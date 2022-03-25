Get the Scandal! teasers for April 2022 on eTV. A man's broken heart turns him into someone we do not recognise. Hlengiwe is shattered to discover Nyasha's secret. Finally, Gloria pulls a desperate act to save herself. Go through the Scandal! teasers for more on how the drama unfolds in the upcoming April episodes.

A man's broken heart turns him into someone we do not recognise.

Source: UGC

A relationship reaches its lowest, but it becomes hard to admit and let go of things when the other party is not ready. Elsewhere, a woman is tricked into revealing a dangerous secret. How do they achieve that? See more here on Scandal! teasers!

Scandal! Teasers for April 2022

The Scandal! TV series gets more entertaining with each episode released. The upcoming April episodes promise to engage more with unexpected twists and reverting drama. Below are the teasers.

April 1, 2022, Friday: Episode 1

A man's broken heart turns him into someone we do not recognise. This makes a lover get kicked to the curb when the reality comes out.

April 4, 2022, Monday: Episode 2

Hlenge is devastated after realising Nyasha's deep secret. Nomvula is worried that Vukile's ear has been taken. It took a woman to be tricked into revealing a dangerous secret.

April 5, 2022, Tuesday: Episode 3

It took a woman to be tricked into revealing a dangerous secret.

Source: UGC

Mukuna engages a trick by hanging a hazardous carrot, which Vukile cannot resist. A man's fixation works as he watches another relationship blossom. So, Gontse comes up with a way to blackmail her mother into concealing her secret.

April 6, 2022, Wednesday: Episode 4

A frantic stalker raises the stakes and leaves a man re-thinking about himself. Uncle Jakes badgers Winnie until she uncovers the truth.

April 7, 2022, Thursday: Episode 5

The Kubekas unconsciously enters a hazardous zone. Hlengiwe is given more reasons not to believe Nyasha. Travel documents are finally ready, and an underhanded excursion is arranged.

April 8, 2022, Friday: Episode 6

Vukile is stunned on realising the dangers he has put his family business into. Amos is stunned when Hlengiwe reveals a secret he never thought she would. Gloria's heart is shattered.

April 11, 2022, Monday: Episode 7

After a showdown, a final offer is conveyed, yet the beneficiary will not withdraw that easily. Bongi is left thinking after an outburst.

April 12, 2022, Tuesday: Episode 8

Gontse takes an intense action, placing Ndu in a sharp corner.

Source: UGC

Hlengiwe is broken when suspicion is confirmed. Created evidence has a family involved. Gontse promises to fulfill her threat, and Gloria is not corporative when the cops come knocking.

April 13, 2022, Wednesday: Episode 9

Vukile and Nomvula control Mukuna. A woman starts to take action after a confusing find. Gloria pulls a desperate move to save herself.

April 14, 2022, Thursday: Episode 10

Amo is stunned to realise he might be in a compromising situation. Although a ruse worked, a permanent solution will have to be found. Gontse is torn to uncover the secrets that could obliterate her mother.

April 15, 2022, Friday: Episode 11

As suspicion rises, a man becomes more desperate to conceal his actions. But unfortunately, Kubekas' good intention messes with Mbali's life. Gloria tries to make up things as tension in her family rises.

April 18, 2022, Monday: Episode 12

Mbali and her family combine efforts to maintain her mystery stowed away. Finally, Mukuna gives Nomvula and Vukile a thrilling insight into his past, warning them of who they are dealing with.

April 19, 2022, Tuesday: Episode 13

Hlengiwe finds herself in a risky situation she cannot run away from. Mbali has to come up with more lies to keep her head above water. Gontse takes an intense action, placing Ndu in a sharp corner.

April 20, 2022, Wednesday: Episode 14

A man with his back against the wall is forced to be more strict with his love. Jakes substantiates himself as an entertainer as he becomes the dominant focal point. A furious Ndumiso searches for Gontse.

April 21, 2022, Thursday: Episode 15

Jojo attempts to safeguard his dad, but someone else is hurt. A heart is shattered to salvage a life. Ndumiso's underhanded technique backfires.

April 22, 2022, Friday: Episode 16

Mukuna demonstrates he is not easy to trick and fool and makes an ominous threat. Dintle crafts a dodgy idea to assist a friend. A mother is given a sample of what she cares about the most.

April 25, 2022, Monday: Episode 17

A search party threatens to crush everything for a frail man. A tit for tat leaves Kubekas shaken and Jojo seeing red. Past injuries are retracted when Ndu and Gontse remember about the past.

April 26, 2022, Tuesday: Episode 18

A furious Ndumiso searches for Gontse.

Source: UGC

A liable man acts deceptively and makes the cops focus on the innocent. Jojo is determined to cut ties with the person controlling his family. However, Ndumusi gets a different perspective of everything.

April 27, 2022, Wednesday: Episode 19

Dintle gets to know what is going on. The back sheep is persuaded to return into the fold.

April 28, 2022, Thursday: Episode 20

An olive branch is not accepted, leaving a son to walk through a risky path. A man realises that it is hard to get friends when things are tough. An angry Gontse decides to take revenge after shocking deceit.

April 29, 2022, Friday: Episode 21

Zen feels that his new gig is too good to be realistic, and Dudu gets information that something is wrong at Uthuli and it is not a waste.

What happens to the Scandal! cast members?

People have different ways of expressing themselves and reacting to different situations. Have a look at what happens to some of the show's characters in the Scandal! episodes.

Hlengine

She is confused about whether to follow her heart or mind.

Source: Instagram

When she believes her troubles are over, new problems emerge. She is faced with a difficult situation, but she makes the right decision of doing the right thing. Later, she has to pay a huge price for her decisions, and she is confused about whether to follow her heart or mind.

Jojo

A heart is broken to save a life. His moral conduct fascinates Mukuna.

Source: Instagram

He later comes to the rescue but is unaware of the deception happening around him. Jojo tries to protect his father, but someone else is hurt. A heart is broken to save a life. His moral conduct fascinates Mukuna.

The Scandal! TV series can brighten up your weekday evenings, as seen in the Scandal! teasers for April 2022. How will the whole story unfold? Watch it on eTV from Mondays to Fridays at 7:30 PM.

