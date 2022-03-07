Can You See Me Teasers for March 2022: Exciting Zee World series!

If you have been looking for great Indian entertainment, then Zee World has got you covered. The broadcaster recently debuted a new family drama, Can You See Me. The series has a never told before storyline that is sure to keep you and your entire family hooked. Below are the Can You See Me teasers for the March premiere episodes.

Can You See Me plot revolves around Pihu’s ghost, Bhutu. The young girl died in a house fire, and her ghost is lonely. She tries talking to her friends but fails. Suchi later rents Pihu’s haunted house and grows close to Bhutu. Suchi helps her locate her family, and it is later discovered that the fire that caused Pihu’s death was not an accident, but she was murdered.

Can You See Me teasers for March 2022

Can You See Me on Zee World is packed with thrilling drama. In the Can You See Me episodes for March, Pihu’s ghost learns that she was murdered. Go through the teasers for more on how the action unfolds.

2nd March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 12

Pihu spots her mum, and she later comes to Anandita’s rescue.

3rd March 2022, Thursday: Episode 13

Suchi spoils Pihu as she celebrates her date of birth. Later, Pihu fails to recognize Anandita, who is disguised under a mask.

4th March 2022, Friday: Episode 14

Anandita makes up her mind to link up with Suchi’s Pihu. On the other hand, Pihu comes across her mother’s photograph.

5th March 2022, Saturday: Episode 15

Suchi loses her job after Aarav sends her packing. Later, she discovers that Pihu is the daughter of Anandita.

6th March 2022, Sunday: Episode 16

Suchi tries to make Bhutu feel better. On the other hand, Aarav starts developing feelings for Suchi.

7th March 2022, Monday: Episode 17

Suchi is getting attracted to Aarav. Will they take things to the next level?

8th March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 18

Suchi finds the murder case file belonging to Pihu. The latter is infuriated by Suchi’s actions.

9th March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 19

Pihu finds out the truth about her being killed. Elsewhere, Anandita confronts Subodh with the facts.

10th March 2022, Thursday: Episode 20

Aarav and Suchi’s relationship seems to be getting romantic. Subodh and Pihu’s mother are ambushed.

11th March 2022, Friday: Episode 21

Suchi advertises the disappearance of Anandita with the hopes of locating her. Aarav starts making arrangements to ask Suchi to be his wife.

12th March 2022, Saturday: Episode 22

Aarav asks Suchi to be his wife, and she says yes. Later, Suchi comes across a murder case file belonging to Pihu in Aarav’s chamber.

13th March 2022, Sunday: Episode 23

What connection does Aarav have with the murder of Pihu? Anandita is determined to get the truth from Aarav, and she decides to leak the LPG to make him come clean.

14th March 2022, Monday: Episode 24

Suchi and Aarav manage to rescue Pihu’s mother. Later, Aarav reveals that the Pihu that belongs to Anandita is her Pihu.

15th March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 25

Suchi hands Aarav her resignation letter. Will he accept her decision?

What happens to the Can You See Me cast?

Can You See Me family drama has a pool of talented Indian actors and actresses. The main cast includes Arshiya Mukherjee as Pihu/Bhutu, Viraaj Kapoor as Gopal, Sana Amin Sheikh as Suchi, Kinshuk Mahajan as Aarav, and Akanksha Chamola as Anandita. Here is a look at what happens to some of the characters in the Can You See Me premiere episodes.

Anandita

She makes up her mind to meet Suchi’s Pihu. She later decides to confront Pihu’s father, Subodh, with the truth. She and Subodh are attacked, and Suchi starts looking for her after she goes missing. Anandita is later rescued by Suchi and Aarav.

Suchi

She spoils Bhutu as she celebrates her birthday. She later discovers that Anandita is the mother of Pihu. Suchi comes across a murder case file belonging to Bhutu and later finds the same file in Aarav’s cabin. What does she find that connects Aarav to Bhutu’s murder?

Aarav

He fires Suchi from her position but later discovers he has feelings for her. Lucky for him, Suchi feels the same way about him. He later proposes to her, and she says yes. However, Suchi’s discovery of Pihu’s murder case file in his cabin threatens their romance.

You will not have a dull moment this March, as revealed by the above Can You See Me teasers. Will Suchi get to the bottom of Pihu’s murder? Ensure you catch all the episodes on Zee World from Mondays to Sundays at 7.00 p.m.

