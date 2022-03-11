My Heart Knows Teasers for April 2022: Radhe Shyam’s murderer is confirmed!

The results of the postmortem test conducted on Radhe Shyam’s body reveal that Sarthak is not the murderer but Ahir. The latter tries to abduct Malhar’s son Moksh to save himself. Can he escape from Malhar? Keep reading the My Heart Knows teasers to find out how the drama unfolds.

My Heart Knows family drama airs on Zee World from Mondays to Sundays at 6.00 p.m. Photo: @SunilKu94764515

My Heart Knows on Zee World revolves around Kalyani Deshmukh. Her mother dies, and her father Atul is imprisoned, leaving her in the care of her stepmother Anupriya. She hates her stepmother, who does her best to win her love. Kalyani later gets married to ACP Malhar and raises his son Moksh, but he mistreats her.

My Heart Knows teasers for April 2022

Fans of My Heart Knows on Zee World should expect extraordinary entertainment in April episodes. Here are all the teasers for the upcoming drama.

Ahir electrocutes Anuprya and later tries to kill Moksh. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

1st April 2022, Friday: Episode 145

Ashawari tries to create disagreements between Kalyani and Malhar while Swara accuses Atharv of something he did not commit and Ashawari’s plan against him is successful. Malhar later makes up his mind to make Arthav learn his lesson.

2nd April 2022, Saturday: Episode 146

Aau Saheb plays the tape to the Deskmukh family, and she later manipulates Kalyani into putting her signature on a particular document. Her plan works when the whole Rane household is arrested and charged with domestic abuse against Kalyani.

3rd April 2022, Sunday: Episode 147

Kalyani is determined to prove that Malhar is innocent as she heads to the police station. She later finds out that Ahir electrocuted her stepmother Anuprya and she makes the Deshmukhs aware of the situation. Malhar attacks his half-brother Ahir at the police station, and Ahir later confesses about electrocuting Anupriya.

4th April 2022, Monday: Episode 148

Kalyani wants to find out the truth from Malhar’s sister Swara about what Atharv did. Malhar later comes across crucial evidence that incriminates Sarthak. Kalyani then asks Sarthak to come clean regarding the murder of Shyam. Later, Sarthak prevents Malhar’s father, Madhav, from smacking Kalyani and makes them aware of the truth.

5th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 149

The results of the postmortem test done on Radhe Shyam’s body reveal that Sarthak is not the one who murdered him. Kalyani then makes Malhar aware of the secret behind Radhe’s demise. Ahir decides to abduct Moksh to rescue himself. The latter’s disappearance worries Malhar and Kalyani.

Postmortem results indicate Sarthak is not Radhe Shyam's killer. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

6th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 150

The eunuchs assist Kalyani in her search for Moksh. Malhar’s half-brother Ahir takes Moksh to a dangerous place and later tries to make a deal with Kalyani in exchange for Moksh’s life.

7th April 2022, Thursday: Episode 151

The villagers make preparations for Tulasi Vivaha while Ahir manages to escape from Malhar. The family prepares for the visarjan of the Tulsi pot without knowing that Moksh is trapped inside.

8th April 2022, Friday: Episode 152

Malhar is injured, and Kalyani rushes her to the medical facility, but the vehicle breaks down before they reach. The family gathers together to celebrate Moksh’s date of birth. Later, Ashawari tries to distract the authorities to buy Ahir some time to rob the house. Ahir gains entry to the house to steal from the family and attempts to murder Moksh.

9th April 2022, Saturday: Episode 153

Kalyani is concerned about Sarthak’s safety while Swara threatens to make Ashawari’s secret known. Later, Anupriya is accompanied by her step-daughter Kalyani to attend a work interview at the college.

10th April 2022, Sunday: Episode 154

Malhar wishes Kalyani all the best in the work interview, but she is later left speechless when she learns that her friend Rachit is the interviewer. Elsewhere, Malhar identifies Ahir as the driver of a certain vehicle and decides to follow the car. Rachit and Kalyani manage to jump off the vehicle.

Malhar and Kalyani are worried when Moksh disappears. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

What happens to the My Heart Knows cast?

The Rane family has a lot to deal with in the My Heart Knows April episodes. The entire family is jailed for mistreating Kalyani, while Ahir is guilty of electrocuting Anupriya and murdering Radhe Shyam.

Kalyani

Aau Saheb makes her sign a particular document, and the whole Rane family is arrested and charged for domestic violence against her. She then tries to prove that Malhar is innocent. She later discovers that Ahir electrocuted her stepmother Anupriya and informs the Deshmukhs. Later, Kalyani learns the truth about Radhe Shyam’s murder and informs Malhar.

Sarthak

Malhar comes across incrimination evidence against him. He later reveals the truth regarding the murder of Radhe Shyam, and postmortem results show that he is not the one who killed him.

Ahir

He confesses to electrocuting Anupriya, and it later turns out he is the one who killed Radhe Shyam. He kidnaps Moksh to save himself, leaving Malhar and Kalyani worried. Can he outsmart his half-brother Malhar?

From the above My Heart Knows teasers for April, the family drama has a thrilling episode line-up that you cannot afford to miss. The Indian series airs on Zee World from Mondays to Sundays at 6.00 p.m.

