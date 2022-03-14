Once There Was A King Teasers for April 2022: Coming up on Zee World

Gayatri wins the scholarship, but her woes are far from over. The invigilating officer finds chits inside her bag, and Lavi later confesses that she is the one who placed them there. Later, Raja is angry with her but later apologizes and threatens to leave the family if they come between him and Gayatri. Keep reading the Once There Was a King teasers for more on the upcoming April drama.

Badi Raani Maa comes across Gayatri but fails to recognize her, and she is happy when Rajveer and Jeevan have a fight. Elsewhere, Rani is heartbroken when Raj starts singing and dancing with other girls from the learning institution.

Once There Was A King teasers for April 2022

What is happening in the Ameerkot Kingdom this April? Below are all the Once There Was a King teasers on how the action unfolds in the upcoming episodes.

1st of April 2022, Friday: Episode 107

Raj is not happy when Gayatri makes certain accusations against him. He decides to leave her alone in the wilderness. Later, Raj arrives home and gets into an argument with his dad.

2nd of April 2022, Saturday: Episode 108

Gayatri is informed by a particular teacher that she won a scholarship and does not need to spend any money for the trip. Rajveer ridicules Gayatri, but Jeevan arrives in time and defends her.

3rd of April 2022, Sunday: Episode 109

Gayatri makes up her mind to give up on the competition after learning the details contained in the terms and conditions. Meanwhile, Gayatri’s daughter Rani is not pleased when she spots Raj singing and dancing with other girls from the learning institution.

4th of April 2022, Monday: Episode 110

Raja is infuriated by Gayatri again. The latter is then abused by Bindu, who belittles her in front of the entire class by calling her poor and a servant. She makes up her mind to get away from the classroom, but Raja arrives in time to save her from the humiliation.

5th of April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 111

Raja holds up a placard with the words “sorry” on it. He informs Gayatri that he will not leave until she forgives him. Later, Gayatri leaves Raj Mata’s wardroom after spotting Rajveer looking after Raj Mata.

6th of April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 112

Rajveer informs Gayatri that he did not know she was brought up without her father. Later, the invigilating officer comes across several chits in Gayatri’s bag during the routine check.

7th of April 2022, Thursday: Episode 113

Lavi confesses to Rajveer that she is responsible for placing the chits inside Gayatri’s bag. Later, a girl is standing outside Rajveer’s house, and he discovers that it is Gayatri. What is she doing here?

8th of April 2022, Friday: Episode 114

Badi Raani Maa comes across Gayatri but does not know that it is her. Later, an infuriated Rajveer insults Jeevan and calls him an illegitimate child. A fight breaks out between the two, and Badi Raani Ma is happy to witness the fight.

9th of April 2022, Saturday: Episode 115

Rajveer accosts Gayatri. Lavi requests Raja to sing a song for her as she celebrates her date of birth. He says no but starts singing when Gayatri asks him to.

10th of April 2022, Sunday: Episode 116

Raja reveals that he will go away from his family if they cannot stop meddling in his affairs with Gayatri.

What happens to the Once There Was a King cast?

Once There Was a King on Zee World is full of unexpected but thrilling twists. Gayatri’s adventure in the Ameerkot Kingdom will take you through an emotional rollercoaster as the girl tries to find her place.

Gayatri

She finds out that she won the scholarship. She later withdraws from the competition after going through the terms and conditions. Raja is angry at her but later comes to her rescue when Bindu tries to insult her in front of the class. Later, the invigilating officer discovers chits inside her bag, and Lavi confesses to Rajveer that she is the one who placed them there.

Rajveer

He informs Gayatri that he did not know she was raised without her father. Later, he is infuriated by Jeevan and calls him an illegitimate child. The two start a fight, which makes Badi Raani Maa happy.

Raja

He is angry with Gayatri but later asks her to forgive him with a placard that has “sorry” written on it. Later, he announces that he will leave the family if they try to come between him and Gayatri.

Once There Was A King television series has an exciting episode line-up, as seen from the Once There Was a King teasers. The Indian show airs on Zee World from Mondays to Sundays at 10 p.m.

