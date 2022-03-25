Durban Gen Teasers for April 2022: The nurses make Nkabinde pay

Nkabinde discovers that she is not the only bull in the pen as the battle of matrons between her and Madondo takes shape. The nurses want her to pay for her sins and are happy to see her suffer. On the other hand, Dr Dhlomo has run out of patience and wants to marry Sne, but is she ready? Find out how the drama unfolds from the following Durban Gen teasers.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Durban Gen medical drama airs on e.tv from Mondays to Fridays at 6.30 p.m. Photo: @VumaFM

Source: Twitter

Mrs Dlamini finds out about Thabo and Mbali's affair. Mbali tries to seek Lindelali's forgiveness, but he refuses to listen to her pleas. Sibiya and Phumeza are faced with a critical financial crisis while MacGyver breaks up with Kamo.

Durban Gen teasers for April 2022

What is going on at the Durban General Hospital this April? The dramatic lives of the facility's health workers are not getting any smooth as they continue to fight their personal battles. Here are all the Durban Gen teasers on the upcoming drama.

Lindelani tries to fight for Mbali. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

1st April 2022, Friday: Episode 390

The employees at the medical facility have their hands full after calamity befalls the church. Lindelani's decisions do not sit well with Qwabe, while Siyanda makes up his mind to leave his wife in his brother's care.

4th April 2022, Monday: Episode 391

Durban General hospital gets into lockdown quarantine. Many deaths are expected to occur, but does the facility have enough medicine to contain the calamity?

5th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 392

The Dlamini's get back together after the havoc created the previous night. It turns outs Nkanyezi and Msizi are a match, but he has his own terms and conditions. Elsewhere, Bishop Kasongo receives a different diagnosis.

6th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 393

Lindelani makes attempts to fight for Mbali while Thandeka is doing everything in her power to ensure that her son's condition improves. An American national comes to Durban General.

7th April 2022, Thursday: Episode 394

Miriam decides to sever all ties with Thabo and his folks while Mbali does not show up for a planned meeting with Lindelani so that she hangs out with Thabo. Kamogelo is interested in hearing more of MacGyver's American tales.

8th April 2022, Friday: Episode 395

Mrs Dlamini says she is sorry, but Thabo is not ready to forget what happened. Dr Dhlomo advises Msizi concerning Nkanyezi while Kamo arrives to meet her American gangster.

MacGyver breaks up with Kamo. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

11th April 2022, Monday: Episode 396

Mbali gets away quickly after waking up and realizing she is next to Thabo. Dhlomo informs Sne that he has run out of patience and wants to tie the knot soonest. Meanwhile, MacGyver makes attempts to get it on with Kamo, but she insists on discussing it with Oprah first.

12th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 397

Mrs Dlamini finds out surprising details regarding Mbali and Thabo. What will she do? Bhengu tells Dhlomo an unpleasant joke regarding MacGyver and Sne. Meanwhile, MacGyver gets it on inside the ambulance.

13th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 398

Thembi and Lindelani rush to attend to an emergency accident at the hiking site. Phumeza and Sne have their hands full with preparations for Sne's upcoming wedding. Meanwhile, MacGyver does not want Kamo to see him.

14th April 2022, Thursday: Episode 399

Dr Dhlomo's gesture on her big day takes Sne by surprise. Meanwhile, Mrs Dlamini is the snake talking to Mbali regarding Thabo, while Lindelani and Thembi seem to be well suited.

15th April 2022, Friday: Episode 400

A concerned Sne sees her walk down the aisle as a stroll through the valley of death while Lindelani catches certain individuals cheating. MacGyver decides to end his relationship with Kamo.

Dhlomo and Sne tie the knot. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

18th April 2022, Monday: Episode 401

Mbali makes attempts to get the attention of Lindelani as he tries to get over a heartbreak. Scammers continue to harass Phumeza and Sibiya while Nkabinde finds out that she is not the sole bully in the pen, but there are others better than her.

19th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 402

Is Lindelani ready to pardon a nagging Mbali? Phumeza and Sibiya are faced with financial strain, but what got them into this situation? Is there hope for Nontobeko's condition to get better so that she can take care of her children?

20th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 403

Sibiya and Phumeza have nothing to call theirs, while Agatha is doing her best to ignite a spark between Mbali and Thabo. Elsewhere, Madondo and Nkabinde engage in a battle of the Matrons.

21st April 2022, Thursday: Episode 404

It seems the physicians at the Durban General hospital are only prescribing treachery, potions and poisons. What are the odds now that Lindelani is going against Mbali, Nkambide against Madondo, while Phumeza and Sibiya have to fight the world?

22nd April 2022, Friday: Episode 405

Nontobeko confesses the reason she decided to start poisoning herself. The game is on as Madondo and Nkabinde go against each other. Who is going to emerge victoriously?

The nurses are happy to see Nkabinde suffer. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

25th April 2022, Monday: Episode 406

The situation between Thembi and Lindelani seems to be unfolding well. Elsewhere, Phumeza denies being involved even after hard and incriminating evidence is brought against her.

26th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 407

Mbali has stopped caring about Lindelani while MacGyver cautions Thembi against getting attracted to the devil wearing a white coat. The caregivers are disgusted by Nkabinde's actions are looking forward to seeing him face the consequences.

27th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 408

Mbali does her best to fulfil all the demands from Mrs Dlamini, but she is not satisfied and wants more. The Sibiyas turn down help from MacGyver and Calvin while Nkabinde's life has turned into a mess, and she sees no peace.

28th April 2022, Thursday: Episode 409

Lindelani makes Mbali's situation worse even after noticing she is fatigued. The caregivers are happy to see Nkabinde suffering. Elsewhere, there is a weird mood at Phumeza's birthday celebrations.

29th April 2022, Friday: Episode 410

Phumeza is ready to do everything in her power to prove that she is innocent. Olwethu is not doing okay as she feels someone has ripped her heart out of her chest. Mbali and Thabo have a candid conversation.

Phumeza and Sibiya are faced with a critical financial situation. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happens to the Durban Gen cast?

April episodes of Durban Gen on e.tv reveal disturbing situations unfolding behind the professional lives of health workers. And it turns out they are quite chaotic.

Sibiya and Phumeza

Scammers cannot stop harassing them, and their financial crisis is getting out of hand. MacGyver and Calvin are ready to assist them, but they refuse. Later, Phumeza denies all the incriminating evidence brought against her as she sets out to dig out the truth and prove her innocence.

Dhlomo

He informs Sne that his patience has run out, and he is ready to get married. However, it does not seem like Sne is ready as she feels like she is walking through the valley of death during her walk down the aisle.

Mbali

She hooks up with Thabo instead of meeting with Lindelani. Mrs Dlamini finds out about them, and her pleas to be pardoned by Lindelani fall on deaf ears. She tries her best to fulfil Mrs Dlamini's demands, but the latter is not satisfied.

From the Durban Gen teasers, things are getting heated at the Durban General Hospital, and you cannot afford to miss the unfolding chaos. The local show airs on e.tv from Mondays to Fridays at 6.30 p.m. The broadcaster airs the omnibus on Sundays from 10.20 a.m.

READ ALSO: DiepCity 2 teasers for April 2022: Mbazo terrorizes Mgedeza in prison

Briefly.co.za highlighted the drama to expect in the upcoming April episodes of DiepCity on Mzansi Magic. Mgedeza is arrested soon after being discharged from the hospital. He realizes he is a nobody behind prison walls as he faces constant torture from Mbazo.

Nox starts rethinking her future while Maureen is traumatized by the ongoing situation. Thandiwe decides to cut off Nox completely but later changes her mind after Nox reveals a truth she cannot handle.

Source: Briefly News