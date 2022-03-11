Twist of Fate Teasers for April 2022: How did Pragya foil Tanu?

The Twist of Fate Indian series portrays romance and associating heartbreak. For instance, how will two parents know that they are setting themselves up for future heartbreaks when they decide to take custody of one of each of their twins after their first daughter was killed? The new Twist of Fate teasers rolls out a set of revelations about the sinister intentions of some characters towards the peace of a few others.

In this month's Twist of Fate Indian soap opera, you get to meet the vindictive side of Rhea as she tirelessly works towards putting an end to Ranbeer and Prachi's relationship; she goes as far as stalking the latter to get enough proof to get her husband to turn against her. What becomes of Abhi when someone decides to set him up wrongly for the murder of six people? Will Pragya get evidence to vindicate her lover?

Twist of Fate teasers for April 2022

Zee World continues to air this interesting Hindu romantic series, and you can enjoy the suspense that each episode comes with every day of the week. A quick look at the Twist of Fate teasers below should pique your curiosity about the upcoming episodes of this series.

Episode 90 - Friday, 1st of April, 2022

Rhea vents out her frustration on Siddharth when the latter comes back home and has had enough to the extent that he decides to get a divorce from her. Pragya talks about how he ended Alia and Tanu's schemings, while Rajeshwari is thinking of sending Siddharth and Rhea on a honeymoon.

Episode 91 - Saturday, 2nd of April, 2022

Alia admonishes Rhea to sow a seed of suspicion for the heart of Prachi. Rhea succeeds in deceiving Daljeet and enlists the help of Alia in making sure Prachi is exempted from the honeymoon.

Episode 92 - Sunday, 3rd of April, 2022

Rhea is happy to have succeeded in making Prachi drink a tea laced with drugs but is unhappy when she comes hale and hearty the next day. Abhi wants Alia to stop working at the Guarav's and gives a deadline for that to happen.

Episode 93 - Monday, 4th of April, 2022

Tanu suspects that Alia is in cohort with Rhea and challenges her about it. Rhea is livid at the romantic gestures between Prachi and Ranbeer during the duo's date. Alia admonishes Rhea that the only way to get close to Ranbeer is to lace his drinks with drugs; she helps Rhea carry out the sinister act.

Episode 94 - Tuesday, 5th of April, 2022

An intoxicated Ranbeer spends the night with Rhea, who gives Alia feedback on what happened the night before. Alia pretends to be on the side of truth by revealing the romance between Ranbeer and Rhea the night before.

Episode 95 - Wednesday, 6th of April, 2022

Abhi gets the biggest shock of her life when the truth comes to light. Abhi observes the plenty of missed calls Alia has on her phone from Gaurav; there was also a note in the former's room. Elsewhere, Tanu and Alia make their entrance at Gaurav's workplace.

Episode 96 - Thursday, 7th of April, 2022

Rhea comes up with another idea that may help her end the relationship between Ranbeer and Prachi. Gaurav reveals his plots to Tanu and Alia when Abhi gets to his office, and Pragya asks questions of Alia and Tanu after they return to the house.

Episode 97 - Friday, 8th of April, 2022

Pragya reprimands Abhi for going to see Gaurav at his workplace. He assists her in getting over a task that was proving somewhat difficult while Rhea becomes privy to the last relationship between Siddharth and Prachi. Gaurav attempts to contact Alia through a phone call.

Episode 98 - Saturday, 9th of April, 2022

Rhea catches Siddharth and Prachi together in the canteen, and she takes a picture of the duo without giving herself away. Next, she tries to make Ranbeer paranoid about the relationship between the duo. A tireless Rhea tries again after her initial effort turns fruitless.

Episode 99 - Sunday, 10th of April, 2022

Pragya pressures Abhi to do a song rendition for her. Elsewhere Ranbeer and Rhea agree to a challenge that will see both come up with proof to back their respective claims. Finally, Tanu ask questions of Abhi when the latter seems to be regressing to the romantic emotions he used to feel for Pragya.

Episode 100 - Monday, 11th of April, 2022

Abhi is alleged to be responsible for the death of six people and is apprehended. Pragya challenges Tanu and Alia and promises to chase them out of Abhi's existence. Alia wants Gaurav to provide answers as to why he is victimising Abhi.

Episode 101 - Tuesday, 12th of April, 2022

Abhi's request for bail is rejected, and Pragya must resort to other means to get evidence that absolves him of the crime he is being accused of. Pragya challenges the contractor, who is taken aback by her feistiness. Rhea is not pleased by the praises that Prachi is getting from Pallavi.

Episode 102 - Wednesday, 13th of April, 2022

Ranbeer is mad at Rhea for her allegations against Prachi. Prachi becomes restless from Rhea's unpredictable personality, and Ranbeer plays the comforting husband to her during this period. However, Abhi will not allow himself to be the nail that seals Pragya's coffin.

Episode 103 - Thursday, 14th of April, 2022

Mitali eavesdrops on a conversation between Alia and Tanu. Pragya gets all the evidence she needs to exonerate Abhi but must first sign away all her properties to Gaurav before the deadline closes. It does not take her long to realise that she has been deceived.

Rhea

Rhea is a vindictive woman who wants to get whatever she desires, or no one else will get the same. She becomes dedicated to becoming a stumbling block in the romantic relationship between two loves as she is interested in the man in the relationship. To achieve her devious plot, she goes to the extent of spiking the drinks of at least two characters in this episode. What becomes of her and her plans is worth looking forward to.

Ranbeer

Ranbeer is in love with the woman of his dreams, and it feels like everything is going as planned until a woman comes into the picture and tries to turn him against his lover with ridiculous allegations. Ranbeer proves to be the ultimate loyal lover as he avoids being tricked into hating on his better half. He goes to the extent of challenging his woman's accuser to provide concrete proof.

The Twist of Fate teasers for April 2022 allows you to see how some people would rather destroy a blossoming love because of personal vendetta. Therefore, as the name implies, you do not want to miss any part of this drama series as it promises intriguing plot twists.

