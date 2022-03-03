Days of Our Lives Teasers for April 2022: Investigations reveal the cartel

Days of Our Lives teasers for April 2022 are finally here, and the show keeps getting juicier by the day. Endless wrangles are the order of the day in the show. Days of Our Lives cast members engage in the most creative ways of getting back at their foes. While doing so, they endanger some of the cast members. Is revenge necessary at all times? How about going through these hints to catch up with the oncoming events in the soapie?

Days of Our Lives storyline features the complicated lives of the Brady and Horton family members. The enmity between the two families is passed from one generation to the next. It also highlights their tragedies and triumphs and how they deal with their situations. Days of Our Lives episodes are captivating enough to guarantee your return. If you are looking for a show to binge on after a hectic day, Days of Our Lives is the perfect pick. Meanwhile, go through the hints in Days of Our Lives teasers for April 2022 to find out what the oncoming episodes have in store for us.

Days of Our Lives teasers for April 2022

Recently, Days of Our Lives episodes revealed Haley's misery and how difficult it is to prove her innocence. Secret lovers struggle to hide their affection, and the search for the cartel leaders is at its peak. How will Sarah deal with her dilemma?

Episode 13550 (664) - Monday, 4th of April 2022

Diana walks in on Leo holding the evidence envelope, and John resuscitates an unconscious Marlena. Brady incites Eric to oust Holly from Stefan's house, and Will tells Sonny that Leo changed his mind about pressing charges against them.

Eric and Brady visit Marlena at the hospital, and Sarah tells Rex that Kayla talked about applying for a hospital job. Chloe is perplexed to experience a softer side of Stefan when he calms the inconsolable little girl.

Episode 13551 (665) - Tuesday, 5th of April 2022

Diana walks into the ward and finds John sitting on Marlena's empty bed; hence, she assumes Marlena is dead. Eli joins them and updates them about the suspect he questioned, Haley. JJ introduces Haley to Justin. Elsewhere, Tripp asks Claire how Eve and Jack knew Haley was there. Claire insinuates that Ciara could be the suspect.

Leo visits Brady unannounced and tells him they are brothers. Later, Leo feels Will and Sonny should be kinder since he dropped the charges.

Episode 13552 (666) - Wednesday, 6th of April 2022

As Kayla attempts to tell Brady and John the truth about Nurse Shelly's involvement in Marlene's poisoning, Shelly questions Diana and threatens to let the cat out of the bag. Sarah extends an olive branch to Eric and sympathizes with him about his mother's situation, and they bond over faith.

Rex expresses his concerns about Eric and Sarah's closeness to Chloe. Gabi ad Stefan get into an argument over Gabi. Later, Stefan and Gabi get into another heated brawl, although Chloe walks in and neutralizes the situation.

Episode 13553 (667) - Thursday, 7th of April 2022

John sits next to Marlena, encouraging her to pull through. Leo stops by the ward, and as he gets to know more about John, Marlena's monitor suddenly goes off. Sarah and Kayla attempt to save her, but Diana anticipates her death. Elsewhere, Sarah and Eric worry that Brady might tell Rex that they have something going on.

Ciara tells Julie about her breakup with Ben, but she is puzzled to learn that Ben works for Stefan.

Episode 13554 (668) - Friday, 8th of April 2022

John watches helplessly as Sarah and Kayla attempt to resuscitate Marlena. Marlena is caught in limbo between hell and heaven as her heart stops beating.

Episode 13555 (669) - Monday, 11th of April 2022

Leo questions whether or not Diana wants Marlena dead and Kayla tips Eli about her concerns on Kristy messing with Marlena's IV. John tells Diana that there is an ongoing investigation about what happened to Marlena. Later, Brady gets so overwhelmed by Marlena's situation that he makes mean remarks about Eric to Rex.

Eric swears to go back to Sarah if God lets Marlena live, and Gabi tips Brady about Stefan using Leo to get information on Titan. Meanwhile, Ciara questions Ben for going back to work for Stefan.

Episode 13556 (670) - Tuesday, 12th of April 2022

Ben rescues Ciara, and Stefan reassures Chloe to keep her safe. Jennifer asks Jack tough questions about Haley during an interview for the paper. Tripp refuses to imagine Claire threw him under the bus, and Claire shares her dilemma with Eve.

Haley gets back from court and is anxious about the final ruling. JJ supports her by raising her bond, but Justin comes bearing bad news.

Episode 13557 (671) - Wednesday, 13th of April 2022

Haley turns down JJ's suggestion, and Ciara worries that Tripp could be obsessed with Haley. Ted and Hope share a warm moment after their lengthy discussion about work business. Rafe opens up to Roman about his issues with Hope and Ted. Later, Rafe walks in on Ted and Hope in a compromising position.

Eric has a dream about Rex attacking him for going after Sarah. Elsewhere, Sarah confesses to Maggie that she kissed Eric and has feelings for him. Later, Rex hears that Sarah and Eric are meeting for lunch, but he decides to let them be.

Episode 13558 (672) - Thursday, 14th of April 2022

Eli, Lani and John set a trap for an unsuspecting Diana. Brady thanks Gabi for her excellent work at spying, and Leo lies to Brady when Stefan summons Gabi. Tripp tips Claire about his decision to help Haley, and an excited Haley shares the news with JJ.

Episode 13559 (673) - Friday, 15th of April 2022

John questions Diana, and later, she tells Leo and John the shocking truth. John tells Marlena the truth about Diana's actions. Leo and Marlena get into a heated argument, and Kate is shocked to hear Marlena say that John is Leo's father.

After interrogating Stefan and Chloe about the shooting, Hope questions Ted about his chain of excuses to avoid spending time with her. Later, Hope is pissed off to hear that Rafe is still at the pub. Chloe and Stefan's bond grows stronger, and Brady's arrival interferes with their plan.

Episode 13560 (674) - Monday, 18th of April 2022

Sonny pushes Leo to sign the divorce papers, and Leo gives Will an evil eye. Eric bumps into Sarah at the hospital. Brady interrogates Sarah, who tells him he is wrong. Elsewhere, Eric lets Marlena in on his promise to God.

Later, Brady gives Eric an ultimatum, and Stefan questions Chloe's feelings towards Brady. Ciara insists on accompanying Ben to the hospital, and Rex attends to him. Later, Ciara stands up to Hope on a phone call.

Episode 13561 (675) - Tuesday, 19th of April 2022

Tripp and Haley meet to "write" their love story, and Claire reaches out to Eve for Help. JJ unexpectedly show up and interrupts an unforeseen fraught moment between Tripp and Haley. Stefan and Gabi clash and throw sparks, and Chloe runs into Brady and confronts him.

Brady messes with Eric's head, and Eric tells Sarah his dilemma. Sonny rushes Will to the hospital, and Rex and Sarah suspect foul play.

Episode 13562 (676) - Wednesday, 20th of April 2022

Eve informs Jack about the plan she concocted with Claire to expose Haley, and Claire figures out a way of helping Tripp with his next move. JJ is devastated to realize he cannot help Haley. Jennifer opens up to Hope about her disappointment in Jack, and Sarah tells Rex she kissed Eric.

Hope confesses her relationship with Rafe is better, even though Ted kissed her again. Later, Abe blasts Hope for not revealing that Ted was the blackmailer. A furious Hope goes off on Rafe.

Episode 13563 (677) - Thursday, 21st of April 2022

Kayla interrupts Rafe and Hope's fight by stating that Jordan wants to see him. Later, Jordan confides in Rafe, and Hope tells Ted that Rafe broke her confidence. Claire hooks up with Tripp at an inn, but she secretly records him.

Haley accidentally stumbles upon Claire's lighter and tells JJ about it. Jack and Eve come to the loft and tell Haley they are after her. Ciara hands Ben a sponge to bathe on his hospital bed, and JJ is bitter towards his father.

Episode 13564 (678) - Friday, 22nd of April 2022

Jordan burdens Rafe, and Hope learns from Ben and Ciara that Jordan did not have a hand in the first fire. Later, Rafe tells Hope about Jordan's request, and Ben worries that he might have broken Ciara's trust again. Tripp checks up on Haley after her encounter with Eve and Jack.

Claire's meeting with Jack and Eve does not end well after their demands. Eve comforts her, although Jack has other plans. Tripp interrupts Haley with Melinda, and later, Tripp opens the Pandora's box about Eve, Jack, Claire and Haley's feelings for JJ. JJ confides in Kayla about his most recent discovery.

Episode 13565 (679) Monday, 25th of April 2022

Sarah reluctantly accepts Rex's proposal, and Maggie and Victor discuss Leo and Sonny's divorce and Will's illness. Maggie approaches Sarah secretly to find out more details about her feelings for Eric and Rex.

Eric hooks up with Brady and tells him about his plan regarding Chloe and Stefan. Stefan expresses his confidence in Ben's potential in leading the El Fideo cartel. At the hospital, Sonny and Will tell Gabi about Leo's curse and how Will's unexplainable medical problems are related to the issue.

Episode 13566 (680) - Tuesday, 26th of April 2022

Stefan gets more attracted to Chloe, and Eli and Lani show up with a possible lead on the cartel after their encounter with Chloe. Brady seeks Gabi's help with bringing Stefan down, and later, Gabi unexpectedly visits Stefan. Maggie tells Rex her concerns about his decision to marry Sarah.

Eric puts on a front by hiding his feelings for Sarah while congratulating her. Kattie attempts to convince Victor to hire her at Titan to collude with them in bringing DiMera down. Maggie gets bothered when she spots them chatting.

Episode 13567 (681) - Wednesday, 27th of April 2022

Eve and Jack pursue their plan to expose Haley, and Claire gets into more trouble when JJ questions her. After Haley and Tripp's meeting with the ICE Agent, Claire reaches out to Eve, begging her to set her plan in motion.

Jack and Eve eavesdrop on Ted resigning and convince Abe to fill them in on what is happening. Hope confronts Ben about Jordan's child, and Ben tells Ciara about the possibility of Jordan having a son. Hope discovers shocking details about Ted's fate after Rafe's return.

Episode 13568 (682) - Thursday, 28th of April 2022

Eve and Jack consider planning a rally to expose Tripp and Haley publicly. Jack and Jennifer have a slight misunderstanding as they discuss JJ. Claire continues to plot against Haley with Eve, who later makes a startling announcement.

Rafe tells Ted and Hope that he has fulfilled Jordan's request, and Hope and Rafe cross paths again. Later, Ted walks in on an upset Hope and consoles her. Elsewhere, Eli and Lani help Rafe figure his situation out, although Eli worries about Lani's change in attitude. Shiela tries to convince Abe to plot against Eve and Jack.

Episode 13569 (683) - Friday, 29th of April 2022

Hope slaps Ted when he kisses her, and Rafe pressures Jordan to reveal the identity of her baby's father. Sheila and Abe change their tactic, and Eli and Lani arrive with David. Eli interrogates Sheila about the tension at the workplace, and Abe worries about Lani.

Eve shocks Jack and everyone when she details the contents of the blank tape. The tape, which should have shown Tripp admitting to Claire that he lied about his love for Haley, is a recording of Jack's marriage proposal to Eve!

Haley

Haley's latest court hearing leaves her feeling drained. Luckily, JJ offers to help her by raising the bond. Nonetheless, here misery heightens when Jack comes bearing bad news.

Tripp gets close to her and offers her emotional support. However, his intentions are questionable. Meanwhile, Eve and Jack plot on their next move in exposing her. Will they succeed?

Sarah

Sarah supports Eric when he faces emotional turmoil. Their closeness troubles Rex. She also realizes she is falling for him.

When Marlena nearly dies, Eric promises to settle down with Sarah if God spares her life. However, Sarah worries about leaving Rex. How will he convince her to change her mind about Rex?

Days of Our Lives teasers for April 2022 do not pre-empt enough what you should prepare for in the oncoming episodes. Ensure to catch the show every weekday at 16h45 on e.tv.

