Die Put Teasers for April 2022: Sultan wants to disinherit Selim

Vartolu misses Saadet’s company after the two share a romantic moment. Meanwhile, Sultana feels it is time for Saadet to get a husband, and the issue leads to an argument between her and Selim. Sultan then plans to strip Selim of his inheritance. How will he react to her decision? Discover how the drama unfolds in April episodes from the Die Put teasers.

Die Put television series airs on eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 9.30 p.m.

Yamac and Sena have a fallout after Yamac receives news of Sena’s brother, while Emrah is on a mission to create a rift between the love birds. Elsewhere, Nedret seeks revenge for the death of her husband, while Celasun wants to avenge her father’s death. All of this and more up next.

Die Put teasers for April 2022

Things are getting more interesting in the April episodes of Die Put on eExtra. Beykal threatens Selim and asks him to stay loyal while Nazim tries to persuade him to join forces with him. Here are Die Put teasers for more on the upcoming drama.

Alico mourns the death of Hale.

1st April 2022, Friday: Episode 65

Alico goes with Hale to a deadly meeting. Elsewhere, Baykal threatens Selim and asks him never to think about betraying him.

4th April 2022, Monday: Episode 66

Yamac has a difficult time trying to stay sane while Alico is deeply affected by the passing away of Hale. On the other hand, Guzide is concerned about the kind of dangers her son might be capable of doing.

5th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 67

Baykal does not have a way out, and the idea makes him insane. Selim and Nazim exchange crucial details while Idris has his hands tied behind his back.

6th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 68

Selim and Emrah find out the truth regarding each other, while Celasun has not given up on seeking revenge against the person who caused the death of his dad. Meanwhile, Vartolu makes Yamac a proposal. Will he take it?

7th April 2022, Thursday: Episode 69

Does Baykal have what it takes to put an end to Vartolu once and for all? In this episode, viewers are introduced to a new character, Elvis, who has come to the Pit to create more disturbance. New information regarding Alico’s past life is also revealed.

8th April 2022, Friday: Episode 70

Problems at the KoCovali household are far from over as the family experiences one of its biggest challenges yet. Will they pull through this one? Celasun has a secret appointment with Emrah while Madat and Selim come across each other for the first time since the occurrence of the accident.

Beykal threatens Selim and wants him to stay loyal.

11th April 2022, Monday: Episode 71

The Kocovalis work with Vartolu to ensure they locate their wives and bring them home. On the other hand, it seems Nazim is ahead of everybody in The Pit.

12th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 72

The Kocovali lady is not safe yet. Vartolu and Yamac do their best in an attempt to save them. Later, Emrah becomes the hero of the day.

13th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 73

Everybody is out looking for Laz. Vartolu and Selim are convinced that they know where to find Baykal, while Celasun receives a fascinating offer.

14th April 2022, Thursday: Episode 74

Guzide is doing all she can to ensure everybody knows that Emrah is a hero. Elsewhere, Nedret hears upsetting news while Elvis manages to rescue Baykal, but he is in for a big surprise.

15th April 2022, Friday: Episode 75

Nedret wants the individual responsible for the death of her husband to pay. Sultan tries her best to prevent Nedret from making a decision she will regret later. At last, Elvis and Yamac face each other.

Nedret plans to seek revenge for her husband's death.

18th April 2022, Monday: Episode 76

Madat has landed in great trouble, while Yamac has a hard time coming to terms with the news of Sena’s brother. Elsewhere, Idris lands into a sticky situation.

19th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 77

Vartolu is forced to accept Nazim’s demands while Sema unsuccessfully tries to make Yamac understand her situation. Emrah is determined to make the people responsible for his dad’s death pay.

20th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 78

Nazim persuades Emrah to start working with him, while Vartolu and Saadet have a romantic moment. Elsewhere, Sultan’s life is in grave danger.

21st April 2022, Thursday: Episode 79

People are excited when Sultan comes back home, but will their lives return to normal ever again? Nazim makes Vartolu a tempting proposal, but what will happen in The Pit if he takes the offer?

22nd April 2022, Friday: Episode 80

Ayse is working on eliminating Cemil while the KoCovali family is not sure what to do regarding the new security agency in town. On the other hand, Sultan feels the time has come for Saadet to get married.

Sultan feels it is time for Saadet to get married.

25th April 2022, Monday: Episode 81

Vartolu has not stopped trying to get Saadet as he misses being with her. Later, there is a fascinating meeting between Emrah, Nazim, and Vartolu. Madat feels uneasy while at the Kocovali household.

26th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 82

At last, Selim gains the courage to speak what is on his mind. Sultan seeks assistance from Cumali while Madat assists Kemal understand the situation and see sense in what is happening. Elsewhere, Emrah is working on something secretly.

27th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 83

Nazim tries to persuade Selim to start working with him. Later, Selim and Idris engage in a huge fight while Emrah is determined to ensure Sena and Yamac’s relationship fails.

28th April 2022, Thursday: Episode 84

Vartolu is determined to prove his point to Idris. Selim and Sultan have an argument regarding the marriage of Saadet, while Sena finds herself in a difficult circumstance.

29th April 2022, Friday: Episode 85

Yamac does his best to contain the fire but fails while Sena escapes from Sadi, but the situation gets worse. Sultan has plans to strip Selim of his inheritance. How will he retaliate?

Sultan wants to disinherit Selim.

What happens to the Die Put cast?

In the upcoming April episodes of Die Put on eExtra, The Pit has an uncertain future when Elvis arrives in the already chaotic neighbourhood. The challenges at the Kocovali household are also far from over when they face one of their biggest hurdles.

Yamac

He struggles to remain sane and later works with Vartolu to save the Kocovali ladies. He finally meets Elvis, whose arrival in The Pit stirs things up in the neighbourhood. Later, he struggles with the news of Sena’s brother and does not want to listen to Sena when she tries to make him understand her situation.

Sultan

She tries to prevent Nedret from making foolish decisions that she will regret when the latter plans to seek revenge for her husband’s death. Later, Sultan feels it is time for Saadet to get married, but her decision upsets Selim, and the two have an argument. She then plans to strip Selim of his inheritance. How will he react to her decision?

The upcoming April episodes of Die Put are packed with blood-chilling adventures, as you have seen from the Die Put teasers. What is Elvis planning on doing in The Pit? The Turkish telenovela airs on eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 9.30 p.m.

