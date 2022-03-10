A Lockdown Love Story Teasers for April 2022: Dhruv loses his memory!

Sonam goes to Raghav’s place to kill him after he tries to force her to marry him. Dhruv learns about it and goes to rescue Sonam, and a fight breaks out. Dhruv ends up being hospitalized, and the doctor reveals he has amnesia. How will the Jaiswals tackle the situation? Will Sonam find a way to bring down Raghav once and for all? Find out how the drama unfolds from the A Lockdown Love Story teasers.

Lockdown Ki Love Story revolves around Dhruv and Sonam’s romance. Their parents move in together during the Covid lockdown, and the two sneak into each other’s rooms. Dhruv’s mother, Nutan and aunt Sheetal are against the union because of Sonam’s modern ways. Sonam’s father, Pratap, feels Dhruv’s family is too traditional while Sonam’s mom Subhadra and Dhruv’s dad Shashikant see nothing wrong with the two being together.

A Lockdown Love Story teasers for April 2022

How is Sonam and Dhruv’s romance affected in the upcoming April episodes of A Lockdown Love Story on StarLife? Go through these teasers to discover how the action unfolds.

1st April 2022, Friday: Episodes 95 and 96

Dhruv (Nutan's son) and Sonam (Pratap's daughter) arrive at the Jaiswals, and Sonam is left speechless. Elsewhere, Dhruv’s aunt Sheetal learns about the evil plans that Raghav is working on.

Shashikant is determined to find a solution to the problems between Nutan and her son Dhruv. Meanwhile, Pratap's daughter has a surprising choice when it comes to Milky’s marriage.

2nd April 2022, Saturday: Episodes 97 and 98

Subhadra asks her daughter Sonam to rethink her decision to separate from her father, Pratap. Raghav enhances his appearance in a lucky man’s attire for the nuptials, and his mother is left speechless.

Nutan's son is surprised when Sumitra reveals what Raghav is planning to do. Meanwhile, Sonam arrives at the home of Raghav to end his life.

3rd April 2022, Sunday: Episodes 99 and 100

Raghav tries to force Pratap's daughter to marry him while Dhruv hurries to rescue her. Later, a fight erupts at Raghav’s household when Dhruv gets there.

Nutan's son is admitted to the medical facility, and Nutan blames Sonam for being responsible for his condition. Later the next day, Pratap's daughter sees a surprising thing.

4th April 2022, Monday: Episodes 101 and 102

Dhruv’s folks are informed about his memory loss, and the news leaves Pratap's daughter speechless. She later accompanies her mother Subhadra to visit the Jaiswals.

Pratap's daughter is dressed in kids’ attire when she goes to meet Dhruv at the park. Later, she refuses to go back to Mumbai as Dhruv’s recovery continues to worry the family.

5th April 2022, Tuesday: Episodes 103 and 104

Nutan's son does not want to be assisted by Milky and bites her when she attempts to give him food. He later disappears mysteriously, leaving the Jaiswals worried.

A disappointed Dhruv screams after finding out that his mother Nutan burnt his favourite attire. Meanwhile, a concerned Sonam comes up with a plan that she feels will help Dhruv.

6th April 2022, Wednesday: Episodes 105 and 106

Not knowing the truth, Dhruv feels uneasy about introducing Pratap's daughter to his mother, Nutan. Later, children seek Dhruv’s apology and decide to become his friends while Nutan reprimands Sonam.

Nutan is left speechless after Shashikant makes a not-so-good revelation regarding Dhruv’s condition. Later, Dhruv creates a chaotic situation while his aunt Sheetal intimidates Sonam.

7th April 2022, Thursday: Episodes 107 and 108

Dhruv’s aunt Sheetal is threatened by Sonam, while Dhruv gives the family a hard time when he does not want to be injected.

Sonam stands by Dhruv when her father Pratap tells him that he is insane. Meanwhile, Milky sees a great opportunity in the ongoing situation and attempts to incite Dhruv.

8th April 2022, Friday: Episodes 109 and 110

Sonam ensures Dhruv is back home, but his mother, Nutan, cannot stop insulting her. Pratap later wants her daughter Sonam to decide whether she will choose her family or Dhruv.

Shashikant does not obey Nutan’s orders and asks her daughter Sonam to continue staying at the house for the sake of Dhruv. Later, Dhruv gives Milky a hard time when he does not want to eat, and a disappointed Milky decides to lock him in a room.

9th April 2022, Saturday: Episodes 111 and 112

The Jaiswal family is left speechless upon receiving a ransom note from the abductors. Meanwhile, Milky and her mom are happy when their plot abducting Dhruv unfolds as expected.

Pratap's daughter gets a crucial clue that can help her locate Dhruv. She later sees something surprising at Milky’s house when the authorities come to search the place.

10th April 2022, Sunday: Episodes 113 and 114

Milky lets the family see her real side. Nutan realizes her mistake and is remorseful about it, while Shashikant is in for a big surprise.

Dhruv creates a mess in the house, but Sonam comes to his defence. Milky later cautions Dhruv and creates trouble for his family.

What happens to A Lockdown Love Story cast?

The Jaiswals have a lot to deal with in the upcoming April episodes of A Lockdown Love Story on StarLife. How will they ensure their son Dhruv gets better? Will they let him and Sonam continue dating?

Dhruv

He is shocked to find out about Raghav’s evil plan and heads to his house to save Sonam. A fight erupts, and he ends up being admitted to the medical facility. He loses his memory and starts creating chaos in the Jaiswal household. Later, he disappears, and the abductors send a ransom note to the Jaiswals. It is later discovered that Milky and her mother arranged for Dhruv’s kidnapping.

Sonam

Raghav tries to force her to marry him, but Dhruv arrives to rescue her but ends up being hospitalized. Nutan blames her when her son Dhruv loses his memory. She later refuses to return to Mumbai with his father Pratap, so that she can look after Dhruv.

From A Lockdown Love Story teasers above, it is evident that April 2022 episodes are filled with thrilling drama. Catch the Indian show on StarLife from Mondays to Sundays at 7.00 p.m.

