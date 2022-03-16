Giyani: Land of Blood 2 Teasers for April 2022: Judy almost commits suicide!

Musa’s actions do not sit well with Judy, and she almost takes her life. Elsewhere, Manoko and Vukosi kiss after having too much to drink and Manoko later struggles to fight off the affections of her new admirer. Discover what happens to the ladies in April episodes from the Giyani: Land of Blood 2 teasers.

A desperate Malhori tries hard to fit in with his buddies, but he ends up being left out in the cold. Vukosi fails to prove to Mhani Dayina that he is not lying, and he later proceeds with his plan against his newfound enemy.

Giyani: Land of Blood 2 teasers for April 2022

Giyani: Land of Blood on SABC2 never disappoints with its delivery of iconic local drama. What is going on in the Baloyi and Mudau households in the upcoming April episodes? Go through the Giyani: Land of Blood 2 teasers to discover how the action unfolds.

4th April 2022, Monday: Episode 67

A stranger makes Manoko feel better, while Mhani Dayina cautions Judy against making the same mistakes that her elder did.

5th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 68

The Baloyis have a lot of unanswered questions as they wonder why they had to go through their latest catastrophe. The situation spirals out of control for Manoko. Can she get herself out?

6th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 69

Judy is pushed over the edge by Musa’s latest actions. Elsewhere, Richard tries hard to find a way to reach Manoko.

11th April 2022, Monday: Episode 70

Musa decides to go to Cape Town alongside Khensani after Judy almost commits suicide because of what he did. Meanwhile, Manoko and Vukosi find themselves kissing after having too much to drink.

12th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 71

Manoko and Judy are defiant regarding the choices they have made. Malhori gets another chance to live his best life.

13th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 72

Manoko is having a hard time trying to resist the affections of a new admirer. Mahlori is disappointed when his attempts to try and fit in his friends’ circle does not work as expected.

18th April 2022, Monday: Episode 73

Manoko is full of anxiety as the Mudau family gets ready for the court hearing. Malhori’s numerous attempts to be socially compatible with his buddies start to make him look desperate.

19th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 74

Malhori is overcome by temptation. Elsewhere, Vukosi tries to prove to Mhani Dayina that he is telling the truth, but she fails to believe him.

20th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 75

Malhori is left in a worse situation. How will he get back up? Manoko discovers Vukosi’s tenacious side.

25th April 2022, Monday: Episode 76

Manoko discovers that it is impossible to erase her past mistakes. How will she learn to live with them? Mike is left with more than embarrassment.

26th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 77

Collen makes his buddies aware of certain disheartening news. Meanwhile, Vukosi still has more plans in store regarding his newfound rival.

27th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 78

Khensani has no choice but to respond to challenging questions posed by Kokwani. The plans that Richard had for Manoko leave them both in shock and disbelief.

What happens to the Giyani: Land of Blood 2 cast?

The narrative in the upcoming April episodes of Giyani: Land of Blood season 2 has numerous unexpected twists. The Baloyi household feels it does not deserve their latest misfortune while the Mudaus get ready to appear in court. Here is a look at what some of the show’s characters go through.

Manoko

She finds comfort in a stranger as things start to spiral out of control for her. Later, she and Vukosi share a kiss after having too much to drink, and she struggles to fight off affection from the new admirer. Manoko later discovers Vukosi’s tenacious side and also learns that she cannot erase her past mistakes.

Judy

Mhani Dayina warms her against repeating the mistakes that her elders committed. Later, Musa’s actions push her to the edge, forcing him to leave for Cape Town when Judy almost commits suicide.

Great entertainment awaits this April, as you have seen from the Giyani: Land of Blood 2 teasers. How is Vukosi planning to deal with his newfound enemy? The local drama series airs on SABC2 from Mondays to Wednesdays at 9.30 p.m.

