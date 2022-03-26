7de Laan TV series is one of the best scripted Afrikaans soapies, and it always has something for everyone. In the upcoming April 2022 episodes, the Hillsiders are concerned about the developing news concerning Welmans. See the 7de Laan teasers below for more info.

If you think watching a drama series is a waste of time, consider watching an episode of 7de Laan. The show discusses contrasting events amongst different families as some are on vacation while others try to focus on their mental health. Go through the 7de Laan teasers and get to learn more!

7de Laan teasers for April 2022

The contractual controversies between SABC2 and the team behind 7de Laan have long been settled, as viewers continue to enjoy their incredible Afrikaan series. So if you thought you had seen it all, tune in to the oncoming episodes and enjoy more.

April 1, 2022, Friday: Episode 5269

Khethiwe finally opens up to Aggie, urging her to stick to her stand. Alexa thumps on DeWet's door for assistance.

April 4, 2022, Monday: Episode 5270

Uys requests Denzil for a job. Amorey is ready to do anything to reclaim her life.

April 5, 2022, Tuesday: Episode 5271

Marvin welcomes Werner on a community-based police forum. Unfortunately, Fikani and Alexa find it hard to get baby Nelo into a daily schedule.

April 6, 2022, Wednesday: Episode 5272

The youngsters are dreary at the prospects of their love lives. But, following Werner's quick action, DeWet's security firm successfully prevents a break-in.

April 7, 2022, Thursday: Episode 5273

Aggie spouts over Vince's heartfelt signal. Bonita urges DeWet to make peace with Lana.

April 8, 2022, Friday: Episode 5274

Augusta and Ivy are squabbling furiously. Shady is happy with the idea of a family wedding.

April 11, 2022, Monday: Episode 5275

Vanessa finds it challenging to handle the role of the boss while still being a companion. Then, finally, the Visagie-Peterson family challenge starts.

April 12, 2022, Tuesday: Episode 5276

There is a commotion in Hillside when an earthquake hits. DeWet is amazed by Bonita's lovely deeds.

April 13, 2022, Wednesday: Episode 5277

Vanessa feels double-crossed. Romeo attempts to trust Ivy about his connection with Khethiwe, but Ivy is carried away.

April 14, 2022, Thursday: Episode 5278

Ivy is worried about Augusta and attempts to be the better person. Unfortunately, Tanya has a freak accident.

April 15, 2022, Friday: Episode 5279

The Petersons enjoy a pleasant moment during the Good Friday church service. DeWet surprises the kids with an Easter egg hunt.

April 18, 2022, Monday: Episode 5280

The Height's residents share their concerns with Chris. Shady is not willing to stay any longer and is ready to vacate her house.

April 19, 2022, Tuesday: Episode 5281

DeWet is torn between fulfilling Bonita's wishes and failing Chris. Romeo is frightened by the flashing lights in Tanya's hospital room.

April 20, 2022, Wednesday: Episode 5282

Tjattas finds Maxine-the boutique attendant-dropped on the floor. Denzil gets into an altercation with Chris, who declines any confrontation with him.

April 21, 2022, Thursday: Episode 5283

Khethiwe sees it necessary for the ladies to have a girls' night, having gone through a lot. Aggie settles for a tough decision.

April 22, 2022, Friday: Episode 5284

Werner has a crisis with Augusta. However, Denzil is satisfied that his efforts to maintain his business running are bearing fruits.

April 25, 2022, Monday: Episode 5285

Marvin upholds Romeo in court. Next, Uys attempts to talk sense into Tjattas. Finally, Evelina discloses to Tumi the memory of her daughter.

April 26, 2022, Tuesday: Episode 5286

The Visagies have disagreements on how to spend their fortunes. Chris urges Amorey to be true to Tjattas.

April 27, 2022, Wednesday: Episode 5287

Tumi is irritated by the constant unknown calls she is receiving. Marvin and Ivy almost sabotage Romeo's surprise.

April 28, 2022, Thursday: Episode 5288

DeWet welcomes Werner to have fun with friends. However, Bonita cannot stand who she finds at her penthouse when she returns from a girls' night out.

April 29, 2022, Friday: Episode 5289

Fikani is oblivious to the ladies' flirtatious advances at the bookshop. So who is watching Tumi and DeWet?

What happens to the 7de Laan cast?

There are more dramatic twists you never anticipated in the April episodes of 7de Laan on SABC2. But who makes this a reality? Below are some cast members who have made this Afrikaans series a reality.

Vanessa

Although she feels betrayed, she finds it hard to play the role of the boss while being a friend. Nevertheless, her interventions help Denzil make some progress. She later remembers what Xander told her concerning their wedding day.

DeWet

DeWet is stuck between honouring Bonita's wishes or disappointing Chris. So he finally makes a hard decision but declares war on his enemies. However, his love for kids makes him organise a kids' party during Easter celebrations.

7de Laan teasers are here. Like the previous one, they offer a sneak peek at the happenings in the upcoming episodes of this series with the Afrikaans origin. Premiere episodes of the 7de Laan air on SABC2 from Mondays to Fridays at 6.00 PM. Enjoy watching!

