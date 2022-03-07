A Touch of Love Teasers for March 2022: Will Bihaan find Thapki?

The A Touch of Love Indian series is a story that portrays the inevitable ups and downs when it comes to love, especially between two people whose families care less about their feelings for each other. These A Touch of Love teasers share exciting things to expect before the episodes are shown on TV.

This month's episodes of A Touch of Love discuss the troubles of Thapki after her past relationship with Dhruv drives Shraddha jealous to the point of plotting her downfall. Bihaan becomes Thapki's only source of inspiration as he stands with her through thick and thin. Will Vasundhara finally realise that Shraddha and not Thapki is the real enemy? Only time will tell.

A Touch of Love teasers for March 2022

Thanks to its storylines about love and accompanying troubles, this Hindu romance-inspired television series was released in 2015 and has become a fan favourite. Of course, you do not want to miss the upcoming episodes, but before that, try to whet your curiosity by reading through the teasers below.

Episodes 187 and 188: Tuesday, 1st of March, 2022

Thapki does not permit the bull to run the race since it is injured. Instead, she chooses to do the chores that the bull would do and ends up with bloody feet.

The next step of the competition is embroidery and stitches. Knowing that she is bad at this, Shraddha decides to cajole Vasu into lending a helping hand.

Episodes 189 and 190 - Wednesday, 2nd of March, 2022

Vasu lights up the equipment that is supposed to aid the ease of the stitching and embroidery competition and suggests that a singing competition is better. She does this to embarrass Thapki since the latter is a stammerer.

The competition is in its final stage, and the daughters-in-law must answer questions about their mothers-in-law.

Episodes 191 and 192 - Thursday, 3rd of March, 2022

Thapki wants Shraddha to win the competition and deliberately loses to her, but instead of being grateful, the latter was all about mocking her situation.

Diwakar tells Shraddha about the past relationship between Dhruv and Thapki but not without adding some cock and bull stories to spice it up. Shraddha is mad with rage, while Dhruv is thrilled with himself.

Episodes 193 and 194 - Friday, 4th of March, 2022

Bihaan is searching for Thapki and wonders where she has been this time around.

Bihaan has a surprise in store for Thapki, and it appears like they are falling in love as he takes her out to dinner.

Episodes 195 and 196 - Monday, 7th of March, 2022

Shraddha plots revenge against Thapki.

Vasu is at the mercy of Shraddha's trickery as usual and blames Thapki for it.

Episodes 197 and 198 - Tuesday, 8th of March, 2022

Diwakar will not stop bothering Krishnakanth and the members of his family. Is it okay for them to let sleeping dogs lie for the sake of their daughter's pleasure?

Shraddha informs Vasundhara that she knows all about Dhruv's past romance with Thapki and how she is not pleased with it. Elsewhere, Aditi is furious that Diwakar allowed his parents to retire in her parent's room.

Episodes 199 and 200 - Wednesday, 9th of March, 2022

Shraddha stirs up fluid in a face package that Thapki asks to be given to Chutki and Badki.

Badki and Chutki are unhappy with Thapki because they believe she is responsible for ruining their anniversary as they hurry back into their rooms.

Episodes 201 and 202 - Thursday, 10th of March, 2022

Shraddha tricks Chutki and Badki into quarrelling with Thapki for wrecking their anniversary.

Vasundhara and Shraddha try to ensure that the rest of the family will never trust Thapki again.

Episodes 203 and 204 - Friday, 11th of March, 2022

Bihaan informs Shraddha that she is now his business because he does not want her to harm Thapki. In light of this, Bihaan starts stalking Shraddha.

Grandma is glad that Thapki could get everything ready for the prayer and goes the extra mile to apologise for reprimanding her.

Episodes 205 and 206 - Monday, 14th of March, 2022

Thapki hits Diwakar across the face when he tries to hit Aditi. Bihaan warns Diwakar and his parents to be cautious about their actions.

Grandma wants Thapki to be in charge of flying a kite; meanwhile, Vasundhara and Shraddha see it as an opportunity to embarrass Thapki and ruin the event.

Episodes 207 and 208 - Tuesday, 15th of March, 2022

Shraddha mixes the ashes of Dadaji with the coffee that Thapki is preparing. When Thapki serves the coffee, Shraddha makes sure to blame her for the ashes in the coffee.

Grandma is unhappy about the ashes in the coffee and says that forgiving Thapki will not happen. She says that she will be more comfortable when Thapki leaves the house.

Episodes 209 and 210 - Wednesday, 16th of March, 2022

Shraddha is still all out against Thapki and decides to cause trouble with Bauji by adding hair removing cream to the dye that Thapki was making for Bauji.

Vasundhara was furious with Thapki for the mistake but is sceptical about the likelihood of Thapki making such an error.

Episodes 211 and 212 - Thursday, 17th of March, 2022

When Thapki overhears Shraddha's discussion with a friend over the phone, she attempts to clear her name in front of the rest of the family, but they would rather side with Shraddha than her.

Bihaan is livid at Thapki's civility in the face of Shraddha's blatant lies, but Thapki calms him down by telling him that what they need to nail Shraddha is unshakable evidence.

Episodes 213 and 214 - Friday, 18th of March, 2022

Shraddha pretends to be having a severe headache and requests that Thapki makes a drink of milk and turmeric for her; will Thapki fall for the scheme again?

Bihaan hurries Thapki to the clinic, but nobody believes that she can survive her current situation.

Episodes 215 and 216 - Monday, 21st of March, 2022

How will Thapki react when she wakes up to find herself in a hospital bed?

Shraddha acknowledges her part in Thapki's troubles but says she does all that to keep her away from Dhruv because of the duo's past romance.

Episodes 217 and 218 - Tuesday, 22nd of March, 2022

Vasundhara is unhappy about being a pawn in Shraddha's senseless schemes against Thapki, and she begins to see Thapki in a whole new light again.

Shraddha lures Dhruv into Thapki's room to convince Vasundhara that Thapki only pretends like a chameleon.

Episode 219 - Wednesday, 23rd of March, 2022

Grandma sends Thapki out of the mansion, but Bihaan comes forward to say that he will leave the house with Thapki.

Episodes 220 and 221 - Thursday, 24th of March, 2022

Thapki is about to leave the house, but Bihaan quickly shuts the gate and vows that he will not allow her to leave unless Shraddha's deceits are out in the open.

Shraddha is glad as she thinks that Bihaan and Thapki are gone from the house but gets the shock of her life when she sees them at Gulabo's stable.

Episodes 222 and 223 - Friday, 25th of March, 2022

Diwakar puts some cash in the constable's sweet box at Aditi's house to show that Aditi's family is trying to bribe him.

Vasu keeps a notice board that says that Strangers are not permitted to come into the house, but this drama keeps Thapki and Bihaan away.

Episodes 224 and 225 - Monday, 28th of March, 2022

Shraddha does not correctly handle the prayer's preparation, and nobody is pleased with her.

Vasundhara chases Thapki and Bihaan out of the stable by throwing their luggage out; she insists that Thapki must pay rent if she decides to continue staying in the stable.

Episodes 226 and 227 - Tuesday, 29th of March, 2022

Vasundhara offers to employ Thapki as a maid so that the latter can afford her rent in the stable.

Shraddha plays a cruel joke on Thapki just as the latter finishes doing the laundry. This makes all of Thapki's hard work useless.

Episodes 228 and 229 - Wednesday, 30th of March, 2022

Dhruv is livid after finding out that Thapki works as a maid in Pandey's house.

Shraddha can drug Thapki with the assistance of Chutki.

Episodes 230 and 231 - Thursday, 31st of March, 2022

After putting her in a jute bag, Shraddha wants to get rid of an unconscious Thapki into the garbage. Shraddha gets stuck in the garbage-disposing truck on getting to the dumping site.

Bihaan drives by on his bike when he sees a hysterical Shraddha pleading for him to take her home; he refuses and makes fun of her instead.

Thapki

Thapki appears to be surrounded by enemies and only a handful of friends. She unknowingly gets into the bad books of an associate because of her past romantic escapades. Thapki endures a lot of embarrassment, and at some point, she starts living in a stable with the only person that believes in her. Her number one enemy drugs her and attempts to throw her into a garbage truck towards the end of this episode.

Shraddha

This lady gets her pound of flesh in this month's episode after discovering that a lady has a romantic history with a man she is interested in. She is willing to do anything to put her rival in an embarrassing situation, and at some point, she wants to see her dead.

The A Touch of Love teasers for March 2022 are now available for you. Do not miss the show as the episodes are broadcast on Glow TV from Mondays to Fridays at 18h00.

