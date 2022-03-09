Never Say Goodbye Teasers for April 2022: Who stole Lord Krishna's idol?

The Never Say Goodbye Indian series highlights the bittersweet experience of romance between two people. Vividha and Atharva are two people in love, but they are not enough as some forces within their respective families make an obstacle of themselves. The Never Say Goodbye teasers are out now to offer you a sneak peek of answers to your questions about these lovers.

In this month's Never Say Goodbye drama series, Kailash uses a lot of brutal force to get Atharva out of the picture so that he can marry Vividha off to Ravish. Uma stands up to Kailash at every chance she gets, and although she got her fair share of maltreatment, it does not stop her from speaking against evil. But, with the constant pushbacks against Kailash's repressive dealings, will this be enough to sustain the love between Atharva and Vividha?

Never Say Goodbye teasers for April 2022

The romance-inspired Hindu soapie teaches patience in the face of apparent difficulties with the experiences of characters like Vividha and Atharva in their relationship. The Never Say Goodbye Hindi series for April 2022 below will prepare you for the intrigues of the fresh episodes.

Friday, 1st of April, 2022 - Episode 131

Uma tells how Kailash intends to torment her, and Vividha is astonished. She is also aware of Kailash's intention to get her married to Ravish.

Episode 132

For torturing Uma, Kailash slaps Vividha when she challenges him for his action. After a while, Uma persuades Vividha to marry Artharva and does something unbelievable to Kailash.

Saturday, 2nd of April, 2022 - Episode 133

Vividha is hysterical, and Atharva calms her down and gives her his words of coming back to her if they ever get separated. But then, Kailash strikes Atharva on the head. Will there be a possibility of Atharva saving himself and Sujata?

Episode 134

Kailash's men beat Atharva brutally; Sujata breaks down in tears beside injured Atharva, while Vividha makes a promise to Kailash while waiting for Atharva Vivida?

Sunday, 3rd of April, 2022 - Episode 135

For torturing Atharva, Uma and Revati rain curses on Kailash. Kailash commands Vividha to prepare for marriage, but whom is she marrying?

Episode 136

Ravish is held up on an emergency mission as Kailash prepares Vividha for her marriage.

Monday, 4th of April, 2022 - Episode 137

Kailash threatens to kill Vividha if Uma attempts to prevent the marriage from happening; he also stops Uma from revealing the truth to Suman. To the Kashyaps, Suman also has something to say. Ravish and his squadron eliminate a terrorist while Uma makes up her mind and disclose the truth to the Vashisths.

Episode 138

Kailash prevents Uma from telling Suman about his true intentions and goes as far as threatening to eliminate Vividha if Uma causes enough trouble to terminate the marriage. However, Suman has issues of her own to discuss with the Kashyaps.

Tuesday, 5th of April, 2022 - Episode 139

Some terrorists are eliminated by Ravish and his squadron accomplishing their mission. However, if Vividha refuses to obey him and follows his instruction, Kailash threatens to kill Atharva. Later on, an event so shocking happens to Ravish.

Episode 140

Ravish and Vividha's marriage is coming up, and Suman waits on eagerly as they continue with marriage rituals. But, marrying Ravish, will Vividha have a change of mind.

Wednesday, 6th of April, 2022 - Episode 141

Ravish and Vividha get married, and Kailash tells Vividha not to disclose to anyone about Atharva. Will she be able to hold the secret?

Episode 142

Vividha reveals to Uma why she got married to Ravish and challenges Kailash to separate her from Atharva.

Thursday, 7th of April, 2022 - Episode 143

With Vividha behaving strangely, Ravish is surprised. Vividha later apologises to him for her errors; meanwhile, Uma is bothered about Atharva and Sujata.

Episode 144

The residence informs Uma that some thugs attacked Atharva as she goes to the temple to search for Atharva and Sujata.

Friday, 8th of April, 2022 - Episode 145

Ankit confesses to Uma that he had struck Atharva with a hammer, while Kailash cautions Ankit to be quiet. Later, Suman informs Vividha of her munh dikhai ritual.

Episode 146

Uma confronts Kailash for the various assaults on Atharva; she threatens to report him and Ankit to the police. However, Kailash wants Atharva alive, and he tells his associates not to take his life.

Saturday, 9th of April, 2022 - Episode 147

Uma finds out that Lord Krishna's idol is missing in the temple. Vividha locks the bedroom doors. She finds Ravish's confrontation on why the door is locked upsetting. Ankit finds out Kailash is missing from his bedroom and informs Indumati.

Episode 148

To avoid visiting her parent's house, Vividha comes up with all manners of justification, while Ankit is apprehensive, thinking Atharva is dead. Vividha is not aware of a secret room in the house as Ravish hides it from her. A blood-stained shirt is found in the house by Uma.

Sunday, 10th of April, 2022 - Episode 149

For being so impolite, Vividha apologises to Ravish. Discovering a blood-stained shirt in her house, Uma is surprised and believes Kailash is up to something big.

Episode 150

Uma and Indumati beat Ankit severely and force him to confess the truth; he discloses that Atharva is dead. Meanwhile, Ravish informs Vividha that Ramakant was forced to marry Suman.

Vividha

Vividha is obviously in love with another man, but a male guardian will not let the love blossom as he has other plans concerning her marriage. However, despite her predicaments, she has the loving support of some people in her life, and these keep her going. The big question is if her wedding to the man her guardian chooses will occur or be disrupted by the kind act of fate.

Kailash

Kailash is an authoritarian and will do anything to ensure that whatever decision he makes is final. He does not shy away from using brute force against anyone who would try to move contrary to his choices. He is hellbent on making sure that a female relative marries the man he chooses and carries out several malicious activities to put an end to the love between the lady and her preferred lover. Will his efforts yield fruits, or will it be in futility?

From the above-shared Never Say Goodbye teasers, the Indian romance series seeks to entertain while educating its viewers about the pain of being in love with someone the rest of the world seems to be against. It is the ideal show for married couples, whether they are just starting or have been in the game for a while.

