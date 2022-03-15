A Love To Die For Teasers for March 2022: Deep’s twin tries to take his place

Deep’s twin Raj disguises himself as Mr X and fools his twin brother. He later poses as Deep after abducting him so that he can have Aarohi. When the girl discovers his identity, he tries to play the victim and informs her that Deep used to frame him for his crimes when they were growing up. Will Aarohi fall for his deception? Find out from the A Love to Die For teasers.

Deep is jealous when Aarohi and Abhimanyu get close. The latter dies after being stabbed, and Tara informs Guru Maa that Aarohi is the reason for his demise to create a rift between them. Will Guru Maa believe her before finding out the truth?

A Love to Die For teasers for March 2022

A Love to Die For on Glow TV has an enchanting storyline that is hard to resist. Go through the teasers to find out how the action unfolds in March episodes.

1st March 2022, Tuesday: Episodes 353 Part 3 and 354

Deep wants Mr X to expose his real identity. Who is he?

Abhimanyu informs Guru Maa that everybody in the house has become his pawn and are carrying out tasks according to his orders. What is their plan?

2nd March 2022, Wednesday: Episodes 355 and 356

Deep attempts to steal the diamond on behalf of Mr X. Will the heist be successful?

Deeps wants to know if Aarohi still has feelings for him. She fails to respond and instead seeks the same clarification from him.

3rd March 2022, Thursday: Episodes 357 and 358

Guru Maa lets Aarohi see a picture of her and Vasundhara alongside two children.

Abhimanyu, Virat, Upsana, Aarohi, Tara, and Deep work together to break into a bank. Will they pull off the heist without being caught?

4th March 2022, Friday: Episodes 359 and 360

Abhimanyu is not happy after Aarohi rescues Deep. He is convinced that after Deep’s past secrets are made known, Aarohi will lament ever assisting him.

Abhimanyu reveals to Aarohi that Deep is the one who killed his dad, and he will avenge by taking away his breath. Will the girl believe what he is saying?

7th March 2022, Monday: Episodes 361 and 362

Guru Maa opens up to Aarohi regarding her past secrets.

Deep directs his gun towards Aarohi. Can she dodge the bullet?

8th March 2022, Tuesday: Episodes 363 and 364

Tara assists Guru Maa and Abhimanyu break out of prison.

Aarohi looks after Abhimanyu, but Deep is filled with envy. He starts fighting Abhimanyu.

9th March 2022, Wednesday: Episodes 365 and 366

Guru Maa, Deep, and Abhimanyu are arrested by Upasana.

Mr X cautions Aarohi about the possibility of Deep dying soon since he has many rivals because of a secret he holds. What dangerous secret is he keeping?

10th March 2022, Thursday: Episodes 367 and 368

Deep is not happy as he feels Aarohi is always taking Abhimanyu’s side. He even suspects that the two have an affair. Later, the girl embraces him and asks him never to leave her.

Virat and Upasana dance. Later, Virat informs Upasana to look out for Mr X in the crowd, but she tells him she cannot look somewhere else when he is in front of her.

11th March 2022, Friday: Episodes 369 and 370

Deep contacts Aarohi to inform her that he got the cash and diamond and he is coming back home.

Abhimanyu and Deep hold each other at gunpoint. Can Aarohi stop them before something tragic happens?

14th March 2022, Monday: Episodes 371 and 372

Tara and Aarohi start acting uncontrollably after finding out that Deep may have met his demise in the bomb blast.

Aarohi secretly listens to Abhimanyu and Tara’s conversation and hears them planning to go to Goa. What are they planning to do?

15th March 2022, Tuesday: Episodes 373 and 374

Aarohi arrives in Goa. She then starts looking for Deep.

The girl gets to the beach, where she spots Deep engaging in a wrestling challenge.

16th March 2022, Wednesday: Episodes 375 and 376

Aarohi accompanies Abhimanyu to the residence of a Don known as Xavier as they have a reason to believe that Xavier is actually Mr X.

An armed Tara stabs Abhimanyu with a knife. Will he survive?

17th March 2022, Thursday: Episodes 377 and 378

Virat and Upasana inform Guru about the demise of Abhimanyu. An angry Guru Maa does not want to accept that Abhimanyu is dead.

Aarohi discovers herself on a yacht with someone who looks like Deep, and it is Mr X.

18th March 2022, Friday: Episodes 379 and 380

Tara tries to instigate Guru Maa against Aarohi by informing the former that Aarohi is the reason for Abhimanyu’s demise. Will she manage to convince her?

The real Deep serves meals through a tiny hole. He later tries to talk to someone, but nobody is listening. He then resolves to focus on staying alive so that he can find a way out and rescue Aarohi. But can he do it before it is too late?

21st March 2022, Monday: Episodes 381 and 382

Raj (Deep’s replica) assures Tara that he will ensure Deep is back to her but not before he makes Aarohi’s his alone.

The real Deep finds a way to break out of his confinement.

22nd March 2022, Tuesday: Episodes 383 and 384

A free Deep returns home and embraces Aarohi.

Deep makes Raj aware of the fact that he is the one who helped him get the life he is now living. Raj then asks Deep if he is scared of the monster he helped make.

23rd March 2022, Wednesday: Episodes 385 and 386

Aarohi informs Deep that he was acting strange since they were in Goa. She then asks him if he is keeping any secrets from her. Will he open up to her?

In an exciting turn of events, it is discovered that Raj is the son of Vasundhara.

24th March 2022, Thursday: Episodes 387 and 388

Raj tries to frame Deep for a crime he did not commit by planting his fingerprints at the scene.

Aarohi and Raj, who is disguised as Deep, head to a resort where they dance and have fun around a pool. Aarohi unexpectedly pulls out a firearm and points it at Raj. She then calls the real Deep.

25th March 2022, Friday: Episodes 389 and 390

Deep informs Aarohi that whatever he did was to ensure she was safe.

The lovebirds go on a romantic getaway, but the girl cannot stop thinking about the secret that Deep has been keeping.

28th March 2022, Monday: Episodes 391 and 392

Aarohi finds herself in a room with no light and is surrounded by ladies with sticks, ready to stop her. Who are they? Is she dreaming?

Aarohi wants Deep to inform her if keeping the secret from her is more essential than their romance. He replies by asking if finding out the truth is more essential than their love.

29th March 2022, Tuesday: Episodes 393 and 394

Aarohi disguises herself as a man and delivers a package to Trivedi’s address. She then discovers that Trivedi and Kashyap are the same people.

Aarohi heads to Vasundhara’s chambers and spots a picture of Deep when he was a child. Aarohi spots two children who look the same and asks himself if they are twins.

30th March 2022, Wednesday: Episodes 395 and 396

Raj narrates his childhood to Aarohi. He informs her that Deep used to take advantage of them being twins to break the law then frame Raj. Will she believe his narration?

Guru Maa goes to see Aarohi and shows her footage of Raj murdering Abhimanyu. The girl promises her that she will do everything in her power to ensure Raj is imprisoned.

31st March 2022, Thursday: Episodes 397 and 398

Deep informs Aarohi that he will ensure she is always happy. The lovebirds resolve to renew their marriage vows by tying the knot again.

Deep leads Aarohi to a room adorned with decorations. They watch footage of their relationship journey, and an emotional Aarohi embraces Deep.

What happens to the A Love to Die For cast?

March episodes of A Love to Die For on Glow TV are filled with thrilling drama that will take you through an emotional rollercoaster. Aarohi and Deep’s romance goes through many tests, but they always find a way back to each other.

Deep

He is jealous when Aarohi and Abhimanyu seem close and decides to ask her if she still loves him. Later, he is abducted, and his twin Raj disguises himself as Deep to get Aarohi. He manages to escape and saves Aarohi, who wants to know the dangerous secret that he is keeping. The lovebirds later renew their marital vows.

Abhimanyu

He gets angry when Aarohi rescues Deep and tries to expose Deep’s secret so that the girl regrets ever saving him. His closeness with Aarohi makes Deep jealous, and he tries to fight him. Later, Abhimanyu dies after being stabbed. Tara takes advantage of the incident to turn Guru Maa against Aarohi by making her believe that she led to Abhimanyu’s demise. Guru Maa later discovers that Raj is the killer and shows Aarohi, who vows to ensure he is imprisoned.

Raj

He disguises himself as Deep, his twin brother, to get Aarohi. However, the girl finds out his secret and holds him at gunpoint. Later, he tells Aarohi that Deep always framed him for his crimes when they were growing up. Later, the girl finds out that Raj is the one who murdered Abhimanyu and promises to make him pay.

You will not have a dull moment the whole March as revealed by the A Love to Die For teasers. Will Aarohi and Deep finally be happy after renewing their marital vows? Catch all the episodes on Glow TV from Mondays to Fridays at 8.00 p.m. and 8.30 p.m.

