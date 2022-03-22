Legacy 2 Teasers for April 2022: Angelique seeks support

There are several reasons people love South African television drama series. They range from the mix of indigenous language to beautiful costumes and culture. Rich in suspense, Legacy 2 teasers give you a sneak peek of what to expect. Legacy is a South African television drama series you will be glad to always watch without mincing words.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Legacy season 2 South African series. Photo: @TvMzansi

Source: Twitter

The never-ending, nerve-racking drama at the Legacy firm gets intense in the Legacy season 2 series for April 2022. Upon a feud and a subtle play of power made by Angelique to relieve Dineo of her job and career, the two women battle in court regarding who is right. Things get intense when Dineo starts plotting her vengeance. Keep reading to find all the juicy details in this April teasers.

Legacy 2 teasers for April 2022

Sebastian Price, the family patriarch, is expected to retire as CEO of Legacy Investments, an investment company he has built and operated for thirty years. He is also expected to announce his successor to the position he held. Find out what happens in the next episodes below.

Monday, 4th of April, 2022 - Episode 113

Title: The silver lining

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Angelique triumphs and the moment she has been waiting for comes alive. On the other hand, Robbie is in a dilemma and is determined to take matters into his court. Stefan worries about Willem's wellbeing after the aggravating period they have been through.

Tuesday, 5th of April, 2022 - Episode 114

Title: The well-schemed plan

A bargain with Ben's kidnapper goes south, and Dineo receives a mysterious package containing a shocking revelation.

Wednesday, 6th of April, 2022 - Episode 115

Title: Who owns the corner office?

Angelique gathers to support her intention to replace Dineo as CEO, and the board meets to vote. Robbie worries the kidnappers have gone underground, and he asks for the help of Sefako to track them down. On the other hand, Charmaine and Stefan's fear increases as Willem exhibits more signs of forgetfulness.

Thursday, 7th of April, 2022 - Episode 116

Title: From the frying pan to fire

Robbie reaches a consensus with the kidnappers and prepares to exchange the ransom for Ben. Sefako is beginning to deduce that something is off, and while Angelique rejoices at the success of her plan, Msizi tries to convince Dineo to begin a new firm with him. Unfortunately, Dineo's mind is only filled with vengeance. Willem continues to languish, and Stefan and Charmaine begin to fear the worst.

Monday, 11th of April, 2022 - Episode 117

Title: The vengeance in progress

Dineo begins his master plan to fight back against Angelique, while Sefako is suspicious about the details of Robbie's kidnapping. Williem declines Charmaine and Stefan's request for him to seek medical assistance.

Dineo begins his master plan to fight back against Angelique. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tuesday, 12th of April, 2022 - Episode 118

Title: In between the devil and the blue sea

The Hugo family tries all their best possible to raise the R5 million in ransom money for Ben. Dineo is committed to fighting for her job and career, even if it means losing the things and people most dear to her. Charmaine and Stefan assert that Willem sees a doctor.

Wednesday, 13th of April, 2022 - Episode 119

Title: A life or death affair

Dineo is not backing down; she faces Angelique heads on in the court. Each woman maintains their stance. Stefan and Charmaine face the possibility of watching their father get destroyed by a disease that will leave them both unrecognizable to him.

Sefako goes out of his way to help Ben gather the ransom money. Meanwhile, Robbie dialogue with Ben's kidnappers and gets proof of life.

Thursday, 14th of April, 2022 - Episode 120

Title: Rocky place

Dineo is torn between a rock and a hard place when Msizi gives her an ultimatum. The Potgieters find it more tedious to deal with the cupid that has hit them on the head, and Felicity returns.

Monday, 18th of April, 2022 - Episode 121

Title: Alone with oneself

Stefan and Charmaine do everything to rally as Willem struggles to keep his grip on reality. But, as Dineo strives to mount a winning legal defence against Angelique's onslaught, she welcomes an unexpected friend home.

Tuesday, 19th of April, 2022 - Episode 122

Title: That which remains

Robbie and Janet get news about Ben, but their response to the news is yet unknown. Felicity feels she can bargain a compromise. Unfortunately, Angelique does not feel the same way, while Willem has all his tests done, but to no avail.

Robbie and Janet get news about Ben, but their response to the news is yet unknown. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wednesday, 20th of April, 2022 - Episode 123

Title: The opposition

Willem gets his MRI results back and is angry with his family about interfering in his affairs. Felicity struggles to convince Dineo and Angelique to accept her proposal and find a way forward. Finally, Robbie and Janet fight to come to accept that Ben is dead.

Thursday, 21st of April, 2022 - Episode 124

Title: The lost battle

The feud between Angelique and Dineo for the pinnacle of legacy and the heart of the price family enters the court, and everyone awaits the verdict. While the Hugo family mourn the loss of Ben, they receive another startling revelation. Willem is in extreme condition, and Stefan worries he may lose his dad forever.

Monday, 25th of April, 202 2- Episode 125

Title: Judgement day

It is the verdict day for Dineo at court. What will the outcome be? Stefan fears that Willem's accident may be intentional, but was Willem trying to kill himself?

Tuesday, 26th of April, 2022 - Episode 126

Title: Things fall apart

Things become pretty intense at Legacy after Angelique becomes the CEO. The Potgiesters strive to come to terms with Willem's fate.

Wednesday, 27th of April, 2022 - Episode 127

Title: The Gospel

Willem's increasingly declining state makes this family confused, and Stefan and Charmaine find themselves in a compromised and inconsistent position. Then, Dineo makes a move that makes her more isolated, while Robbie finds himself confronted by the ugly truth of white privilege in his bid to make a difference.

Thursday, 28th of April, 2022 - Episode 128

Title: Notice

Willem makes an incredible recovery, but the mischievous plan behind his back torments Charmaine and Stefan. Angelique gloats over defeating Dineo, but Dineo promises to get justice and plays the last card she has left.

Angelique

Tragedy strikes after Sebastine's death because of a power struggle within the family. Sebastian's ex-wife Angelique and his ruthless daughter Felicity do whatever it takes to ensure that Sebastian's second wife Dineo is sent out of the firm. Now that Angelique gloats over defeating Dineo, will the latter's efforts at getting justice work out?

Dineo

Dineo feels robbed. The exile is too much to handle. She refuses to back down and runs to the law for backing. Unfortunately, the court's ruling was not in her favour, but she is determined. While the dust settles and everyone assumes it is over, she strikes. So, what will become of her eventually?

Legacy 2 series gives an x-ray of modern life, family feud, polygamous issues, and the power play. It highlights what could happen if proper preparation and drafting of a will can cause after demise. So, considering the Legacy 2 teasers shared above, you must not miss an episode for anything. Remember the show airs on M-Net from Mondays to Thursdays at 19h00.

READ ALSO: Droomverlore Teasers for April 2022: Who thwarted Aylin's plans?

Briefly.co.za shared some interesting highlights on your favourite soapie Droomverlore. The highlights focus on how Sanem gets the inspiration to confess her romantic feelings to someone she has been in love with for a while.

She comes in contact with a piece of evidence that links to something important and mules over what to do with it. Find out what happens next in Droomverlore here.

Source: Briefly News