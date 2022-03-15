The friendship between Anastasia and Ryno makes the pompoms curious, and Blitz worried. Elsewhere, Nesie’s career is at a crossroads, and her relationship with Buks is rocky. Keep reading the Getroud met Rugby teasers for more on the upcoming drama.

Getroud met Rugby Afrikaans series airs on kykNET from Mondays to Fridays at 6.00 p.m.

Source: Instagram

Amanda gives Jordan peace of mind while Bibi starts suspecting Amanda when she keeps avoiding her. Simon has little hope for the future after the diagnosis of his injury is revealed, while Lulu bans all sugar and meat as she takes control of the eating habits in her household.

Getroud met Rugby teasers for April 2022

Getroud met Rugby on kykNET is one of the best scripted-Afrikaans shows currently airing. The content creators always find a way to keep the show relevant and effortlessly entertaining. Here are all the Getroud met Rugby teasers on drama to expect in April episodes.

Koekie is determined to achieve everything on her bucket list. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

1st April 2022, Friday: Episode 185

Amanda is attacked while the Stryder ladies audition for the upcoming show. Koekie is determined to achieve everything on her bucket list.

4th April 2022, Monday: Episode 186

Festus is concerned regarding Koekie’s well-being, while Nesie’s career has reached a point where important decisions must be made. Meanwhile, the pompoms want to know more regarding the friendship between Anastasia and Ryno.

5th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 187

People cannot hide their joy when Pottie returns to Magda and Pottie. The audition results are out. Which ladies made it? The situation is becoming uneasy between Anastasia and Ryno.

6th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 188

The women start practising for the upcoming recital while Koekie is admitted to the medical facility to undergo an operation. Elsewhere, Jordan assists Amanda to take care of her injury.

7th April 2022, Thursday: Episode 189

Jana decides not to be part of the concert anymore. Why the change of heart? Meanwhile, Ryno is trying to understand the thing that is happening between him and Anastasia. Koekie returns home.

8th April 2022, Friday: Episode 190

Buks is having a hard time understanding Nesie’s moodiness while Charlie pays Lulu and Simon a visit. Elsewhere, Festus has planned a surprise for Koekie.

Amanda is attacked, and Jordan takes care of her injuries. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

11th April 2022, Monday: Episode 191

Lulu thinks about the role she is playing in Regardt’s life while Charlie causes disruption at the Greeff home with his uncontrollable and dangerous behaviour. Maryke has no trust in the new Amanda.

12th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 192

Blitz is concerned about Anastasia and Ryno, while Nesie makes up her mind regarding her future with Buks. Amanda puts all her energy into working on Jordan’s web page.

13th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 193

Nesie and Buks are having a hard time finding common ground. Meanwhile, the ladies have huge plans for the upcoming recital. It seems Yvonne is working on something.

14th April 2022, Thursday: Episode 194

The concert is organized to tackle internet bullying. Nesie and Buks have reached a point where they do not know what to do. Elsewhere, Yvonne attempts to entice Charlie with flesh.

15th April 2022, Friday: Episode 195

The disagreements between Nesie and Buks escalate to boiling point while Charlie is tempted by Simon’s Easter eggs. Bibi finds herself at the centre of Kristien and Amanda’s battle.

Simon has little hope for the future after a diagnosis of his injury is revealed. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

18th April 2022, Monday: Episode 196

At last, Nesie and Buks find common ground while Lulu decides that sugar and meat will no longer be consumed in the house. Elsewhere, the ladies get reviews regarding their show.

19th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 197

Yvonne continues to mislead Charlie while Buks deceives Nesie. Jana’s ego is damaged.

20th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 198

Jana’s self-worth is almost completely damaged while Charlie struggles to stop eating the flesh. The Stryders and the pompoms are reminded of the critical rule

21st April 2022, Thursday: Episode 199

The situation is getting uneasy between Amanda and Jordan. Meanwhile, the relationship between Anastasia and Ryno hits a speed wobble while Lulu is in total control of the eating habits around the household.

22nd April 2022, Friday: Episode 200

The Stryders experience an unfortunate event while Amanda decides to confront Jordan. Elsewhere. Lulu’s mother is back from the retreat.

Ryno tries to make sense of what is going on between him and Anastasia. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

25th April 2022, Monday: Episode 201

The diagnosis of Simon’s injury is made known while Kristien links up with Pine’s new fiancé. Ryno is busy trying to handle Ashton and Anastasia.

26th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 202

A publication concerning Simon appears on SinBin while Amanda and Jordan’s guilt is overwhelming. Kristien has a better understanding of Samantha.

27th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 203

Kristien is envious of Samantha, while Bibi starts to suspect Amanda when she tries to evade her all the time. Zappa is guilt-ridden regarding the accident.

28th April 2022, Thursday: Episode 204

Simon has little hope regarding his future while Ryno deceives Ashton. Elsewhere, Jordan feels safe and protected because of Amanda.

29th April 2022, Friday: Episode 205

Schalk reveals disheartening information to Simon while Jordan wonders whether he should come clean to Bibi. On the other hand, Maryke confronts her self-doubts.

Lulu bans all sugar and meat as she takes control of her household's eating habits. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happens to the Getroud met Rugby cast?

Getroud met Rugby on kykNET has some of the best Afrikaans actors and actresses who effortlessly bring the rugby-related drama to life. Here is a look at what happens to some of the characters in the Getroud met Rugby April episodes.

Nesie

Her career is at a crossroads, and her relationship with Buks is rocky when the two fail to find common ground. She later makes a decision regarding her future with Buks, and they reach an agreement. However, Buks plays her dirty

Ryno and Anastasia

The pompoms are curious about Anastasia and Ryno’s friendship. Things between the two get uncomfortable, and Ryno struggles to understand what is happening while Blitz worries about them. Later, the relationship starts getting shaky.

Amanda and Jordan

Jordan assists Amanda when she is injured after an attack, and she later puts all her efforts into Jordan’s web page. Amanda confronts Jordan when things get uncomfortable but later offers him peace of mind. Bibi starts suspecting Amanda when she keeps avoiding her while Jordan wonders if he should come clean to Bibi regarding the truth.

From the Getroud met Rugby teasers, the show’s April episodes are packed with thrilling drama. When will Amanda and Jordan open up to Bibi about the truth? The local show airs on kykNET from Mondays to Fridays at 6.00 p.m.

