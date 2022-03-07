Droomverlore teasers for March 2022 are finally here, and the new show is getting juicier by the day. As you get a glimpse of what its plot is about, it reveals shocking details about Droomverlore cast members. The cast members play their roles so well that you think some are evil in real life. The soapie's captivating storyline is thrilling enough for you to consider adding it to your watchlist. Meanwhile, go through the hints in these teasers to find out more.

Droomverlore Teasers for March 2022. Photo: @e.tv

Source: Facebook

Droomverlore storyline is centred on Can and Sanem's troubled love story. They get into each other's life unprepared. Either of the parties realizes they are falling for the other person, but they cannot admit it. This complicated situation prompts their rivals to attack. Are they equipped enough to weather the murky storm? The hints in Droomverlore teasers for March 2022 highlight how the plot will unfold.

Droomverlore teasers for March 2022

Recent Droomverlore episodes revealed Can and Sanem's budding love. Sanem finds it difficult to admit she has fallen for him. An impatient Can is willing to give her one more chance.

Episode 37 - Tuesday, 1st of March 2022

Can opens up to Sanem about his feelings, but she asks for more time to focus on her emotional well-being. Emre discourages Can from pursuing Sanem, alleging that he will break her heart. Later, Muzaffer and Cengiz disrupt an important photoshoot.

Episode 38 - Wednesday, 2nd of March 2022

Can gets frustrated by Sanem's inability to announce her stand. While sensitive secrets get leaked during a business breakfast, Ayhan attempts to help Sanem think of another big lie. The revelations cost Metin his job. Later, Emri attempts to persuade his brother to reconsider his decision.

Episode 39 - Thursday, 3rdof March 2022

Can and Sanem are still at odds with each other, and advice from their self-proclaimed coaches does not do them any good in solving their issues. Emre is concerned that Can might discover what he and Sanem have been up to, and Cengiz discovers that Can is the Albatros.

Episode 40 - Friday, 4th of March 2022

Sanem's moods change after being crowned the best scriptwriter, and Cengiz is oblivious to Ayhan's advances which wrecks her nerve. Elsewhere, the police come looking for Muzaffer, but he succeeds in evading them.

Episode 41 - Monday, 7th of March 2022

Guliz refuses to give up on pursuing Osman under the guise of rehearsing for their shoot. Leyla's attempts to discourage her do not bear any fruits. However, she is careful not to reveal her true feelings for Osman. Muzaffer goes to the public to promote himself as an upcoming star.

Episode 42 - Tuesday, 8th of March 2022

The day of the shoot is finally here, and Sanem is excited about her moment as an intern copywriter finally comes. She does everything to ensure Emre does not know anything about her romance with Can. She has no idea that Emre knows everything.

Episode 43 - Wednesday, 9th of March 2022

Mevkibe attempts to understand where Sanem got the huge sum of money. Aylin tries to play a game with Sanem's trust.

Episode 44 - Thursday, 10th of March 2022

Sanem's shoot becomes chaotic, and her parents are made to believe nothing is going on between her and Can. Meanwhile, Aylin collects more evidence to disclose the ring, exposing Sanem fully.

Episode 45 - Friday, 11th of March 2022

It is Nihat and Mevkibe's wedding anniversary, and a troubled Mevkibe attempts to jog Nihat's memory she believes he has forgotten. Can persuades Sanem to let the cat out of the bag about their relationship. However, Mavkibe does not take it lightly. He labels his daughter unruly.

Episode 46 - Monday, 14th of March 2022

Osman finally declares his love for Leyla, and Ayhan professes his love for JJ. However, romance is not everywhere. Mekvibe and Nihat's wedding anniversary turns chaotic.

Episode 47 - Tuesday, 15th of March 2022

Emre and Aylin proceed with their plan to lay all the blame on Sanem, and Ayhan hatches a plan to help Muzaffer win JJ's heart. Mevkibe experiences a medical emergency after swallowing a ring during his 30th wedding anniversary.

Episode 48 - Wednesday, 16th of March 2022

Can discovers shocking details about Sanem's deceit; hence, he furiously breaks up with her. Sanem gets heartbroken by how quickly her situation changes. An angry Can's friendship with Emre is on the rocks after the incident, and the brotherly love goes out of the back door.

Episode 49 - Thursday, 17th of March 2022

Muzaffer receives shocking details about the threat of a Mafia invasion and the unrest that the news has caused in the neighbourhood. Elsewhere, Can goes mum on Sanem and withdraws even more.

Episode 50 - Friday, 18th of March 2022

A concerned Muzaffer goes on a mafia hunt to establish who the owner of the strange car he spotted in the neighbourhood is. Sanem returns from work late and finds her friends and family looking for her. Later, Fabbri makes Sanem a lucrative offer that might be the saving grace for the agency.

Episode 51 - Monday, 21st of March 2022

Muzaffer abducts a suspect whom he believes is a member of the Mafia. He intends to use him to negotiate Can's release. However, his plan takes an unforeseen turn. Sanem reaches out to Fabbri, who rescues Can from his situation. The situation does not sit well with Can. A concerned Sanem opts to come clean to Can.

Episode 52 - Tuesday, 22nd of March 2022

Sanem threatens Emre that she will tell Can the truth about what he has up to. Later, Sanem walks in on Deren at Can's house in what looks like an intimate moment.

Episode 53 - Wednesday, 23rd of March 2022

A renewed strife is rekindled between Aysun and Mevkibe when they decide to run for office after Mr Abdullah's sudden death. Aylin takes advantage of the situation to get back at Sanem. She plots to do something that will cause more strife between Can and Fabbri.

Episode 54 - Thursday, 24th of March 2022

The big day is finally here, and the election results will determine the chairperson of the Ratepayers' Association. It is also Sanem's birthday, although she is more focused on preparing for the company's event.

Episode 55 - Friday, 25th of March 2022

Can is puzzled to discover that Aaylin and Emre have been business partners for the longest time. He gets so disappointed that he does not want to associate himself with them anymore. Sanem is disappointed by Leyla's deceit after going through the contract.

Episode 56 - Monday, 28th of March 2022

Sanem reconsiders going back to the agency after experiencing Can's charming shenanigans in the shop. However, her excitement is cut short after someone walks into the office, making her jealous. President Mevkibe realizes how demanding his position is as he deals with the never-ending neighbourhood demands. Meanwhile, Deren concocts a heinous plan.

Episode 57 - Tuesday, 29th of March 2022

Sanem and Can get stuck in a lift, forcing them to have a difficult conversation. Ayhan's plan to surprise JJ with a gift turns chaotic

Episode 58 - Wednesday, 30th of March 2022

Sanem's mood changes after spending the night at Can's house. Her joy is short-lived when Mevkibe walks into the agency with a gift for Can, revealing her lie. The employees suffer the consequences of Deren's wrath after Can stands them up. Aylin concocts another plan to upset Can further while keeping Emre at the helm.

Episode 59 - Thursday, 31st of March 2022

Emre's mother insists on handing him her company's shares. Sanem and Can attempt to make each other jealous with Gamze and Fabbri, respectively, although their actions lead to a comedy of errors.

Sanem

She is unsure about her feelings towards Can. However, she is careful not to mix work and her love life, although Emre knows what she is hiding. She wins the best scriptwriter award, which earns her a new position at work.

Her friendship with Fabbri makes Can so jealous that he contemplates revenge. Later, the couple pulls the jealousy card by hooking up with other people. Will this route work?

Can

He patiently waits for Sanem to admit she loves him, but she does not. He pressures her to come clean and tell her parents about their relationship, but her excuse worries him. Therefore, he makes passes at Deren, and Sanem walks in on them in what looks like an intimate moment. Will he regret this decision?

Droomverlore teasers for March 2022 highlight how fascinating the new soapie is getting. If you wish to catch the drama, tune in to e.tv on weekdays at 17h30. Repeat episodes air on eExtra on Sundays from 15h20.

