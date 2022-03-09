Dream Girl Teasers for April 2022: Manav decides to divorce Ayesha

Ayesha tricks Abhimanyu into trusting her so that he testifies against Laxmi in court. After her court victory, Manav overhears the two talking and finds out about Ayesha's betrayal, including what she did to Laxmi, Karan, and Samar. He decides to divorce her despite her efforts to placate him. But is she going to let Manav go that easily? Go through the Dream Girl teasers to find out how the drama unfolds.

Dream Girl Indian series airs on StarLIfe from Mondays to Sundays at 8.00 p.m.

Source: Twitter

Samar's worsening drug addiction worries Laxmi, who is disguised as Naina. She decides to expose her identity to him, and the two are happy to reunite. Meanwhile, Karan cautions Laxmi about Ayesha's plan against her while Manav is angry when Ayesha demands 50% of the shares of Navrang Studio.

Dream Girl teasers for April 2022

Laxmi's dream of becoming the greatest actress ends up being a nightmare because of Ayesha's insecurities and plan to ensure Laxmi does not grow. Where does their fight reach in the upcoming Dream Girl April episodes? Discover more from these teasers.

Laxmi is worried when Samar's drug addiction worsens.

Source: UGC

1st April 2022, Friday: Episodes 122 and 123

Abhimanyu gives Karan, Kartik, Geeta, and Mathur a warm welcome to his home. Laxmi, disguised as Naina, joins Kartik and Abhimanyu to celebrate the Raksha Bandhan ceremony. Meanwhile, Ayesha (Manav's wife) goes to Abhimanyu's home disguised as a pizza lady to spy on him and a disguised Laxmi. However, Ayesha's plan fails when Abhimanyu recognizes her.

Karan expresses his feelings for Ayesha, but she decides to end things between them after finding out he is on Naina's side. He later warns a disguised Laxmi to be cautious of Manav's wife. Later, actress Ayesha does all she can to expose Naina during her visit to the Navrang Studio, but a disguised Laxmi outsmarts her.

2nd April 2022, Saturday: Episodes 124 and 125

Manav is busy with the promotion of Ayesha's movie. Later, actress Ayesha is frightened after getting rats in her cabin, and she blames Naina for doing it to torment her. Manav manages to cool things down while Samar is left speechless after finding out that Samar is abuses drugs.

Manav and his wife are also surprised to find out that Samar has turned to drugs to deal with his depression. Manav has empathy for Samar and later asks him to help a disguised Laxmi with script creation upon Ayesha's insistence. Naina is not ready to collaborate with Samar, but Karan convinces her to give it a try.

3rd April 2022, Sunday: Episodes 126 and 127

Manav's wife appoints Samar to work as Naina's assistant so that she can trap her and constantly troubles them when they are working. Samar is not happy when a disguised Laxmi deals with him strictly. Later, actress Ayesha misguides Samar regarding Naina and Atul.

Manav's wife tricks Samar and makes him release his anger on Atul. An upset Manav then asks Samar to stay away from a disguised Naina. Later, the actress does her best to ensure people know Naina's real identity and goes to the extent of misleading Samar again. Manav tries to quell Atul's anger and then works with him to promote Ayesha's movie.

4th April 2022, Monday: Episodes 128 and 129

Ayesha's performance during the movie shoot pleases Atul and Manav. Later, Manav's wife makes attempts to expose Naina's secret to Samar, but her efforts fail. Abhimanyu and Karan caution a disguised Laxmi to tread carefully because Manav's wife has evil plans against her. Later, Manav's wife and Karan challenge each other, and the former starts stalking Laxmi.

Manav's wife gives several shots to be included in Atul's movie while Samar goes to the studio. During the shoot, the actress meets an unfortunate accident while Samar's condition worsens after he takes a drug overdose. A disguised Laxmi is concerned about Samar's deteriorating health while Karan attempts to make the former see Ayesha's wicked plot.

5th April 2022, Tuesday: Episodes 130 and 131

Laxmi, who is disguised as Naina, is sad when she sees Samar suffer because of his drug addiction, and she makes up her mind to expose her secret to him. However, her decision does not impress Abhimanyu and Karan. Later, Ayesha's plot to mislead Samar and Naina works and the latter makes her real identity known to Samar.

Manav's wife is excited when she manages to fool Samar and Naina. Samar's glow returns when he finally reunites with his beloved Laxmi. Later, Karan, Naina, and Abhimanyu try to make Samar see the evil plan Ayesha has against them.

Laxmi loses the court case against Ayesha after the latter tricks Abhimanyu into testifying against Laxmi.

Source: UGC

6th April 2022, Wednesday: Episodes 132 and 133

Samar promises Laxmithat he will expose Manav's wife and is only pretending to be on her side. Ayesha starts suspecting Samar's intentions, and she wants to break free from Laxmi's issue. Several journalists go after Manav and his actress wife to the court, and later during the prosecution, the attorney does his best to prove Ayesha's case against Laxmi.

Manav's wife is pronounced innocent after Abhimanyu delivers his testimony. Karan is not happy with the latter's decision to bring Naina's secret to light, and he tries to make him see Ayesha's conspiracy. A disguised Laxmi decides to expose her true identity but her efforts to make people see Ayesha's fault fail to work.

7th April 2022, Thursday: Episodes 134 and 135

Manav's wife is thankful to the journalists when they congratulate her following her court win. She was able to win Abhimanya's confidence which enabled her to emerge victoriously. Later, Abhimanyu wants to link up with Ayesha, but she is celebrating with Manav.

Manav's wife does not want to link up with Abhimanyu, and Samar is left speechless when he finds out the truth regarding the two. Later, Manav secretly listens to the conversation between Abhimanyu and his wife. He then asks the latter to come clean, or she will not stay in the house.

8th April 2022, Friday: Episodes 136 and 137

Manav's wife tries to make her husband see her innocence, but he reminds her of the evil things she has done against Abhimanyu, Samar, Karan and Laxmi. He then makes up his mind to end their relationship, and Samar attempts to comfort a dejected Manav.

Samar empathizes with Manav, who hates Ayesha for betraying him. Her efforts to rekindle their relationship fails. The Sareens turn their back on a sad Ayesha, and she is later happy when her movie Shakti the Woman becomes a hit.

9th April 2022, Saturday: Episodes 138 and 139

Manav's wife has not given up on trying to soften her husband, but he despises betrayal. Later, Manav gives Ayesha the divorce papers for her to sign. She then hosts a ceremony and sends invitations to Karan, Samar, Laxmi, and Manav but later embarrasses them.

Ayesha makes Manav realize that she is the one who promoted the Navrang Studio, including all its movies, and she demands that he gives her 50% of the Studio's shares. Her remarks infuriate Manav and Prem tries to make him feel better. Later, Manav and Ayesha get a joint couple's award, and the former reluctantly goes for the interview.

10th April 2022, Sunday: Episodes 140 and 141

Karan, Laxmi, and Samar comfort Manav and they make up their minds to fight Ayesha together. Meanwhile, someone from Simla contacts Ayesha to reveal to her about the death of her aunt. Manav vows to Prem that he will not let Ayesha win, and he is ending their marriage. Karan is then made the new creative director.

Atul and Ayesha have a discussion regarding his movie, and he helps her get ready for the shoot. However, she asks him to cancel the photoshoot as she pretends to be ill. Karan is surprised to hear that Ayesha went to Simla. On the other hand, Ayesha handles some confidential matters in Simla, and Manav starts suspecting her intentions.

Manav decides to divorce Ayesha after finding out about her betrayal.

Source: UGC

What happens to the Dream Girl cast?

Dream Girl on StarLife has a thrilling storyline this April as the feud between Laxmi and Ayesha reaches new heights. Here is a recap of what happens to the characters in the upcoming Dream Girl April episodes.

Laxmi

She disguises herself as Naina but decides to reveal her true identity to Samar when his condition starts to deteriorate because of drug addiction. Her fight with Ayesha reaches new heights when the latter tries her best to expose Laxmi's identity. Later, during court proceedings, Abhimanyu betrays her after being tricked by Ayesha to testify against her, and she loses the case against Ayesha.

Ayesha

She is determined to see Laxmi's downfall and even tricks Abhimanyu to testify in her favour during her court case against Laxmi. Later, Manav finds out about her betrayal and decides to divorce her. Ayesha tries to prove her innocence, but Manav has had enough. She then demands that he gives her half the shares of Navrang Studio since she is the one who promotes the studio and its movies. Will Manav give in to her demands or change his decision about ending their marriage?

The Dream Girl StarLife show has to be on your must-watch list because things are about to get heated, as revealed by the above Dream Girl teasers. What is Ayesha planning to do after Manav asks for divorce? The Indian show airs on StarLife from Mondays to Sundays at 8.00 p.m.

