a disagreement with his mother and gets to see a side of her that he never knew about. Dirk later disappears, and people start to look for him desperately. Later, he refuses to give Nazeem any information.

Mymoena

She contemplates coming clean about the whole truth, but there are new developments regarding the situation that the Samsodiens are in. She desperately wishes to end the household nightmare that has started to affect little Stella and blames herself for the predicament. Mymoena realizes she cannot keep her secrets as she loses hope while AB seeks assistance from an unlikely source.

From the Suidooster teasers for April episodes, viewers should get ready to go through an emotional rollercoaster. When will the Samsodiens find a solution to their unending issues? The soapie airs on kykNET and kykNET & Kie from Mondays to Fridays at 6.30 p.m.

READ ALSO: Kurt en Shura teasers for March 2022: Seyit admits his infidelity to Shura

Briefly.co.za highlighted the drama to expect in the March episodes of Kurt en Shura on eExtra. The historical love story between a Turkish soldier and a Russian noble’s daughter is getting more interesting with fascinating twists.

Petro is determined to keep Seyit and Shura apart. Later, Shura is confused when Seyit admits his infidelity to her. Will their romance survive? Find out what happens next in Kurt en Shura.

Source: Briefly News