Droomverlore Teasers for April 2022: Who thwarted Aylin's plans?

Droomvelore Turkish series has been airing on screen for only a few months, but it is fast becoming fans' favourite. Thanks to a fast-paced storyline about the ups and downs of office romance, many people have found it easy to relate to the plights of some of the characters. Nevertheless, the Droomvelore teasers have constantly provided viewers with sneak peeks of what to expect before the new monthly episodes.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Droomverlore cast members. Photo: @KuiertydDV

Source: Facebook

When Sanem professes her love to Can under the influence of alcohol, little did they know that it was the beginning of a serious office romance. Mired with jealousy and a sprinkle of obsession, these two must wade through the storm of love and bring balance to their individual life within and outside the office.

Droomvelore teasers for April 2022

eExtra and eTV began showing this Afrikaan-dubbed Turkish series in January, and it has continued to be a source of education and entertainment to its ever-increasing audience. You get to know what becomes of Can and Sanem's love life and why Ayhan and Muzaffer's dates bring nothing but disaster to their relationship. Go through the teasers below to get familiar with the romantic suspense in the upcoming episodes.

Friday, 1st of April, 2022 - Episode 60

Sanem reacts irrationally due to jealousy for Gamze. Then, Emre, urged on by Aylin, drives to the campsite and breaks the news of his mother handing over her share to him, and an unfriendly conflict unfolds in front of everyone.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Sanem's efforts to stay sober are put in check by Daren, and when she crashes into Can, the fruit juice gives her the courage she needs to profess her feelings to Can.

Monday, 4th of April, 2022 - Episode 61

After consuming a powerful alcoholic drink, Sanem is found wandering in the woods by Can. She becomes loquacious, and they share an intimate moment before JJ witnesses the event. This creates a panic attack.

Tuesday, 5th of April, 2022 - Episode 62

The first date between Ayhan and Muzaffer ends in a catastrophe. The neighbourhood is mobilised by Mevkibe, who springs up the great idea. The presence of Ceyda, the stylish CEO of Compass Sport, does not bother with Sanem.

Wednesday, 6th of April, 2022 - Episode 63

Aysun and Mevkibe continue to feud in their attempts to curry the favour of the neighbourhood ladies. Mevkibe discovers a leak, and it, in turn, frustrates Aylin's plans. Sanem, being bullied by Fabbri, could lead Can to take any action he might later regret.

Thursday, 7th of April, 2022 - Episode 64

With information leaking from the office, new cameras are installed. Sanem discovers a vital link between a concealed camera and a missing snow globe; the culprit goes to confront him.

Friday, 8th of April, 2022 - Episode 65

Nihat receives a cold shoulder from Mevkibe for attributing the state of their household to Mevkibe's presidency. Sanem tries to tell Can that Emre is a step ahead of Sanem and cannot be blamed for taking the snow globe.

Monday, 11th of April, 2022 - Episode 66

Concealing their jealousy is taking a toll on both Sanem and Can. Mevkibe's new workload puts a strain on Nihat, while Aysun tries to disrupt the new library's opening.

Aysun tries to disrupt the new library's opening. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tuesday, 12th of April, 2022 - Episode 67

Sanem is questioning Emre's newfound loyalty to Can, while suspicious Mevkibe is misled by Leyla and Sanem, who are having fun doing so. Sanem is doing the presentation for Compass Sports, and Deren is so upset about the development.

Wednesday, 13th of April, 2022 - Episode 68

Because of the obsession that Sanem has for Can and Ceyda, she recruits Ayhan while pretending to be a cleaning staff of the gym so that she could spy on her. At the office, following Emre to an important lunch meeting to meet with another Aylin, Sanem and JJ spy on him to see what he is doing.

Thursday, 14th of April, 2022 - Episode 69

Leyla and Sanem have to work through the night at Can's house, making Mevkibe uncomfortable as she checks up on them. Nihat sees the washing machine as the number one enemy, and with Ayhan, JJ finds himself in a compromising position.

Friday, 15th of April, 2022 - Episode 70

Can comes to Sanem's rescue because every attempt by Aylin to disrupt Sanem's presentation does not work, even as she tries more stringent measures, leaving Ceyda and Gamze downcasted. Aylin informs Daren about Can and Salem having feelings for each other.

Malehat watches with gladness as Can and Emre drop Sanem and Leyla, respectively.

Monday, 18th of April, 2022 - Episode 71

To Daren's total disappointment, Sanem is promoted from an intern to a permanent copywriter. The possible romantic relationship between Sanem and Can creates a buzz and gossip in the office, while Daren is so curious and does all she can to find out more.

Aylin informs Daren about Can and Salem having feelings for each other. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tuesday, 19th of April, 2022 - Episode 72

Osman is filming with the camera crew in the neighbourhood, and the people troop out to support their local celebrity. With her daughter's reputation, Mevkibe is worried. Then, finally, Emre opens up about his feelings for Leyla.

Sanem sneaks to Can's cabin and enlists Ayhan's assistance, resulting in an uncommon date for Cengiz.

Wednesday, 20th of April, 2022 - Episode 73

With their relationship so fragile on many fronts, Can and Sanem find themselves in a bad position due to their photograph with Aylin in a compromising position. Also, this comes with the expectation of Mevkibe for her daughters to be with the best behaviour.

Thursday, 21st of April, 2022 - Episode 74

With their Paparazzi photo in the media, Sanem and Can find a rational way to explain why they hide their relationship before it leads to ridiculous proportions. JJ is in dire need of money?

Friday, 22nd of April, 2022 - Episode 75

The way Aysun bad-mouths Sanem upsets Mevkibe as she hears her daughter is not getting married. Sanem is being economical with the truth to ease the matter, while Mehalat unintentionally spreads the news, creating hype in the community. Sanem gets jealous of Ceyda by the day.

Monday, 25th of April, 2022 - Episode 76

Can declares his relationship with Sanem to the entire office, which does not sit well with Daren. Aylin compels Emre to leave Layla.

Tuesday, 26th of April, 2022 - Episode 77

Sequel to the revelation of Can that he and Sanem are a couple, Daren feels so sad. Cengiz and Aylan had an unfortunate result after testing the beauty product. Osman consoles Leyla after her break-up with Emre.

Daren feels so sad after finding out that Can and Sanem are a couple. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wednesday, 27th of April, 2022 - Episode 78

The aftermath of the paparazzi pictures of Can and Sanem circulating in social media is that Mevkibe and Nihat imposed a curfew law on Sanem and Leyla. Unfortunately, for dropping the fare before the destination, Nihat is suspended by the Taxi company.

Thursday, 28th of April, 2022 - Episode 79

Nihan discovers Can and Sanem's plan and is fully aware that Mevkibe knows everything; he takes drastic action. To save his business from Max, Can tries to buy his share from Fabbri, but it ends in a disaster.

Friday, 29th of April, 2022 - Episode 80

Much to Mevkibe's irritation and embarrassment, Nihat lives in a shop. Meanwhile, Can is taken into custody, and the company is worried about its future.

Sanem

Sanem gets the inspiration to confess her romantic feelings to someone she has been in love with for a while. She is unfazed by the presence of someone who would have intimidated her on a normal day. She comes in contact with a piece of evidence that links to something important and mules over what to do with it. Sanem's love obsession gets her to make some damning decisions, and it is a matter of time before she gets in trouble for it.

Can

He is secretly the love interest of a girl who would do anything to have him. He is confused about this initially, but over time, the duo becomes inseparable to a point where he is willing to fight if anything happens to the lady. But, unfortunately, this new romance breeds jealousy between them as it becomes evident that the obsession is lopsided. How they will react is a different question.

The Droomvelore teasers for April 2022 are out, and they focus majorly on the blossoming love story between two people working in the same office. It is usually opined that office romance is not good for business; will they prove his statement untrue?

READ ALSO: The Search for Frida Teasers for April 2022: Season finales

Briefly.co.za recently shared interesting highlights on The Search for Frida soapie for April 2022.

The movie paints a story about a teenage girl whose love for videos drives her into an escapade with her cousins during her father's birthday party.

Source: Briefly News