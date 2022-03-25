The River 5 on 1Magic Teasers for April 2022: What is Lindiwe's fate?

The famous South African television drama, The River is in its 5th season, and the kind of entertainment it offers is proof of why it has become fans' favourite over the years. The series began with the desperate effort of an entrepreneurial matriarch to save her mining company from going bankrupt, leading to bloodshed. The River 5 on 1Magic teasers are your best bet to be abreast of what to expect.

Lindiwe and Zweli search for someone dear, hoping to get something positive. This situation affects their relationship, but they are willing to do anything to get their loved ones back. Dimpho, on the other hand, is not being consistent with working towards the future she is excited about. Her actions are not tandem with what is needed to achieve a better tomorrow. What becomes of Mabutho's business with his friend when he decides to work alongside the latter? Find out.

The River 5 on 1Magic Teasers for April 2022

This M-Net original is airing on Mzansi Magic, courtesy of 1Magic. The series premiered in 2018 and has become the proverbial wine that tastes better with age. This is not surprising as it is ridden with intriguing suspense to keep you at the edge of your seats in each episode. The April teasers for River 5 are out, and they will help you get familiar with the plots while watching the real thing.

Episode 40 - Friday, 1st of April, 2022

Title: Distractions and Disappearances

The Mokoena family house is agog with celebrations and festivity, but what becomes of these when someone is nowhere to be found? Lindiwe is shocked at the decision that Zweli makes.

Episode 41 - Monday, 4th of April, 2022

Title: Mind your own

Cobra attempts to dodge his nemesis while Lindiwe must face the consequences of her actions.

Episode 42 - Tuesday, 5th of April, 2022

Title: Intent

Lindiwe sees what she means to Zweli at last.

Episode 43 - Wednesday, 6th of April, 2022

Title: The Guys are focussed

The Dikana household cannot agree on how Lindiwe should be attended to. Dimpho, on the other hand, can not wait to see what the future holds.

Episode 44 - Thursday, 7th of April, 2022

Title: The other side of Dimpho

Lindiwe bares her heart to Zweli and reveals all of her feelings while Dimpho can not believe the igniting of an old flame.

Episode 46 - Friday, 8th of April, 2022

Title: Conditional love

Zweli comes home with some exciting news for his household, but terms and conditions apply to the revelation. Dimpho is not short of surprises as well.

Episode 46 - Monday, 11th of April, 2022

Title: We should eat first

Dimpho's lover succeeds in charming her entire family while Lindiwe must make a meaningful sacrifice for something to happen.

Episode 47 - Tuesday, 12th of April, 2022

Title: Marriage Chronicles

Lindiwe is devastated as it seems like her secrets will finally be known to the rest of the world; meanwhile, Dimpho experiences the biggest shock in her entire existence.

Episode 48 - Wednesday, 13th of April, 2022

Title: I don't need bribes

Dimpho chooses to enjoy every moment and leads a glamorous lifestyle instead of one that is tailored by responsibility. On the other hand, Lindiwe must let go of something that means a lot to her.

Episode 49 - Thursday, 14th of April, 2022

Title: Positive Vibes

Dimpho reaches a breaking point and decides to bare her mind on something that has been bugging her for a while. The Dikana household is experiencing something akin to a disaster.

Episode 50 - Friday, 15th of April, 2022

Title: Passport heavy

The families of Dikana and Dlamini are at the centre of the pandemonium, while Dimpho's decision comes as a shocker to everyone who knows her.

Episode 51 - Monday, 18th of April, 2022

Title: Belly of the Beast

Some members of the Dikana household observe that some of their adversaries do not fit the usual description. However, Mabutho's hard work finally pays off, and it is Eureka for him.

Episode 52 - Tuesday, 19th of April, 2022

Title: Mr Ten Million

Charlie is going crazier than he usually was while Andile sees how unimportant he can get.

Episode 53 - Wednesday, 20th of April, 2022

Title: Na Chance to steal

Mabutho finally realises that there is a reason why you do not mix friendship with a business after he begins to work with a close acquaintance. The Dikanas can only pray, wish and hope as they await a message.

Episode 54 - Thursday, 21st of April, 2022

Title: Nice times

Zoani wants to get a chance to hurt the enemies while Mabutho makes plans for the future.

Episode 55 - Friday, 22nd of April, 2022

Title: Ocean Blue

Zweli and Lindiwe make a headway in their quest to be reunited with people dear to them, but it also comes with a degree of shockwave. Mabutho is working towards his future and discovers that it is more than he asked for.

Episode 56 - Monday, 25th of April, 2022

Title: Strip the roofs

Zolani is tired of the games while members of the Dikana household are indecisive about their next move.

Episode 57 - Tuesday, 26th of April, 2022

Title: Circle of trust

Zweli and Lindiwe get a piece of sad news while Zolani decides to concentrate on the unravelling of the crime at hand.

Episode 58 - Wednesday, 27th of April, 2022

Title: Not giving up

Zweli and Lindiwe are more than determined to find their loved one and will do anything to achieve this. Charlie, on the other hand, must tread with caution.

Episode 59 - Thursday, 28th of April, 2022

Title: Last Supper

Njabulo and Emma are surprised about what Zweli and Lindiwe decide to do. Finally, Charlie and Mabutho's relationship undergoes the litmus test for strength.

Episode 60 - Friday, 29th of April, 2022

Title: Just a glass

Mabutho must expatiate on a situation while Emma and Beauty make some poor decisions.

Lindiwe and Zweli

The fates of this duo are almost inseparable in these episodes as they search for something similar. Lindiwe has to make some decisions about the relationship with Zweli, and an incident helps her desire faster when it opens her eyes to what she means to the latter. They are both searching for their loved ones and will do anything, individually and collectively, to make their search fruitful.

Dimpho

Dimpho is super excited about what the future holds and looks forward to stepping into it. She is full of surprises, including the rekindling of a former romantic relationship. It goes well, especially as her new lover can get along with the rest of her family. However, a shock awaits her, and she decides to enjoy the moment instead of dealing with the responsibility of the moment. The crisis gets too tough, and she spills her emotions before reaching a decision that shocks them all.

The River 5 on 1Magic teasers are a must-read for anyone who hopes to be ahead of what this series offers. As the South African television show attempts to capture the everyday realities of its average inhabitants, do not miss it as the episodes broadcast from Mondays to Fridays at 20h00.

