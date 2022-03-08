Skeem Saam Teasers for April 2022: Chef Kgosi starts a side hustle

Skeem Saam teasers for April 2022 are finally here. The soap opera has unlocked a new level in this new month. As the tension in Turf High increases, your favourite cast members uncover dark secrets that have direct impacts on their futures. Will it catch up with them? Will they be able to rectify it? Read these teasers to find out.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Skeem Saam drama series. Photo: @SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Skeem Saam movies show how Café Roluwa was at the brink of collapse. Although they hold onto a shredded rope of hope, the situation threatens the Café Roluwa workers. But, will it turn out to be great? Is there a silver lining in the situation? The series' highlights below give an idea of what to expect.

Skeem Saam teasers for April 2022

Nothing hurts more than your favourite soap opera and sitcom finishing halfway. It could leave you agitated, on edge, and with many questioning thoughts. Beautifully, these highlights discuss what to watch for in each episode as they broadcast this month.

Friday, 1st of April, 2022 - Episode 195

An unknown number sends John a text while Charles draws up a contingency plan to keep the file. Unfortunately, a shady worker returns to Rovuwa.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Monday, 4th of April, 2022 - Episode 196

Meikie jeopardises her freedom as she is caught going against the rules. A prospective buyer has the staff at Café Rovuwa polarised, while Eunice figures out that uncovering Fanie's crypto will not be easy.

Tuesday, 5th of April, 2022 - Episode 197

Octavia confesses to a crime committed as he reaches his breaking limit. Then, Eunice embarks on a risky route that might cost her career. Kgosi walks into a business meeting between his employer and a colleague.

Wednesday, 6th of April, 2022 - Episode 198

Meike walks out of the frustrating situation only to enter into a deeper one. Eunice and Emkay are surprised to see how much Fanie left behind. Khwezikazi is in shock as Lehasa mentions someone from her past.

Thursday, 7th of April, 2022 - Episode 199

John faces Seakamelas again. Eunice's efforts pay off big time. On the other hand, Khwezikazi begins another fire for Lehasa to put off.

Friday, 8th of April, 2022 - Episode 200

Unexpected community members disagree with Meikie's appeal. So, chef Kogi begins his side hustle. But unfortunately, Eunice is hesitant to honour a costly promise.

Monday, 11th of April, 2022 - Episode 201

The friend of my enemy is my enemy has never been more accurate. Melita, MaNtuli, and Charles ally a common enemy. Eunice wants to make a considerable purchase but lacks proper documentation. Pax is surprised when a teacher asks him about the party.

Tuesday, 12th of April, 2022 - Episode 202

Eunice begins spending the crypto money. Malebana closes in on Kat. Pax makes plans for an epic party.

Eunice begins spending the crypto money. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wednesday, 13th of April, 2022 - Episode 203

Meikie received some long-awaited news. Eunice spends her money lavishly despite warnings. Kgosi's plan to disrupt Rovuwa is in full effect.

Thursday, 14th of April, 2022 - Episode 204

MatNuli and Charle's worst nightmare comes true. Mosebjadi ruins her mother's source of income. Pretty advice Eunice to keep her newfound wealth to herself.

Friday, 15th of April, 2022 - Episode 205

Pax's wild part comes with all sorts of hurdles. Meikie reaches a calm place about the infamous D-word taking John aback. Francois takes his frustrations out on Mfundo.

Monday, 18th of April, 2022 - Episode 206

Melita's worst fears manifest in the flesh like a hot slug land in her chest. Mr Kgomo is demoralised when he realises a colleague has wreaked havoc at his home. However, chef Kgosi has a proposition for Mfundo.

Tuesday, 19th of April, 2022 - Episode 207

The Seakamelas believe they have only one option to save their lives from Meikie's alleged wrath. Pax's party goes viral on social media, and the Kgomos blame a person for it.

Wednesday, 20th of April, 2022 - Episode 208

A woman is apprehended for a crime she swears she didn't commit. Eunice begins again, raising eyebrows at work. The Principal is concerned that there is trouble brewing at her school.

Thursday, 21st of April, 2022 - Episode 209

Babeile learns that his number one suspect in a recent crime has an unquestionable alibi. Mr Kgomo cancels a troublesome worker. The grade 8 learners taunt a particular teacher causing her much unease.

Friday, 22nd of April, 2022 - Episode 210

Meikie's discharge continues to confuse Turf. Finally, Eunice may have been introduced to the dark side of fun. Rosina faces the embarrassment of the worst kind.

Monday, 25th of April, 2022 - Episode 211

Meikie discloses to the cops a missing puzzle in the Turf shooting investigation. But unfortunately, Eunice did not listen to the honourable advice, and her latest spree ended up on socials. Nevertheless, the Principal is persistent in capturing the brick-note culprit.

Rosina faces the embarrassment of the worst kind. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tuesday, 26th of April, 2022 - Episode 212

The Turf community is not ready to accept Meikie's return. Eunice 2.0 is too much for Pretty.

Wednesday, 27th of April, 2022 - Episode 213

The party side of Eunice is unveiled. On the other hand, Pax's crew's heads are hung in worry as Pax tells them there is a blacklist in the Principal's office. Francois pleads to Lehasa to raise the capital.

Thursday, 28th of April, 2022 - Episode 214

An irate principal threatens a stubborn set of grade 8s. On the other hand, a content ex-con feels justified when an official in the town defends her. Finally, Eunice goes missing after heavy partying and suffers great aftermath at her job.

Friday, 29th of April, 2022 - Episode 215

Phoshoko is exposed, and the snitch covers the identity so well. Lehasa determines to question Eunice's finances and requests the right person to help out. However, John can not wait for his divorce to be over.

Eunice

Eunice became very rich as a result of her crypto investment. However, she immediately starts living extravagantly and partying as she cashes out. Her new status and spending spree raise eyebrows and risk her current job.

Principal

The grade 8 students are seen misbehaving in most senior students, but the Principal is not tolerating any of their youthful exuberance. Concerned that there is trouble brewing at her school, she is persistent in capturing the brick-note culprit. Will her threats work, or is there a better way to address the situation?

The Skeem Saam teasers above have unveiled the significant roles that the production crew has played in ensuring every fan gets entertained each time they watch the show's episodes. So, as the Skeem Saam series broadcast on SABC1 from Mondays to Fridays at 18h30, make sure to join other fans across the world.

READ ALSO: Droomverlore Teasers for April 2022: Who thwarted Aylin's plans?

In the latest highlights of your favourite soapie Droomverlore, Briefly.co.za discuss how Sanem gets the inspiration to confess her romantic feelings to someone she has been in love with for a while.

She comes in contact with a piece of evidence that links to something important and mules over what to do with it. Check of how the event unfolds in the post.

Source: Briefly News