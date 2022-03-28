Reality show Twice as Bold on mzansi magic: Cast, start date, episodes, trailer

Mzansi Magic is launching yet another thrilling show, Twice as Bold. The reality show is about the secret lives of twin sisters, Olwethu Siko and Owami Siko. The daring sisters shocked people when they both got hitched to the same guy, but they are both separated from him and searching for a new husband in front of your screens on Twice as Bold. Here is everything you need to know.

The Siko twins were married to a TV Director, but now they are divorced and in search of a new husband. Photo: @twiceasnice_sa

Source: Instagram

Reality TV is such a guilty pleasure. But, unlike regular TV shows, reality shows give us honest and raw emotions from the cast. They show both sides of humanity in the best and worst ways. Africa has recently become more involved in releasing reality shows, and the most recent on the growing list is Twice as Bold. This show promises to be thrilling, exciting and follow a rollercoaster of emotions delivered by the stunning Siko twins.

A brief history of the twins

The twins were born in Vosloorus and are 31 years old. They struggled to get by as their poor grandmother raised them. Their mother rejected them, and when they tried to locate their father, they discovered he had passed away. These harsh conditions growing up brought the girls together, and this is how they became very close, sharing everything, eventually, this included a husband.

Twice as Bold sharing the same husband

The twins posing with their daughters. Photo: @twiceasnice_sa

Source: Instagram

The ladies have been married before when they were just 21 years old. They tied the knot to the same man, Mzukiseni Mzazi, a TV director. They gained notoriety after this, but they divorced him when they were 29 years old because of his alleged abusive behaviour. They both had daughters born 2 months apart from Mzukiseni.

Owami has revealed how they ended up marrying the same guy; she explained that it was not a conscious choice. Instead, they were so close that they happened to develop feelings for the same guy.

Growing up, we would get prophesied by various people that we would marry the same person because of the chemistry and love we share between us.

Twice as Bold plot summary

Twice as Bold follows the twins on their journey to accept their spiritual calling by God to be prophets and as they try to find a new husband.

The season has 13 episodes, not only about the twins' quest to find a husband but as they try to fix familial relationships. Twice as Bold will express their relationship with their biological mother and spiritual mother. The show will also involve viewers in how the twins navigate the dating scene intending to settle down for good.

Shirley Adonisi, an M-Net director, had this to say about the show;

Shows centred around family trials and tribulations never get old and are always fascinating to observe – more so when the blood ties are as unique and as deep as the ones in Twice as Bold. We're sure our audience will love this duo as we see them navigate motherhood, careers, spirituality and, of course, love.

The show is set to run for 13 episodes on Mzansi Magic. Photo: @twiceasnice_sa

Source: Instagram

Twice as Bold release date

The show will premiere the week before Easter on Thursday, the 7th of April 2022, at 20:00. The Twice as bold cast are the two sisters, their biological and spiritual mothers, and any of the lucky bachelors that The twins will choose to date on the screen. You can catch the new*Twice as Bold* episodes on Mzansi Magic DSTV channel 161 every Thursday.

Viewers can keep up with the twins on their Owami and Olwethu Siko's Instagram account. Their semi-influencer status has gained them over 8,148 followers as of 30 March 2022.

Twice as Bold is bound to be an exciting yet controversial show. The twins' ability to do whatever they want without paying attention to the acceptable norms is the only ingredient needed to make a reality show an instant success.

