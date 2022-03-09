Happy Hearts teasers for April 2022: Rocky and Happy visit Kabir in prison

Happy Hearts teasers for April 2022 are out, and the irony in the show's name and the plot is mind-blowing. The soapie brings you endless captivating drama, featuring the best and most talented figures. Happy Hearts cast members are in constant wrangles in the name of love. They endanger their loved ones while pursuing their selfish interests. What follows is a series of regrets and misery. These teasers give us a glimpse of the consequences of tables turning.

Happy Hearts storyline is centred on Happy's life and how she faces life positively. Her life changes when she meets Rocky. He is an arrogant playboy even though she falls in love with him. Despite her positive spirit, good things are not guaranteed to happen to her. Happy Hearts episodes highlight her misery and how much she has to endure by letting Rocky into her life.

Happy Hearts teasers for April 2022

Recent episodes highlighted Honey's misery. Rocky's enemies use her to get to him, and she has to suffer the consequences of a crime she did not commit. Happy equally struggles to comprehend how much her life changes when she lets Rocky into her life. She also has to deal with a jealous Harleen, who is determined to ruin her budding relationship.

Episode 123 - 124 - Friday, 1st of April 2022

Minu and Kabir attempt to stop Honey's MRI from being conducted because of the impending danger that the results might bring. Later, Khushi sees Minu doing something horrible.

Khushi raises eyebrows about Honey's speedy recovery. Harleen makes an uncomfortable demand, and Rocky remembers a painful incident from his past.

Episode 125 - 126 - Saturday, 2nd of April 2022

Khushi bumps into Rocky as he dashes out of his house. Later, she expresses her concerns about Honey's security in school.

Rocky encounters a strange incident at school after Kabir pulls another trick. Harleen furiously rebukes Rocky.

Episode 127 - 128 - Sunday, 3rd of April 2022

The chief police officer rescues Rocky and compels him to take a strong stand against drugs. Later, Khushi confirms her insecurities when she hears Minu planning another attack.

Rocky lashes out at Happy, accusing her of ruining his life. The altercation forces Khushi to make an emotional decision, making Rocky guilty.

Episode 129 - 130 - Monday, 4th of April 2022

Rocky gets into another heated argument with Khushi, accusing her of what she did and how her actions affected his life. Later, the mastermind behind Minu and Kabir's heinous plan blows his cover.

Rocky gets a restraining order against Khushi, and Honey goes missing while at school. Later, Khushi finds out shocking details about Minu and Kabir's plan.

Episode 131 - 132 - Tuesday, 5th of April 2022

Khushi risks her life, and Agent Jyoti raises eyebrows about what Kumamr Sir has been up to lately. Later, Kabir and Minu panic when they realize that they have lost the bomb detonator.

Minu and Kabir plan to detonate the bomb during the school event, and Khushi struggles to free herself. Later, Rocky and Khushi rush to rescue Honey.

Episode 133 - 134 - Wednesday, 6th of April 2022

Rocky blames Harleen for neglecting Honey, and Harleen gangs up with Biji to separate Happy and the love of her life.

Rocky learns of Harleen's plan to expose Khushi, which angers him. Later, the police ambush Khushi when they show up at her doorstep to arrest her.

Episode 135 - 136 - Thursday, 7th of April 2022

Happy gets emotional when she hears of Rocky's plan to relocate. Kumar devises another heinous plan, and a drunk Harleen visits Happy.

A distressed Rocky reaches out to Happy for help with Honey after the accident. Harleen is shocked by what she discovers while reminiscing about the past.

Episode 137 - 138 - Friday, 8th of April 2022

A disguised Minu misleads Harleen, and Kumar Sir pleads with Happy to help him catch the terrorist. Later, Agent Jyoti pieces up evidence he could use against Kumar Sir.

Kumar Sir discovers that Agent Jyoti is spying on him. Therefore, he gangs up with Minu, and they hold him at gunpoint. Meanwhile, Rocky welcomes an injured Sandhya and Happy to his house. Later, Harleen does the unthinkable.

Episode 139 - 140 - Saturday, 9th of April 2022

Rocky pieces up the clues to Agent Jyoti's whereabouts and is shocked y what he discovers about Kumar Sir. Honey is unimpressed by Biji's decision.

Agent Jyoti attempts to reach out to Rocky using a makeshift radio, and Harleen and Minu conspire against Happy. Meanwhile, Kumar pretends to be interrogating a terrorist.

Episode 141 - 142 - Sunday, 10th of April 2022

Rocky shocks Kumar Sir when he shows him Agent Jyoti's text. Later, Happy is startled to spot a bomb in a box! Rocky and Happy agree to visit Kabir in prison for more answers about the strange events that have been happening in the past few days.

Kumar Sir acts swiftly and attacks Agent Jyoti as he attempts to run towards Rocky's house. Rocky accuses Kumar Sir of murder, and Happy establishes a vital clue to send someone to jail.

Rocky

He nearly falls victim to another one of Kabir's attacks. Luckily, the chief police officer rescues him and compels him to change his perspective about drugs. Later, Harleen stresses him so much that he decides to relocate.

When Honey gets involved in an accident, he reaches out to Happy for help. They join forces to stop another bomb attack. He also rescues Agent Jyoti from his kidnapper and accuses Kumar Sir of murder. Will Kumar Sir wage war against him?

Happy

She gets into a heated argument with the love of her life. She gets disturbed when he announces his plan to relocate. Meanwhile, Biji is determined to separate them.

Harleen and Minu plot against her, but the plan shifts when she spots the bomb in the box. This incident helps her grow closer to Rocky. She also finds a vital clue that could send someone to jail. Will she proceed to press charges?

These hints in Happy Hearts teasers for April 2022 are the tip of the iceberg of how dramatic the show has gotten. If you wish to find more information about the show's plot, ensure to catch the soapie's full episodes on Starlife.

