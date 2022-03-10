Generations: The Legacy Teasers for April 2022: Coming up!

Pele fails to understand his wife’s behaviour and is later convinced that things are back to normal, but he is wrong. Elsewhere, Ayanda is forced to lie about why her daughter is upset with her, while Nontle is re-energized as she plans her revenge. Keep reading the Generations: The Legacy teasers for more on how the drama unfolds in April episodes.

It turns out Oby lied about changing her ways for the better as she manipulates a young girl to get what she needs. Mpho is nervous after finding out about his grandmother’s expectations, while Philani is forced to take action when Nkosiyabo presents an insulting offer.

Generations: The Legacy teasers for April 2022

The situation at the Diale household is not good after they make a worrying discovery, while Bhut’Langa's revelation gives the Malingas some hope. Below are all the Generations: The Legacy teasers on the upcoming drama.

1st April 2022, Friday: Episode 95/1915

A serial murderer watches as the lady he once said he loved breathes her last. Nobody is listening to a teen girl’s words. Why is nobody taking her seriously? Will the object of Nkosiyabo’s lust give in to his temptation?

4th April 2022, Monday: Episode 96/1916

Mazwi does not want to accept the friendship that is extended to him. Is it possible to get peace of mind when your conscience is haunted by an individual’s death? Elsewhere, Fikile is suspicious when she witnesses a secret meeting.

5th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 97/1917

People are interested in finding out the person who will be moving into Gadaffi’s old penthouse. A fed-up Mo reprimands Mbali regarding her conduct. Meanwhile, Pele does not know what is happening with his wife.

6th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 98/1918

Pamela gets pushy to have access to an exclusive scoop while Tracy’s interviews with Luyolo do not unfold well. Zondiwe faints, and Lefa is frightened when he fails to wake her up.

7th April 2022, Thursday: Episode 99/1919

Is Ayanda going to choose short-lived pleasure or long-term security? Elsewhere, Gugu instantly acts nasty towards her past acquaintance while the penthouse is full of shocks when an uninvited guest arrives.

8th April 2022, Friday: Episode 100/1920

Mpho is nervous after finding out what his grandmother’s expectations of him. Can he fulfil her expectations? Lucy is confused and suspicious after witnessing a couple’s hasty retreat from S’khaftin. At last, Mbali receives the validation she wanted.

11th April 2022, Monday: Episode 101/1921

Pele’s suspicions grow after finding out that he has been deceived again, while Sphe is upset when she is ambushed at the workplace. Elsewhere, Nkosiyabo is not ready to let Kabisi defeat him at his own game.

12th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 102/1922

Ayanda is forced to lie regarding why her daughter is upset with her while Tracy is not ready to give up on her mission. It seems Oby was pretending when she said she was changing for the best.

13th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 103/1923

Nontle is re-energized as she works on her revenge mission. Mpho is left speechless after finding out about Zondiwe’s intentions and makes up her mind to step in. Peles feels relieved after finding out that he seemingly misunderstood the situation.

14th April 2022, Thursday: Episode 104/1924

Lelethu has a hard time trying to keep his newly recruited journalist under control. Mbali is left speechless after finding out what the Holy House leaders expect from her, and it appears Ayanda was not wrong when she got concerned about her safety. What has happened to her?

15th April 2022, Friday: Episode 105/1925

Tracy is fed up with being dictated to, and she makes up her mind to do things her way. Elsewhere, Oby intentionally tries to arouse a young girl’s interest, and it works. It is easier to quit the relationship compared with ending the desire.

18th April 2022, Monday: Episode 106/1926

Pele is convinced that things are back to normal between him and his fiancé, but it seems he is wrong. Nontle chooses to be brave in the unpleasant situation and starts to act. The ladies’ shelter is filled with shock and terror upon the arrival of the Holy House congregation.

19th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 107/1927

Mo unsuccessfully tries to comfort a restless Mbali while the Malinga couple is left speechless and confused by what the sangoma tells them. Elsewhere, Nkosiyabo is punished by his poor judgement regarding the possible new investor.

20th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 108/1928

Tracy seems to have run out of luck while Ayanda persuades Lucy to accompany her on a particular rescue mission. Meanwhile, two teenage acquaintances are not aware that someone is secretly listening to their chat.

21st April 2022, Thursday: Episode 109/1929

Mpho unintentionally creates a disastrous situation for a fellow member of the commune. Zikhona and Ayanda are caught unprepared by how things turn out at Club Venice. Meanwhile, Pele is willing to go against the law to ensure that his wife is safe. The situation fails to unfold as expected.

22nd April 2022, Friday: Episode 110/1930

The three individuals are convinced their break-in was successful, but Philani is not going to give up on trying to establish the truth. Tracy cannot hide her excitement after finding out who will be attending the Club Venice ceremony. Elsewhere, Mbali puts her mother where she belongs.

25th April 2022, Monday: Episode 111/1931

The Diale family is worried after making a concerning discovery early in the morning. Elsewhere, the Malingas have renewed hope after finding out Bhut’Langa’s revelation. Zikhona has not made up her mind on whether she wants to be the object of a social experiment.

26th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 112/1932

Pele engages in the most uncomfortable discussion he has ever had in his whole life. Oby exploits a young girl to ensure she finds the details she is looking for, while Ayanda is not happy when Pamela is not willing to carry out her dubious work for her.

27th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 113/1933

A nervous Tracy is excited about uploading her debut column. Elsewhere, things do not end well when a frustrated mother and her disobedient daughter have a confrontation. The Diale family is uncertain regarding the peculiar occurrence at the Holy House.

28th April 2022, Thursday: Episode 114/1934

A helpless Mrekza tries to seek assistance from a professional regarding his relationship problems. Mbali has had enough with the Diale household while Philani is prompted to act after Nkosiyabo presents an insulting proposal.

29th April 2022, Friday: Episode 115/1935

Cosmo decides to humble himself as he seeks advice from someone. Lucy is left speechless after finding out what her disobedient daughter has done. Meanwhile, Ayanda is convinced that what Nontle requires is a taste of tough love.

What happens to the Generations: The Legacy cast?

April episodes of Generations: The Legacy have mixed themes, including terror, love, and revenge. Here is a recap of how the unfolding drama affects some of the characters.

Ayanda

She is forced to lie about why her daughter is upset with her, and it later turns out she was right to be concerned about her security. Later, she incites Lucy to accompany her on a rescue mission and is not happy when Pamela refuses to do her dirty work.

Tracy

Her interview with Luyolo goes horribly wrong, but she is not ready to give up. Later, she feels fed up with being dictated to and decides to do things her way. However, things do not seem to be moving forward for her. Later, she is nervous and, at the same time, excited about uploading her first column.

Pele

He fails to understand why his wife is behaving strangely. His suspicions grow after finding out he has been deceived again and is later relieved after discovering that he misjudged the situation. Pele is then convinced that things are back to normal between him and his beloved, but it turns out he is wrong. Later, he chooses to go against the law to help his wife.

Generations: The Legacy never disappoints viewers, and the upcoming April episodes are no different, as revealed by these Generations: The Legacy teasers. The Mfundi Vundla-produced local show airs on SABC1 from Mondays to Fridays at 8.00 p.m.

