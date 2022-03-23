Gomora 2 Teasers for April 2022: Phumlani strangles Thathi

Melusi and Thathi’s romance has serious consequences in the upcoming Gomora 2 April episodes. Gladys hands him the divorce documents, but how will the decision affect their son Ntokozo? Meanwhile, an enraged Phumlani strangles Thathi and orders a hit on Melusi. Find out how the love birds tackle their situation from the following Gomora 2 teasers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Gomora 2 airs its finale episodes this April. Photo: @gomoramzansimagic_official

Source: Instagram

Gladys organizes a divorce party after Melusi agrees to end their marriage. Elsewhere, Phumlani finds himself in a dilemma after getting Mazet and Sonto arrested even though he loves Mazet.

Gomora 2 teasers for April 2022

Gomora on Mzansi Magic never disappoints viewers with its creatively written drama. Here are the teasers on how the action unfolds in the upcoming Gomora 2 finale episodes.

Gladys decides to end her marriage with Melusi. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

1st April 2022, Friday: Episode 245

Phumlani smacks Thathi while Miss Madikizela and Zodwa confront each other. Elsewhere, Sibongile wants Stompie to tell lies.

4th April 2022, Monday: Episode 246

Gugu learns that Buhle is doing okay. Teddy tries to make Bongani understand Zodwa’s conduct while Thathi disappears, and Phumlani cannot find her anywhere.

5th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 247

Phumlani finds out that Thathi did not tell Sonto. Later, Thathi threatens to end Phumlani’s life if he tries to lay a hand on him. Sibongile blackmails Zodwa so that she can allow her to go to Tshiamo’s.

6th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 248

Melusi accosts Phumlani regarding his treatment of Thathi. Gladys finds out that Melusi visited Thathi while Sibongile does not show up to a planned meeting with Stompie.

7th April 2022, Thursday: Episode 249

Miss Hlungwani organizes a spelling bee competition. Gladys decides she has had enough as she hands Melusi the divorce documents. Meanwhile, Mazet cautions Melusi to stay away from Phumlani.

8th April 2022, Friday: Episode 250

Ntokozo learns that his parents are ending their marriage. How will he take it? Phumlani and Melusi get physical with each other.

Phumlani finds himself in a dilemma because of his love for Mazet. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

11th April 2022, Monday: Episode 251

Gladys asks Melusi to leave the house. Elsewhere, Thathi finds out what led to Melusi and Phumlani’s fight.

12th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 252

Sibongile disappears while Melusi decides to get away from the house.

13th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 253

Sibongile is located while Melusi laments his recent actions. Later, Stompie discovers that Phumlani was the mastermind behind the abduction of Sibongile.

14th April 2022, Thursday: Episode 254

Mazet and Sonto are arrested because of Phumlani. Elsewhere, Gladys wants to organize a divorce ceremony.

15th April 2022, Friday: Episode 255

Phumlani finds himself in a dilemma because of his love for Mazet. Stompie wants Sdumo to lie for Sonto and Mazet while Melusi’s actions place Thathi in grave danger.

Gladys throws herself a divorce party. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

18th April 2022, Monday: Episode 256

Thathi and Melusi are found by Gugu kissing while Phumlani starts working on a plan that will ensure Mazet and Sonto are released from prison. A happy Melusi hands Gladys the divorce documents.

19th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 257

Thathi is strangled by Phumlani while Gugu is in her room and knows nothing about what is going on. Gladys makes a clean break from Melusi, while Thathi’s folks are concerned when they fail to reach her. What did Phumlani do to her?

20th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 258

Melusi contacts Thathi, putting her in a more dangerous situation. Sdumo threatens to end Phumlani’s life while Mazet sets out to unearth the truth regarding M.

21st April 2022, Thursday: Episode 259

Thathi finds out that Phumlani gave Mjay the order to end Melusi’s life. Meanwhile, a desperate Melusi continues to search for Thathi.

22nd April 2022, Friday: Episode 260 (Gomora season 2 finale!)

Gladys throws a divorce ceremony while Melusi decides to hand himself over to the authorities.

Phumlani strangles Thathi and orders a hit on Melusi. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happens to the Gomora 2 cast members?

Gomora 2 April episodes are full of blood-chilling events that are sure to keep you at the edge of your seat. Melusi and Thathi’s love for each other places them in the danger of being harmed by Phumlani, who has a reputation of eliminating anyone who stands in his way.

Melusi

He fights with Phumlani because of how he treated Thathi, while Gladys decides to divorce him after realizing he will always love Thathi. He gladly agrees to end their marriage while Gladys organizes a divorce party. How will the divorce affect their son Ntokozo?

Phumlani

He slaps Thathi and discovers that she did not inform Sonto. Thathi later threatens to kill him if he ever lays a hand on her. He fights with Melusi, who is not happy with his treatment of Thathi. Later, he gets Mazet and Sonto arrested but finds himself in a dilemma because of his love for Mazet. He does all he can to get her out of prison.

Thathi

She threatens to kill Phumlani if he touches her again. She later lands in trouble because of Melusi’s decisions, and Gugu finds the two sharing a kiss. Later, Phumlani strangles her and the family worries when they fail to reach her. She finds out that Phumlani has ordered Mjay to end Melusi’s life. What will be their fate as Gomora season 2 comes to an end?

From the Gomora 2 teasers, season 2 is ending on a cliffhanger, but you have nothing to worry about because the show has been renewed for a third season. The thrilling local show airs on Mzansi Magic from Mondays to Fridays at 7.30 p.m.

READ ALSO: A Lockdown Love Story teasers for April 2022: Dhruv loses his memory!

Briefly.co.za highlighted the drama to expect in the upcoming April episodes of A Lockdown Love Story. The StarLife Indian series airs its finale episodes during the month.

Dhruv loses his memory, and Sonam chooses to look after him instead of returning to Mumbai with her family. Meanwhile, Milky is obsessed with Dhruv and places the entire family in danger in her quest to be with him.

Source: Briefly News