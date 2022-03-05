Binnelanders teasers for April 2022: What is happening at Binneland Clinic?

Jeremy’s arrival creates mixed reactions. He later makes a surprising request that proves why he should not be trusted. Conrad has fears regarding him, and the board is loggerheads because of him. Keep reading the Binnelanders teasers for more on the upcoming April drama.

At annoys everyone and later starts looking for a new supporter, while Liam tries to save whatever he can as his life with Nicolette starts falling apart. Elsewhere, Delia is frustrated with the latest information from Rian while Martin’s unusual behaviour hurts Chanel.

Binnelanders teasers for April 2022

What is coming up in April episodes of Binnelanders on kykNET? Go through the teasers to find out how the medical drama unfolds.

1st April 2022, Friday: Episode 215 (4019)

Two physicians are admitted to the emergency room. At, Piet, and Conrad are determined to unearth the truth once and for all. Elsewhere, Martin questions himself on whether Chanel is not having a great time during their breakaway while people are annoyed with Jenna’s obsession with Lizette. Tracy is working on a revenge plan against the nurses, and partial memory loss is only of the effects of a vehicle accident.

4th April 2022, Monday: Episode 216 (4020)

Rian and At talk about what they are afraid of while Uys releases his anger on Tracy. Piet attempts to find out if Gaby has any meaningful details, while Jazzy is left speechless after going to see Annelize. Tracy sets her plan in motion while Jenna and Danny have a disagreement.

5th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 217 (4021)

Rian comes across shocking information and later becomes part of the grand plan. Delia cautions Louis while Chanel is determined to find out how Martin and Danny are connected. Elsewhere, Tracy talks about her new ideas with Uys, while Jenna is not the kind of person to give up so fast.

6th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 218 (4022)

Tracy and Conrad have another agreement regarding Tonik, while Della is disappointed with the latest development from Rian. Elsewhere, Gaby, Bonnie, and Karen are determined to bring peace in Tracy’s office while Annelize and At have an unusual talk. A fight escalates while communication brings about great happiness and a warning.

7th April 2022, Thursday: Episode 219 (4023)

Steve is shocked by the news from a visitor who comes to his office. New physicians join the facility as part of the internship program, and they receive a welcome from Conrad. A beauty drive makes people interested, while a physician’s career seems uncertain. Naomi starts suspecting certain details while Karen has an awkward interaction with a physician.

8th April 2022, Friday: Episode 220 (4024)

Uys does not know the best way to describe Zanel, while At is disappointed in Piet. Meanwhile, Naomi notices another strange occurrence while Rian comes across details that could be enough to prove a theory. Delia threatens to do things her way while signs of weakness start showing in a particular relationship. Elton is doing everything he can to secure his future is secure while Conrad gets anxious after receiving a request.

11th April 2022, Monday: Episode 221 (4025)

Conrad is fear-stricken after receiving a request from Delia while Naomi speaks what is on her mind but checks her words when conversing with Louis. Marissa loses hope after the hesitation, while Karen is not happy regarding the current circumstances with Liam.

The ongoing competition between Dr Vorster and Elton is clearly visible. Meanwhile, a seed is sowed while Chanel’s worries regarding her look take flame.

12th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 222 (4026)

Nicolette creates tension between Chanel, Gaby, and Karen while Conrad’s interrogation draws attention. Annelize and Tertius cannot agree on where to place their focus, while Zanel draws interest. A caregiver and a physician have a romantic moment while Naomi’s worries prompt her to reach out.

13th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 223 (4027)

Karen wants to have a discussion with Gaby while Tracy and Gaby lie to Chanel about Lily. The futures of two physicians seem to follow different paths while Uys is doing all he can to gather enough information regarding a new physician. An epic confrontation breaks out after the truth comes out, while a trivial lie is supposed to hide the truth.

14th April 2022, Thursday: Episode 224 (4028)

Chanel criticizes herself whenever a video is concerned while nobody is happy with the decisions made by Conrad. The meeting fails to proceed as anticipated while there is very high competition in the program. At is not easy to fool while Gaby softens towards a vulnerable Nicolette.

15th April 2022, Friday: Episode 225 (4029)

Chanel is excessively obsessed because of social media, while Louis discusses with Naomi the outcome of Piet’s actions. Elsewhere, Nicolette's insecurities increase after she notices something while Brando receives fascinating news from Steve. Piet had made up his mind while At does not reveal the entire truth to Conrad. Amalia and other people disappear, and people start looking for them.

18th April 2022, Monday: Episode 226 (4030)

Vicky’s response catches Steve off guard while Chanel has several reasons to justify her agitation. Tertius has zero trust in Kosters while Conrad advises Zee. Elton and Nicolette have a disagreement, while Naomi and Louis avoid talking about the future in their discussion. Liam is doing his best to save whatever he can while Andries tries to convince his daughter.

19th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 227 (4031)

Jazzy tells her side of the truth while Louis is determined to criticize At. Meanwhile, Nicolette is only creating enmity as far as she goes while Tracy and Conrad have a conversation regarding Zee. A snub is all that a physician requires while Delia seeks to talk to At. Whatever Conrad is saying may not be taken seriously while Nicolette and Liam have the falling out of their lives.

20th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 228 (4032)

Zee confesses something to Uys while Steve is annoyed by a certain ceremony. Delia talks about a big decision, and it seems feelings can no longer be ignored. Rian feels there is tension between certain two people while Piet cautions At. Meanwhile, Chanel has a plan regarding her nose.

21st April 2022, Thursday: Episode 229 (4033)

Regardless of the ongoing tension, a plan on how things will be done is formulated, and a PR strategy is taken before the board. Chanel stops supporting her dad while At continues to annoy several people. The old guard is pleased with the young physicians, while Liam and Karen need to have a serious discussion about certain things.

22nd April 2022, Friday: Episode 230 (4034)

Tertius attempts to help Annelize with her plan while Zee notices a romantic sign. The arrival of Jeremy causes mixed feelings, similar to what Chanel’s plan is doing. Hugo and Steve bet on how the internship program will end, while Conrad is convinced he is aware of At’s thoughts. Louis and Naomi are doing their best to remain optimistic about a situation, while Conrad attempts to boost a physician’s confidence.

25th April 2022, Monday: Episode 231 (4035)

Jeremy requests something shocking and demonstrates the reason he should not be trusted. Brandon wants Steve to help him with something big while Uys shares a small piece of his heart with Zee. A serious discussion interferes with a kiss while Danny decides to follow his way regarding a certain idea.

26th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 232 (4036)

At is trying to find a new supporter while Karen opens up to Gaby regarding her worries. Elsewhere, Liam wants Zee to help him with something while Annelize is engaged in a cat and mouse game with a reporter. Marissa finds herself in a sticky situation while Conrad opens up to At regarding his fears about Jeremy.

27th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 233 (4037)

Martin makes Chanel understand everything regarding Lily while Louis is concerned about the effect of the interrogation. A podcast angers the entire Binneland Clinic, and things are now clear that Elton is trying to get help from Tertius. Elsewhere, Marissa finds out the root cause of Chanel’s issues, and it pits her against Brandon. The board cannot agree on anything regarding Jeremy.

28th April 2022, Thursday: Episode 234 (4038)

Karen has no choice but to tell the truth while Tracy finds out that a certain individual from her past has returned. Brandon and Chanel engage in a huge fight, and it seems Zee’s advice is being taken seriously. Meanwhile, Conrad confirms his suspicions, and he makes up his mind not to say anything.

29th April 2022, Friday: Episode 235 (4039)

Marissa makes Brandon’s situation worse while Jeremy makes it clear about his next target. Conrad is worried regarding the ghosts of the past while a particular argument is supposedly hidden. Chanel is hurt by Martin’s unusual conduct while At attempts to communicate with Louis.

What happens to the Binnelanders cast?

As usual, the Binneland Clinic is buzzing with activity. Why does the board have conflicting ideas regarding Jeremy? And why is the medical facility angered by the podcast? Here is a look at what happens to some of the characters in the Binnelanders April episodes.

Conrad

He welcomes new doctors under the internship program. He later shares his fears regarding Jeremy with At. Later, he gets a confirmation of his suspicions but decides not to talk about it.

Tracy

She starts working on a revenge plan against the nurses and later talks about her new ideas with Uys. She and Conrad reach an agreement. Later, she finds out that someone from her past is back in her life.

Chanel

She is determined to find out how Martin and Danny are connected. She is critical of herself, and social media makes her more obsessive. Later, Chanel plans to do something with her nose. She then stops supporting her dad and is later hurt by Martin’s unusual behaviour.

Binnelanders medical drama has new and unexpected twists to light up your evening home entertainment, as revealed by the Binnelanders teasers. The local show airs on kykNET from Mondays to Fridays at 7.30 p.m. The show’s omnibus is broadcast on the same channel on Saturdays from 9.30 a.m.

