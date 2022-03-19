Luck in My Fate Zee world: cast, plot summary, full story, episodes, teasers

Are you a fan of Hindu soaps and movies? Then Luck in My Fate Zee world is a must-watch. It revolves around the story of Lakshmi, who is shocked after realising that her marriage to Rishi Oberoi, an industrialist's son, is a sham to keep his death at bay. So what happens next? Get Luck in My Fate episodes and much more right here!

Luck in My Fate Zee world is rooted in India and is impressive for its elaborate plot and storyline that you would not want to miss. Get Luck in My Fate teasers, full story, plot summary, cast, teasers, etc.

Luck in My Fate plot summary

Hailing from a middle-class family, Luck in My Fate tells the story of Lakshmi, who is upended when she realises that her marriage to Rishi Oberoi, an industrialist's son, is a sham to keep his death at bay. Get the full story below.

Luck in My Fate full story

An elegant Punjabi Hindu family, the Bajwas are willing to have their beloved daughter Lakshmi married to Varun. However, something unfortunate happens during the wedding day. As the bride's family are heading to the wedding on the bus, a heavy storm occurs and interrupts everything. The bus falls, but everyone else manages to escape the bus safely except Lakshmi's parents.

The bus that has Manoj and Kuljeet also plunges down the cliff. The two die in a crash, and the whole experience leaves Lakshmi sad and devastated. However, Lakshmi's aunt, Rano, declares interest in Manoj's property. She even asks Guru Charan, Manoj's assistant, to open the safe for her to take the money and other belongings. Luckily, Guru declines and says Manoj's last wish was to have Lakshmi married.

Rano goes ahead to plan how to get Manoj's properties. To achieve that, she tries to play the role of a fake to convince Guru that she will provide the sisters with a happy life.

Shortly after, Rano in the company of Lakshmi, Shalu, Neha, Preetam and Bani depart to Mumbai. Their first stop is in a hotel owned by Rishi Oberoi, son of an industrialist who appears to be arrogant and insecure. But, on the contrary, Rishi is just as caring and self-sacrificing as Lakshmi.

Rishi is upset for running late to a model's event and people trespassing his 5-star hotel. Lakshmi pleads with Rishi not to have them arrested, but he does not hear any of that. So instead, he gets them arrested. Thanks to Balwinder, Rishi's driver, who helps them free.

Rishi's flight for Frances gets cancelled, and he decides to rush back to his hotel. On arriving, he finds the place in a deplorable condition and summons Balwinder on the same. The hotel catches fire, and Rishi tries his best not to have any casualties. Unfortunately, he gets stuck in a room and faints due to inhaling smoke. Lakshmi rescues him.

Rishi's father knows of Lakshmi's kind gesture of saving the son and comes to thank her. He even asks Rano to give Lakshmi to be married by Rishi, but they misunderstand he was asking for Neha instead of Lakshmi. Rishi's father conveys the same message to Rishi and the Neelam, Rishi's mother. They all agree.

Lakshmi agrees to have a date with Rishi. The two go for dinner, and Lakshmi realises that Rishi is selfless. Rishi invites Bajwas for his birthday. Rishi meets Lakshmi, and they fall for each other. Rishi proposes marriage, and she agrees. They plan an engagement the following day. However, Balwinder is not happy about the turn of events and plans sabotage. Balwinder produces some fake intimate pictures of him and Lakshmi and tries to sabotage everything. Lakshmi proves her innocence, and Balwinder is sent to jail.

They finally get married. However, Rishi unveils his true colours and confesses that he does not love Lakshmi, and he was forced into marriage. One year into their marriage, it is revealed that Rishi is planning to divorce Lakshmi and get married to Malishka. Tired of not being loved back, Lakshmi breaks all the ties with Rishi and his family and returns to her uncle's house.

Luck in My Fate cast

Part of the show's success is attributed to the exceptional performance of the actors and actresses. So who are they? Below are their names with photos.

1. Aishwarya Khare as Lakshmi

Khare is a celebrated Indian TV actress who works in Hindi soaps and movies. She is best known for her role as Mehima Srinivasan in Yeh Hai Chahatein. She was born on April 17, 1995.

2. Rohit Suchanti as Rishi Oberoi

Rohit is an Indian TV actor and once participated in Bigg Boss 12. He currently plays the lead role of Rishi Oberoi in Ekta Kapoor's Bhagya Lakshmi on Zee TV. He was born on April 6, 1996.

Other actors and actresses in the series include:

3. Aman Gandhi as Ayushmann "Ayush" Chopra

4. Mansi Bhanushali as Bani Bajwa

5. Smita Bansal as Neelam Oberoi

6. Anjali Gupta as Sakshi Virendra Oberoi

7. Mishal Raheja as Dhruv Oberoi

8. Munira Kudrati as Shalini “Shalu” Bajwa

9. Uday Tikekar as Virendra Oberoi

10. Neena Cheema as Harleen Vishwas Oberoi

11. Shivani Jha as Sonia Oberoi

12. Parul Chaudhary as Karishma Manpreet Chopra

13. Hemant Thatte as Manpreet Chopra

14. Ankit Bhatia as Balwinder Sood

15. Maera Mishra as Malishka Bedi

16. Akash Choudhary as Viraj Singhania

17. Aditi Shetty as Ahana Chopra

18. Bebika Dhurve as Devika Oberoi

19. Masshe Uddin Qureshi as Pritam Bajwa

20. Neha Prajapati as Rano Pritam Bajwa

21. Avantika Chaudhary as Neha Bajwa

22. Karuna Verma as Kiran Abhay Bedi

23. Neelu Dogra as Kuljeet Manoj Bajwa

24. S Ashraf Karim as Gurucharan Anand

Special appearances

25. Shraddha Arya as Dr Preeta Karan Luthra

26. Dheeraj Dhoopar as Karan Luthra

27. Sriti Jha as Pragya Abhishek Mehra

28. Shabir Ahluwalia as Abhishek Mehra

29. Anisha Hinduja as Rakhi Mahesh Luthra

30. Abhishek Kapur as Sameer Luthra

31. Anjum Fakih as Srishti Arora

32. Supriya Shukla as Sarla Raghuveer Arora

You have no excuse not to watch the soapie with the above info on Luck in My Fate Zee world. So watch it now and get the enthralling storyline. Enjoy watching and get to listen to Luck in My Fate songs!

