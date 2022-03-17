Imbewu Teasers for April 2022: Nkululeko is determined to unseat MaZulu

Maluju’s operations are threatened by the deepening crisis, and Nkululeko blames MaZulu for the situation. He then tries to force her to step down as CEO. Can he overpower MaZulu? Find out how the action unfolds in April episodes from the Imbewu teasers.

Shria does not want anything to do with Maharaj even after he gets shot, while Yuveer plans to kill them both. Elsewhere, Phakade is against the idea of having gas being drilled on his land, while Nkululeko and Zithulele almost fight after Nkululeko’s bombshell.

Imbewu teasers for April 2022

With the end of Imbewu season 4 and the debut of Imbewu season 5, fans have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming April episodes. Here are all the teasers on the drama to expect.

1st of April 2022, Friday: Episode 1035

Shria’s career is not headed in the right direction, and she blames it on Maharaj’s selfishness. Sifiso is interested in knowing more about Khanyo, but she feels she does not deserve any affection from him.

4th of April 2022, Monday: Episode 1036

Shria is not happy when Maharaj calls her his daughter, and she wants him to quit. Nirupa then informs Maharaj that he should find another home to live in. In a surprising turn of events, an unknown individual gains entry into the house and shoots Maharaj. Who ordered the hit?

5th of April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 1037

Sebenzile lied to Phakade about the church funds and gave the stolen cash to Nhlakanipho. However, she is about to be caught in her own lies when she finds out that Khanyo is planning on going through the accounting books. Sebenzile tries to come up with a plan to tamper with the books.

6th of April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 1038

MaZulu warns Nirupa that she keeps the knife out of her back while Sebenzile holds Nhlakanipho at gunpoint and asks him to leave the place. Meanwhile, at the medical facility, Yuveer tries to take Maharaj’s life, but he regains consciousness.

7th of April 2022, Thursday: Episode 1039

Yuveer is overwhelmed with emotion as she plans to murder Maharaj alongside his daughter Shria. Phakade is angered by Sebenzile’s actions and does not believe her when she tries to inform him that she was being extorted.

8th of April 2022, Friday: Episode 1040 - Season 4 finale!

Phunyuka sets out in search of Nhlakanipho so that he faces the anger of churchgoers. Maharaj makes attempts to find a kidney on the black market, but the probability of getting one is low.

11th of April 2022, Monday: Episode 1041 - Season 5 premiere!

Shria is traumatized after learning that Maharaj has left her, and Nirupa asks her to gather the strength to move on. Zithulele is facing a personal crisis and decides to go to Phakade for assistance. On her way, she makes a special discovery at Zimlele’s gravesite.

12th of April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 1042

Zithulele contacts Zakithi and asks him to hurry to Mbumbulu, while MaZulu does not want to listen to Buhle’s dream regarding her dad Ngcolosi. Later, Zithulele takes Zakithi and Phakade to the gravesite, where a flame has to be burned on the ground to recreate a miracle.

13th of April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 1043

Maluju’s troubles are getting out of hand when customers threaten to cancel their deals. Nkululeko accuses MaZulu of the company’s downfall and attempts to make her resign as CEO, but his plans do not succeed. Makhosazana then asks them to organize a meeting with an angel investor to save the company.

14th of April 2022, Thursday: Episode 1044

KaMadonsela’s nightmares regarding Ngcolosi get worse, and Phakade decides to tackle their nature with maNdlovu’s help. Elsewhere, Maharaj undergoes an operation, but Makhosana is slow to act until he verifies that the operation was smooth. Buhle is doing all she can to ensure she performs the traditional family ritual despite endless protests from MaZulu.

15th of April 2022, Friday: Episode 1045

The employees of Emsano find out that they will be undergoing a mandatory search every day because some money is missing. Nkululeko and MaZulu’s fight intensifies.

18th of April 2022, Monday: Episode 1046

MaZulu, alongside her shareholders, makes a sound proposal to the new donor to secure another loan. Everyone is left speechless after finding out that the organization expects to be given 10% ownership of Maluju oil before they can accept the proposal. A tense debate then breaks out regarding which shareholder should give away their shares.

19th of April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 1047

Nkululeko embarks on his plan to ensure MaZulu is removed from being the company CEO. Elsewhere, Maharaj tries to contact Shria, but she turns him down. Zithulele makes Phakade understand the tremendous economic opportunities presented by the gas reserves. Will he be convinced?

20th of April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 1048

Buhle has plans to give Nkululeko an invitation to Ngcolosi’s party, not knowing that he is trying to make her mother lose her position. Nokuzola unintentionally reveals to Makhosazana that Shongololo is working on a new project.

21st of April 2022, Thursday: Episode 1049

Zithulele and Nkululeko have a heated argument, and Phakade tries to cool things down while the family continues to wait for MaZulu’s to arrive. Nkululeko showers his dad with praise, making MaZulu annoyed. Later, MaNdlovu reprimands MaZulu for sabotaging Zimelele’s ritual.

22nd of April 2022, Friday: Episode 1050

Jason and Shria make up their minds to push their wedding forward after getting tired of sneaking around. Phakade accosts MaZulu regarding her actions on Zimele’s gravesite. How will he make her pay?

25th of April 2022, Monday: Episode 1051

Nirupa does not want to be involved in Shria’s wedding plans if she fails to handle things the proper way. Elsewhere, Nkululeko exposes surprising details during a family meeting convened by MaNdlovu.

26th of April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 1052

Zithulele and Nkululeko almost start a physical fight after the latter’s shocking revelation. Shria tries to make Jason understand the Roka that Nirupa wants. He is not impressed with her for failing to tell him about it before. KaMadonsela spots Nganono senior standing near the chaos and faints. Phakade is against the idea of his land being drilled for gas.

27th of April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 1053

Jyothi secretly listens to a discussion between Jason and his mom and wrongly hears that Shria is expectant. Mandlovu employs Sibongile at the Bhengu household, but Buhle is not happy.

28th of April 2022, Thursday: Episode 1054

Makhosazana is convinced that the Bhengus have been less aggressive toward Phakade because he is family. She starts working on a plan that she hopes will work. Later, MaZulu leaves Zakithi and Zithulele in shock after making a massive proposal to Shongololo Oil.

29th of April 2022, Friday: Episode 1055

KaMadonsela finds out that Phakade is being influenced by MaZulu. Nirupa starts spoiling Shria after hearing that she is expectant, and Shria lets her pamper her although she knows she is not pregnant. Later, Nirupa is not happy when she finds out the truth.

What happens to the Imbewu cast?

Imbewu on e.tv is packed with thrilling drama as the 5th season kicks off this April. How will MaZulu solve the escalating crisis at Maluju?

Nkululeko and MaZulu

The crisis at Maluju is getting worse as clients threaten to cancel contracts. Nkululeko feels MaZulu is to blame and tries to make her step down as CEO. Their fight escalates even outside work as Nkululeko intentionally annoys MaZulu by praising his father.

Shria and Maharaj

Shria blames Maharaj for sabotaging her career because of his selfishness and asks him to stop calling her his daughter. Nirupa then asks him to leave the house, and he is later shot by a stranger. He gains consciousness, but Yuveer has plans to kill him and Shria. After having a successful operation, Maharaj reaches out to Shria, but she turns him down. Will they ever get along?

From the above Imbewu teasers, April episodes are full of fascinating surprises. The show airs on e.tv from Mondays to Fridays. The current season is broadcast at 9.30 p.m., but Imbewu season 5 will start airing at 9.00 p.m. A new soapie, The Black Door, will then take the 9.30 p.m. time slot.

