Legacy on Me Teasers for April 2022: Petra and Sanele's interview result is out

Currently airing on the Me channel, the drama and suspense in the Legacy soapie series are mind-blowing, and you cannot afford to miss them. For instance, after anticipating a favourable result based on Petra and Sanele's interview, what will it be like eventually? Besides, how did the new employee at Legacy manipulate everyone to gain control? This month's Legacy on Me teasers gives you an idea of what to expect before the official broadcast.

Legacy South African series is a fascinating story about the hassles among family members for inheritance. The soapie centres around an ageing businessman, Sebastian Price, his family members, and the older man's successful empire. But unfortunately, age catches up on the patriarch of the Price family, and he must choose his successors wisely.

Legacy on Me Teasers for April 2022

The upcoming episodes of your favourite Legacy on Me series will show you various sides to some of the characters and how Charlie actualises his mission. The highlights of the drama series below unravel what to expect this month.

Monday, 4th of April, 2022 - Episode 89

Title: Betrayals on the horizon

Sanele and Petra are excited because of a vacancy at Legacy. At the same time, a former in-law wins the family over, only that Gordon and Angelique are distrustful of how he suddenly appeared in their lives.

Tuesday, 5th of April, 2022 - Episode 90

Title: Get in, dig in, cash out

Sanele discovers something shocking about Petra, threatening their entire friendship. Meanwhile, a father and his male child execute their plan.

Wednesday, 6th of April, 2022 - Episode 91

Title: Getting what's mine

Charlie’s mission to find some facts happens without stress, except that he gets thrown a curveball. Then, Petra and Sanele’s companionship undergoes another challenge because of a rapidly getting close big day.

Thursday, 7th of April, 2022 - Episode 92

Title: The manipulation game

James does what is uncalled for in an attempt to turn a son against his mother. The interview result that Petra and Sanele attend comes out, but their expectations are dashed.

Monday, 11th of April, 2022 - Episode 93

Title: Father and son issues

A new employee at Legacy makes an impression and apparently becomes the person in charge of the organisation. James takes advantage of Felicity’s shortcomings.

Tuesday, 12th of April, 2022 - Episode 94

Title: Laws of attraction

James uses Charlie to fabricate exceptional moments with Felicity, while another family member works against them without their knowledge.

Wednesday, 13th of April, 2022 - Episode 95

Title: A tale of two manipulators

Sanele and Petra do everything possible to impress Sims and enter his good book. But unfortunately, Felicity gets more drawn into James’ web of lies and deceit by the day.

Thursday, 14th of April, 2022 - Episode 96

Title: Hook, line and sinker

James spins Felicity in using what matters so much to her than any other thing, while Sims wows the Legacy board after presenting Petra and Sanele’s big idea.

Monday, 18th of April, 2022 - Episode 97

Title: Baby did a bad, bad thing

Felicity must manage the consequence of her steps while Stefan tries to extrapolate what is happening. Petra's project continues at Legacy, except that Sims comes under pressure from his father, which might be unbearable.

Tuesday, 19th of April, 2022 - Episode 98

Title: Dream team

Petra and Sanele eventually find each other in the big leagues, while Lexi brings back to Felicity's memory what it costs to keep secrets.

Wednesday, 20th of April, 2022 - Episode 99

Title: Invisible Potgieters

Petra and Sanele are commemorated when they are not around because of their hard work. Stefan has to watch his life flash by right before his eyes.

Thursday, 21st of April, 2022 - Episode 100

Title: Now you see me

Petra and Sanele receive something that shocks them, and a furious James instructs Charlie to go home and discuss a change in tactics concerning Felicity.

Monday, 25th of April, 2022 - Episode 101

Title: Taken

Felicity’s world goes from bad to worse because of a tragedy that strikes at home, while Petra and Sanele find themselves at likelihoods after Sims eventually gets the chance to defend himself.

Tuesday, 26th of April, 2022 - Episode 102

Title: The price you pay

A suspicious Price family member gets someone to assist him with investigating the criminal activity that has happened lately. But unfortunately, Petra finds herself becoming emotionally entangled with the new guy at work despite her loved ones' warnings.

Wednesday, 27th of April, 2022 - Episode 103

Title: Laws of attraction

Those who masterminded the kidnapping have been discovered, and a close friend to the Prices endangers the victim. Finally, after some interference, Sims does what breaks the heart of his colleagues.

Thursday, 28th of April, 2022 - Episode 104

Title: Righteous fury

Petra ignores Sanele’s advice and attempts to unmask the new friend-turned-enemy publicly, while Stefan endeavours to save the day and bail himself in the process.

Sanele and Petra

After discovering a vacancy at Legacy, Sanele and Petra become happy, only for the former to find out something unusual about the latter, which puts their relationship under strain. Though their interview did not come out favourably, the big idea they have, which Sims shared with the Legacy board members, wows everyone.

Felicity

Felicity has some shortcomings, which James uses to his advantage. Unfortunately for her, she innocently gets drawn the more into James' web of lies and deceit by the day. Finally, after taking some dangerous steps, she has to bear the consequences, and at some point, Lexi lets her know how expensive it can sometimes be to keep secrets.

The Legacy on Me teasers for April 2022 provides a befitting climax to the first season of this intriguing series. Get the full story as you watch the drama series broadcast from Mondays to Thursdays at 20h00. It promises value for your time.

