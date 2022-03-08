Emperor Ashoka teasers for March 2022 are out, and the plot thickens as the show's episodes unfold. Your favourite Emperor Ashoka cast members go through the test of times in the hands of their enemies. The show guarantees to spark all kinds of emotions as its episodes air. Meanwhile, check out the hints in these teasers to find out what to anticipate in the oncoming episodes.

Emperor Ashoka on Glow TV is an Indian historical drama that features the tales and encounters of Ashoka, an Indian warrior, his escapades and struggles to become the ruler of Magadha. His journey is faced with bumps, but every phase makes him unlock different strengths embedded in his spirit. Emperor Ashoka's teasers for March 2022 highlight snippets of his encounters and how the show's plot unfolds.

Emperor Ashoka teasers for March 2022

Recently, Emperor Ashoka episodes revealed the great warrior's escapades as he strives to make the people he loves safe. He encounters Keechak, who is determined to murder him and thwart his prospects to become the ruler.

Episode 250 - 251 - Tuesday, 1st of March 2022

Ashoka intends on saving his people even if it means destroying Keechak. A determined Keechak abducts the kids with the hope of finding Ashoka. The great warrior hides his identity and disguises himself as one of the kids to rescue them.

Episode 252 - 253 - Wednesday, 2nd of March 2022

Keeshak spots Ashoka! What will he do?

Devrath angers the rebels when he announces that Ashoka is a prince. Kaurwaki is shocked after eavesdropping on the conversation.

Episode 254 - 255 - Thursday, 3rd of March 2022

Kaurwaki realizes her life is in danger. Therefore, she decides to play safe by leaving.

Dhananjay imposes high taxes on the residents to ensure they do not have enough funds to support Ashoka.

Episode 256 - 257 - Friday, 4th of March 2022

Dharma speaks about her plan in front of Helena to prove whether she is a traitor.

Kaurwaki manages to escape with her father, although the guards spot them and chase them down.

Episode 258 - 259 - Monday, 7th of March 2022

Rakshas gives Kaurwaki an ultimatum to choose between Ashoka and her father.

A jealous Charumita discovers that Dharma is going to meet Badhrabhat. Therefore, she spills oil on the ground, causing her to fall.

Episode 260 - 261 - Tuesday, 8th of March 2022

Ashoka rescues Kaurwaki from Keeshak's men, although the rebels look at Kaurwaki suspiciously. Kaurwaki is troubled by what the men might do to her father.

Kaurwaki bump into Rakshas, who pressures her to reveal Ashoka's next move.

Episode 262 - 263 - Wednesday, 9th of March 2022

Dharma receives a note warning her against striving to find details about the past. However, the ink vanishes so she has nothing to show the king.

Rakshas plots to use Kaurwaki to get back at Ashoka.

Episode 264 - 265 - Thursday, 10th of March 2022

Kaurwaki betrays Rakshas and attempts to rescue everyone. However, Rakshas outsmarts her and implements his new plan because he expects her to do that.

Kaurwaki stumbles upon Ashoka, who is horrified and points a sword at her because he feels that the caused the rebels' death.

Episode 266 - 267 - Friday, 11th of March 2022

Keechak celebrates his victory when Kaurwaki returns. He decides to punish her and her father for her betrayal.

Ashoka gets to the palace and uses Agnibahu to dupe Keechak. He uses a locket that makes someone live forever to fool him. Keechak falls into the trap and sends him to Dhananjay with the locket.

Episode 268 - 269 - Monday, 14th of March 2022

Ashoka falls unconscious after being stabbed.

Ashoka visualizes Akriamak and Chanakya, who motivate him and give him the zeal to fight back. Despite his deteriorating condition, he fights his eyes closed as Akramak instructs him.

Episode 270 - Tuesday, 15th of March 2022

Ashoka's health deteriorates so much that the doctor worries he might not survive. Sushmi is horrified and shocked to discover that Ashoka is still alive!

Keechak announces that he will punish Kaurwaki by tying her to a tree and whipping her in front of the villagers to show them the consequences of betraying him. He also hopes that Ashoka will resurface to rescue Kaurwaki and take advantage of the situation to capture him.

Episode 271 - 272 - Wednesday, 16th of March 2022

Dharma is frustrated to learn of Ashoka's health status.

Dharma blackmails the doctor to poison Ashoka!

Episode 273 - 274 - Thursday, 17th of March 2022

Ashoka finally wakes up from his coma!

Keechak decides to murder Ashoka's mother to weaken Ashoka.

Episode 275 - 276 - Friday, 18th of March 2022

Ashoka is bummed to learn that his mother is expectant.

Ashoka gets into a fight with Nayak in an attempt to rescue Kaurwaki.

Episode 277- 278 - Monday, 21st of March 2022

Dharma succeeds in escaping from Keechak, although she is all by herself!

Devrath panics after realizing that Dharma is missing; therefore, he mobilizes the rest of the squad to look for her.

Episode 279 - 280 - Tuesday, 22nd of March 2022

Keechak captures a frightened Dharma!

Keechak murders Devrath!

Episode 281 - 282 - Wednesday, 23rd of March 2022

Kaurwaki tries to help a devastated Ashoka calm down, although it does not seem to work.

Keechak prepares to murder Dharma; will Ashoka rescue her?

Episode 283 - 284 - Thursday, 24th of March 2022

Bindusara is delighted to hear that her son is alive and in good health. Therefore, she decides to relocate to Takshshila.

The battle between Keechak and Ashoka starts; who will win?

Episode 285 - 286 - Friday, 25th of March 2022

Bindusara brings Ashoka and Dharma back to the palace on a chariot.

Dharma realizes that Kaurwaki and Ashoka are falling for each other. Will she embrace Kaurwaki or become the evil mother-in-law?

Episode 287 - 288 - Monday, 28th of March 2022

Ashoka convinces Bindusara to make him the throne's heir.

Sushim cries bitterly as he attempts to convince his father to change his mind and make him the throne's prince.

Episode 289 - 290 - Tuesday, 29th of March 2022

Ashoka dresses in the royal dress, ready for his coronation as the new prince of Magadha.

Sushim plans to murder Ashoka, and he creates the impression of Ashoka being a threat to his existence.

Episode 291 - 292 - Wednesday, 30th of March 2022

Dhrupad spots Siamak coming from the secret room.

Ashoka tells Dharma and Bindusara that someone from the palace murdered Chanakya. Sushim takes advantage of the situation to manipulate Bindusara into believing Ashoka murdered Chanakya.

Episode 293 - 294 - Thursday, 31st of March 2022

Sushim makes it to the mountain's peak to meet the occult, making him hallucinate.

Sushim gives Charumitra the powder and instructs her to mix it in Dharma's drink since the powder will make her hallucinate and kill Bindusandra.

Ashok

The great warrior is determined on becoming the heir of the Magadha throne. However, his journey is faced with ups and downs. He faces Keechak, who is determined to kill him.

When he gets kidnapped, Kaurwaki is faced with the difficult decision of rescuing him and her father. He outsmarts Keechak and rescues Kaurwaki. As he heads to Dhananjay with the locket, Keechak's men stab him, leaving him unconscious.

Ashoka survives the attack and asks Bindusara to let him be the throne's heir. Bindusara grants his desire, although that is not the end of his woes.

Kaurwaki

Keeshaks men capture Kaurwaki, and Rakshas give her the ultimatum to choose between her father and Ashoka. The injunction troubles her since these are some of the most influential men in her life.

She escapes, but Keeshak's goons capture her. Luckily, Ashoka rescues her and her father. Later, Dharma realizes Kaurwaki and Ashoka have a thing going on. Will she ruin their beautifully budding love?

The gist in Emperor Ashoka teasers does not reveal how dramatic the oncoming episodes will be. If you wish to catch up on the drama, tune in to Glow TV every Monday to Friday at 19h00. The show airs a recap of the week's episodes on Sundays at 10h30.

