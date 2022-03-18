Elif 2 Teasers for April 2022: Elif plans to reunite her parents

Elif 2 teasers for April 2022 are officially here. The show's second season has been a rollercoaster of events. Apart from secrets being unveiled, the plot has opened our eyes to how cunning some Elif 2 cast members are. As it does so, it reveals the troubles they face trying to co-exist. Check out these hints for more details of what to brace yourself up for the oncoming episodes.

Elif 2 storyline features the ups and downs of a young girl, Elif. She is born to a poor mother, Melek, who is willing to go above and beyond to ensure her daughter is safe. Elif faces so much opposition because she is an unwanted child. Her childhood is faced with so much pain. In hindsight, it helps her grow a strong bond with her mother. Her mother's happiness is her priority, and she will not rest unless her mother is comfortable. Check out these Elif 2 teasers for April 2022 to catch up on how far the drama has come.

Elif 2 teasers for April 2022

As the second season wraps up, Elif 2 episodes hint at the possibility of Melek finally finding love and settling down. The journey is not straight-forward. She nearly gives up right before the turning of the page. Was the pain and suffering worth it? Read on to find out.

Episode 220 (403) - Friday, 1st of April 2022

The situation worsens between Arzu and Asuman; hence, Melek decides it is time for her and Elif to return home. Meanwhile, Koray plans his new revenge on Selim.

Episode 221 (404) - Monday, 4th of April 2022

Koray proceeds with his plan by using an unsuspecting Zeynep. Elsewhere, Tugce's first day at Melek's place ends up in tears.

Episode 222 (405) - Tuesday, 5th of April 2022

Gonca is steps away from completing his mission, and Arzu reports Melek as the kidnapper to the police. Later, Erkut receives mind gobbling news about Necdet.

Episode 223 (406) - Wednesday, 6th of April 2022

Erkut breaks shocking news about Necdet's death to Gonca, and Tugce ends up in a hospital's ER. Arzu seems not to pay attention to his daughter's injury; he is more focused on hurting Melek.

Episode 224 (407) - Thursday, 7th of April 2022

Feride's house is put up for sale, and Arzu is unwilling to give up on his mission. The Emiroglus celebrate Tugce and Elif's exemplary performance at school, and Selim gives all the three girls unique gifts. Gonca pushes Erkut too far.

Episode 225 (408) - Friday, 8th of April 2022

Arzu expresses his concerns about everything not being as promising as it looks to Erkut. Kenan is excited about his new plan, and Elif agrees to support him. Kenan is forced to suddenly halt his plan after meeting an unexpected hurdle.

Episode 226 (409) - Monday, 11th of April 2022

Elif concocts a plan to reunite her parents, and Arzu plans an escape. Koray succeeds in escaping from the police but insists on revenging on Selim.

Episode 227 (410) - Tuesday, 12th of April 2022

Zeynep gets into a lot of trouble, and she hangs in on the hope that Selima and Pelin will save her. Elif and Inci concoct a plan, hoping to yield the expected results. Later, Melek lands an opportunity to change her life for the better.

Episode 228 (411) - Wednesday, 13th of April 2022

Serdar makes the bold step of taking the future into his own hands. Melek contemplates announcing her decision, aware of how it will impact everyone. An unexpected incident leaves Zeynep at the hospital.

Episode 229 (412) - Thursday, 14th of April 2022

Elif and Melek hope onto a bus to another town to start a new life. Kenan discovers they are leaving and runs after them. He catches up with the bus before it departs and brings them back home.

Serdar shocks everyone when he discloses that he is Tugce's biological dad. He even presents DNA test results to back up his claims.

Episode 230 (413) - Friday, 15th of April 2022

It is the day of Kenan and Melek's wedding, and everyone is excited to witness them commit to sharing a love forever finally. The bride and groom look gorgeous and excited for their big day. Will the day end in tears of joy? Serdar and Gonca devise a plan to get Tugce back.

Melek

She opts to go back home when things get out of hand between Arzu and Asuman. Arzu torments her by alleging she is a kidnapper. The drama around the accusation troubles Melek so much that she considers relocating.

As she hops onto the bus with Elif, Kenan comes looking for her and promises to make her life better. She changes her mind about relocating when Kenan declares he will marry her. They plan their wedding, and they seem excited to tie the knot on their big day.

Tugce

Tugcee's first day at Melek's house is not as exciting. After an unfortunate turn of events, she ends up in the hospital, even though Arzu does not seem moved by the situation. Her world change when Serdar comes bearing evidence to prove he is her father. Gonca and Serdar concoct a plan to take her back. Is she ready for the sudden shift in her life?

Elif 2 teasers for April 2022 highlight how juicy the second season will be as it wraps up. Ensure to tune in to eExtra every Monday to Friday at 18h25 to catch the show's full episodes. The show's third season will start on the 18th of April 2022.

