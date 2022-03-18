A promise of love Glow TV: cast, plot summary, full story, songs, teasers

If you are a fan of Indian soapies, then A promise of Love Glow TV is just what you need. The show is intriguing and is expected to take you on an emotional roller coaster with sadness and heartbreak, though it eventually leads to relief.

A Promise of Love Glow TV is rooted in India and is known for its colourfully elaborate plot that you will fall in love with. Get to know the whole story, casts, teasers, and more.

A Promise of Love plot summary

The story is about Tanu Khurana and Rishi Singh Bedi, who are great friends like their fathers in Patiala. However, circumstance forces them to part ways with a promise they will unite later in life. The characters later reincarnate after many years, and they have new names. Read more about the full story below.

A Promise of Love full story

The time finally comes, and Rishi returns to India. However, Bani is not to the idea of Tanu reuniting with Rishi and therefore sends her to Mumbai. Bani also goes ahead and makes Bedi understand that Neha is Tanu. Left with no option, Rishi gets engaged to Neha but falls in love with Tanvi, who is set to wed Pawan. However, Pawan is an already married man but wants to use Tanvi as a surrogate.

20 years later

Tanu reincarnates as Tanuja and happily lives in Amritsar with Sandy. Rishi, on the other hand, has given up on love. So instead, he makes Tanuja his secretary. While going about their businesses, fire breaks out; unfortunately, it burns her face so badly. On seeing that, Priti takes a photo of her face and gives the photo to a doctor.

3 months later

Tanuja finally wakes up after the fire ordeal. On seeing her already burned face, she is shocked and thinks she is just dreaming. Rishi finally decides to embark on love again, but he decides to remarry Malaika this time. Even before formalizing their union, Raj exposes Malaika and makes Tanuja marry Rishi.

They get close, realize their love, and consummate their marriage. However, their marriage does not go uninterrupted. Katyani tells Tanuja that she is a bad omen for Rishi. Tanuja gets angry, and she demands a divorce. But even before the divorce process is formalized, Rishi gets engaged to Netra to make her jealous and maybe change her mind. But as fate would have it, Tanuja finds out that Katyani lied to her and immediately withdrew the divorce process and confesses her love to Rishi.

As they go about with their marriage, a misunderstanding ensues between them, provoking her to leave. He tries to stop her from packing her things, and an argument arises. In the process, he slaps her in anger. They part ways. Unknown to Rishi, Tanuja is pregnant. She decides to keep it from him and instead brings up the child on her own.

A Promise of Love cast members

Part of the show's success is attributed to the exceptional performance of the actors and actresses. So who are they? Below are their names with photos.

1. Sharad Malhotra as Rishi Raj Singh Bedi

Sharad is an Indian actor who primarily works in Hindi television and Hindi films. He made his acting debut in 2004 with the role of Prince Goldy in Princess Dollie Aur Uska Magic Bag. His first significant role was the lead role of Sagarpratap Singh in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. He was born in January 1983.

2. Kratika Aengar as Tanushree Virendra Khurana

Kratika is an Indian actress who mainly appears on Indian television. She was born on July 3, 1986. She made her debut in 2007 with Kasautii Zindagii Kay playing the role of Prerna Gill. She has established herself as one of the most popular and leading actresses on Indian television.

3. Vijay Kashyap as Raj Singh Bedi

Vijay is an Indian actor famous for his many roles in films. One of his notable roles is in films like Gandhi's Famous Doordarshan TV series Tenali Rama.

4. Vibha Chibber as Rano Singh Bedi

Vibha is an Indian actress and theatre artist who appears in TV shows and Hindi films. She is celebrated for her outstanding work in the successful TV soap Sapna Babul.

Other actors and actresses in the series include:

5. Saba Mirza as Preeti 'Beeji' Singh Bedi

6. Lalit Bisht as Yuvraj Singh Bedi

7. Chetna Kintura as Divya Singh Bedi

8. Zuber K. Khan as Manpreet Singh Bedi

9. Aditi Sharma Ved as Ahana Khurana

10. Manorama Bhattishyam as Katyanibai

You have no excuse not to watch A Promise of Love Glow TV with the fascinating info above. So watch it now and get the enthralling storyline. Enjoy watching and get to listen to A Promise of Love songs!

