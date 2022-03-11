I Do Teasers for April 2022: Razia attempts to murder Zoya

I Do teasers for April 2022 are out, and revenge is slowly becoming the order of the day. If you have been longing to catch up with the hype in the soapie, you might want to consider adding it to your watchlist. Besides its captivating storyline, I Do cast members guarantee to steal your heart and make you fall in love with the show. Meanwhile, check out the gist in these teasers to find out what the soapie is about.

I Do storyline features Zoya, a troubled young girl who is forced to face the consequences of other people's actions. She is born in the USA but relocates to Bhopal, searching for her father. Her investigation exposes her to love, although her relationship faces a series of challenges. The hints in I Do teasers for April 2022 highlight her misery and how much she has to endure.

I Do teasers for April 2022

Recent episodes revealed Razia's insecurities and how much her secrets being exposed poses a threat to her. Zoya's presence is a threat to her. How will she get rid of her?

Episode 129 - Friday, 1st of April 2022

Razia adds a secret concoction to Zoya's water and later accuses her of having an affair with Asad. Nikhat questions Haseena Bi for keeping her in the dark regarding Sameera. A furious Haseena Bi ousts Nikhat, and Asad bids Rashid farewell before leaving.

Episode 130 - Saturday, 2nd of April 2022

An unknown man persuades Razia to join him in a secluded place to murder her, and Haider attempts to murder Razia, but she escapes. Haseena Bi locks Sameera in a secret basement after Sameera attempts to approach Nikhat. Razia raises eyebrows about Haider's injury.

Episode 131 - Sunday, 3rd of April 2022

Dilshad and Zoya plan to prove Rashid's innocence and head to look for the property documents. Haider reminisces his painful past and vows to seek revenge. Nikhat believes that Sameera's spirit is behind everything that has been happening lately.

Episode 132 - Monday, 4th of April 2022

Razia vows to teach Zoya a lesson, and Haider rescues Dilshad and Zoya as Razia ousts them. Elsewhere, Farhat is unimpressed by Nikhat's mean remarks regarding Sameera.

Episode 133 - Tuesday, 5th of April 2022

Nikhat gets terrified after spotting Sameera; hence, she questions Haseena Bi about the same. Haseena takes advantage of the situation to manipulate Farhan emotionally and turn him against Nikhat. Badi Bi uses his tricks to acquire the property papers from Razia's room swiftly.

Episode 134 - Wednesday, 6th of April 2022

Haider makes Razia and Gaffur busy with the guests. She takes advantage of their absence to create ample time for Zoya to look for the original property papers. Haider comes across the original property documents but does not notice them. Later, a man tells Gaffur that a young girl is looking for him.

Episode 135 - Thursday, 7th of April 2022

The police threaten to arrest Zoya for presenting fake property documents to Gaffur and Razia. Luckily, she finds the original documents on time and stops her arrest. Later, she puts Razia to the task.

Episode 136 - Friday, 8th of April 2022

Razia worries that her secret might be exposed. Hell breaks loose for her when Rashid regains consciousness and lets the cat out of the bag on how Razia pushed him down a flight of stairs. A worried Razia plots to murder Zoya to prevent her secret from being exposed.

Episode 137 - Saturday, 9th of April 2022

Haider kidnaps Humeira but does not harm her. Razia dupes Dilshad to leave Rashid's room with the intention of murdering him. Later, Razia initiates her plan to murder Zoya by burning her, but Asad rescues her.

Episode 148 - Sunday, 10th of April 2022

Humeira and Haider struggle to find their way back home, and Zoya and Asad do not succeed in proving that Razia is the culprit. Haseena changes the lehenga saree that Farhan got Nkhat with another dress.

I Do teasers for April 2022 are a rollercoaster of events. If you wish to catch up with the drama, ensure to tune in every day on Zee World.

Source: Briefly News