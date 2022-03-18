Muvhango Teasers for April 2022: Azwindini refuses to elope

Muvhango teasers for April 2022 are finally here, and the show has so much drama in store for you. If you thought you had seen it all, you need to check out Muvhango episodes for April 2022. You will be bummed by how unpredictable the show's plot has gotten. The hints in these teasers will convince you to consider checking the show out.

Muvhango storyline highlights the disparity between cultural beliefs and religion. Conflict emerges since some Muvhango cast members are deeply rooted in cultural beliefs. The differences leave them in a dilemma since it affects their social lives significantly. Where do they draw the line? Read through Muvhango teasers for April 2022 to find out.

Muvhango teasers for April 2022

Recent episodes revealed Azwindini's decision to take the new chance that life gives him. He is determined to settle down with Nomasonto finally. Is he sure she is the woman she portrays to be?

Episode 4046 - Friday, 1st of April 2022

Susan gets more than she bargained for, and Gugu lives her worst nightmare since there is no escape. Elsewhere, Nomasonto takes things a notch higher with Azwindini.

Episode 4047 - Monday, 4th of April 2022

Kgosi makes an unexpected turn concerning his future, and Susan's future lies in her nemesis' hands. Nomasonto prepares for the next chapter of her life in Thathe.

Episode 4048 - Tuesday, 5th of April 2022

Susan tells Vhutshilo that she will not fight anymore, but Vho-Masindi refuses to believe her and questions her next move. Nomasonto makes it to Thathe, prepared for her happily ever after, and Kgosi prepares his goons to face Japan.

Episode 4049 - Wednesday, 6th of April 2022

Vho-Mukondeleli receives a message from beyond the grave, and Kgosi makes Japan an offer he is sure he will not resist. Azwindini and Susan come to an uneasy agreement. Nomasonto has no idea what Vhutshilo is capable of, but Azwindini reprimands her for playing with a serious situation.

Episode 4050 - Thursday, 7th of April 2022

Nomasonto goes above and beyond, attempting to please the family to get their blessings. Rendani asks Susan to move in with her. Azwindini arranges for a meeting with the rest of the family. He seeks their help in deliberating on the next step regarding his relationship with Gugu.

Episode 4051 - Friday, 8th of April 2022

Someone walks in on Nomasonto doing the unthinkable, and Hangwani is unimpressed to hear that Rendani took Susan in. Meanwhile, Kgosi has his first taste at power.

Episode 4052 - Monday, 11th of April 2022

Azwindini contemplates sending his people to Gugu's people to intervene in the situation. James and Tenda prepare for the big presentation, and Kgosi is impressed by how well his goons perform.

Episode 4053 - Tuesday, 12th of April 2022

Kgosi decides to take action when his debtors refuse to take him seriously, and Azwindini reaffirms his readiness for the lobola negotiations. James and Tendamudzimu put their differences aside to strike a deal with a wealthy construction businessman. However, is Mr Sabata the man they presume he is?

Episode 4054 - Wednesday, 13th of April 2022

Tendamudzimu lands an MMC client, and Rosemary and Nomasonto are busted. Elsewhere, Bubbles is in for the shock of her life.

Episode 4055 - Thursday, 14th of April 2022

Kgosi succeeds in making Bubbles fearful, and a major accident occurs at the royal house. Rosemary and Nomasonto take advantage of the situation to pursue their heinous plan.

Episode 4056 - Friday, 15th of April 2022

Nomasonto visits Vho-Mukondeleli at the hospital, and Vhutshilo learns his first lesson in prison the hard way. Ndiwavho spirals into a dark hole, although Mpho does not notice it.

Episode 4057 - Monday, 18th of April 2022

Vho-Masindi convinces herself that she just walked in on the biggest secret, and Susan gets emotional when she sees Vutshilo. Rosemary and Nomasonto worry at the thought of Vho-Mukondeleli recovering from her coma. Ndiwavho seems restless.

Rosemary and Nomasonto attempt to diffuse the situation by giving Azwindini an ultimatum. What will happen when the truth about what happened to Vho-Mukondeleli finally comes out?

Episode 4058 - Tuesday, 19th of April 2022

Susan faces Azwindini questioning him about abandoning his fatherhood responsibilities. The Mukwevho family members receive impressive news about Vho-Mukondeli's welfare, although the news comes with a twist. Nomasonto and Rosemary are forced into a corner, and Mpho gets an unpleasant surprise when Ndiwavho returns from school.

Episode 4059 - Wednesday, 20th of April 2022

Mpho uncovers shocking details about Ndiwavho, and Vhutshilo is hit by a reality he cannot handle. Azwindini's attempts to convince the elders that Mukondeleli is not returning hit the fan.

Episode 4060 - Thursday, 21st of April 2022

Ndiwavho draws attention as the new cool kid in school, and Mukondeleli's family insist on pulling the plug. Elsewhere, Susan convinces Azwindini to keep Vhutshilo out of jail.

Episode 4061 - Friday, 22nd of April 2022

Mpho finally has a difficult conversation with Ndiwavho, and Imani is puzzled to learn that Susan attempted to steal Gugu's phone. Azwindini thwarts Nomasonto's hope and plans to elope with her. He calls her out for coming up with the idea.

Episode 4062 - Monday, 25th of April 2022

A prodigal son finds his way back home after so many years away. Kgosi promises to help Vhutshilo prove his innocence. Elsewhere, a mother feels heartbroken when her cub chooses another parent over her.

Episode 4063- Tuesday, 26th of April 2022

Tendamudzimu realizes that Ndiwanga's situation is serious, an old face unexpectedly shows up. Kgosi and Vhutshilo find a way to gain access to Rose's phone.

Episode 4064 - Wednesday, 27th of April 2022

Tendamudzimu and Ndiwavho ruin their counselling session when they dupe the counsellor. James receives a disturbing phone call from Meiki to inform him that Lesedi is missing. Later, Kgosi, Vhutshilo and Susan are disappointed to learn that Rosemary and Nomasonto are imposters.

Episode 4065 - Thursday, 28th of April 2022

Vhutshilo is devastated that he cannot blackmail Azwindini and Nomasonto worries that Vhutshilo might know something. Why did Lesedi run away from home? Is Vho-Masindi finally waking up? When did Ndiwavho learn to become a bully?

Susan's world makes an unforeseen turn. Has Azwindini finally known the truth about Nomasonto?

Nomasonto

Nomasonto finally gathers the courage to take things a notch higher with Azwindini. She thinks that getting married to him will guarantee a life full of happiness and fun. However, she is unprepared for the trouble that is Azwindini's family.

She relocates to Thathe and joins forces with Rosemary to pursue their heinous plan. They visit Vho-Mukondeleli in hospital and pretend to be kind to her. Unfortunately, they realize that their secret is not safe. How will she get out of this mess?

Azwindini

Azwindini makes peace with the end of his relationship with Susan. He decides to move on with Nomasonto and even prepares to pay her lobola. However, the negotiations hit a wall.

Susan accuses him of not fulfiling his role as a father, and Nomasonto suggests they should elope. Will this suggestion make him change his mind about her?

The hints in Muvhango teasers for April 2022 do not pre-empt enough how complicated the drama is getting. If you wish to find out more details about the plot and how the events will unfold, tune in to SABC2 on Mondays to Fridays at 21h00.

