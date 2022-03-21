The Daughter In Law Zee World: cast, plot summary, full story, teasers

Indian soap operas are slowly gaining popularity and traction. As a result, more shows are joining your programme lineup. Unlike the cliche rich girl poor boy love stories, the shows explore other themes, and the diversity is reason enough for you to consider checking them out. Meanwhile, The Daughter In Law on Zee World is the latest addition to our list. What is the show about? Read on to find out more details.

Are you a fan of Indian drama soapies? If so, The Daughter In Law is the new show on your screen, and you ought to check it out. As its first episodes roll out, you might want to be enlightened on snippets of what the show is about and what to expect. Familiarizing with the cast members will also give you an upper hand at understanding the plot.

The Daughter In Law Zee World

Zee World brings you yet another captivating story in The Daughter In Law. It explores the complicated and delicate dynamics of two families coming together through marriage and the challenges the involved parties endure as they integrate.

The Daughter In Law plot summary

The Daughter In Law on Zee World features the story of a love triangle between two sisters and two brothers whom they fall in love with.

The Daughter In Law full story

Devki and Shatriji live in Virandavan and have two daughters, Vishakha Shashtri and Radhika, their adopted child. Radhika is reserved and down to earth, while Vishakha has an outgoing personality and is determined to become a successful actress. Vishaka is selfishly guarded, although she enjoys a strong bond with Radhika.

On the other hand, the Purohits are a well off family from Delhi, although they have their roots in Vrindavan. They are parents to two sons, Dev and Vivek. Dev's parents set their hopes so high when their son gets into a relationship with Radhika. However, fate has other plans for his future. He gets so confused and marries Vishakha.

The show's plot takes a dramatic turn when Radhika resurfaces in Dev's life, hence the love triangle. Each party is left to grapple with peculiar dilemmas.

The Daughter In Law cast

These are the faces that will be gracing your screen in the oncoming episodes:

Avinash Sachdev as Devraj Dev Purohit

Rubina Dilaik as Radhika Purohit

Gopi Desai as Ammaji

Keeri Gaekwad Kelkar as Mrinalini Purohit

Abhinav Shukla as Vikram

Harjot Singh Daliwat as Chota Purohit

Hiten Tejwani as Shantanu Purohit

Prabha Sinha as Vaishali Raj Purohit

Priyanka Tiwari as Vishaka Shashtri

Rita Bhaduri as Shanti Purohit

Samta Sagar as Devki Shastri

Rishi Khurana as Birju

Rajeev Verma as Pandit Brijmohan Shastri

Sanjay Batra as Sushil Purohit

Raj Logani as Arjun Purohit

Rashan Gandas as Purab

Shashank Sethi as Keshav Chaubey

Surendra Pal as Raj

Darshand Gandas as Purab

Sheeba Chaddha as Katyani Yaduvanshi

Prachi Desai as Bani

Ankita Lokhande as Archana

Sonia Singh as Kanika Yaduvanshi

Divyana Tripathi as Vidya

Rajshree Thakur as Saloni

Vineet Kumar as Chaudhary

The Daughter In Law Zee World episodes

The new show's episodes will be airing on Zee World.

The Daughter In Law teasers

Hints and teasers of the show's episodes will be released in the preceding month. Therefore, be on the lookout for updates on the show's teasers.

These details hint at what The Daughter In Law Zee World is about and how captivating the show will be. Ensure to tune in to catch The Daughter In Law episodes on Zee World. You will be in for a bumpy ride.

