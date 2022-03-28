Arendsvlei Teasers for April 2022: Angel ends things with Daniel for good

Following their misunderstanding, Daniel tries to make Angel jealous by pretending to be in a relationship with Candice. Angel starts believing they are together and ends things completely as she moves on with Priester, who has been seducing her. Is she completely done with Daniel? Keep reading the Arendsvlei teasers to find out.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Arendsvlei soap opera teasers for April 2022. Photo: @arendsvlei

Source: Instagram

Eva opens up to Lennie about her past abusive relationship with Mario, and they later share a romantic moment that leaves them confused. Elsewhere, Ronel is fascinated by the new Thys and tries to rekindle their relationship, but he has his eyes set on another lady.

Arendsvlei teasers for April 2022

The drama on Arendsvlei soap opera is always engaging, and the upcoming April episodes are filled with exciting twists. Here are all the teasers on how the action unfolds during the month.

Ruby tries to get back to her feet after her fall. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

4th of April 2022, Monday: Episode 109

Eva opens up to Lennie regarding her problematic past with Mario. Angel and Ingrid are accompanied by Ronnie and Priester to the Greying Estate, while Ronel is fascinated by a changed Thys.

5th of April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 110

Ingrid leads to escalating misunderstandings between Daniel and Angel in a deceptive manner. On the other hand, Priester continues to seduce Angel while Ronel attempts to get back to Thys, but he is focused on his own plans.

6th of April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 111

Angel has a hard time understanding what is going on between her and Priester, while Eva makes a life-changing decision regarding her new life. Elsewhere, Ruby is doing her best to get back on her feet after her recent fall.

7th of April 2022, Thursday: Episode 112

Ruby reveals her trauma to Daniel and makes him think about Angel and Dorothy. Thys meets the person he regards highly and cannot stop thinking about her. Lennie does her best to persuade Eva to share her experiences with their support group.

11th of April 2022, Monday: Episode 113

Angel opens up to Ingrid and reveals her suspicions regarding Candice and Daniel as she feels they are more than just buddies. Ruby informs her new family that she has figured out what she must do to heal. Meanwhile, a nervous Eva is anxious about her talk at the support group, while Thys is yet to locate Dominique in the park.

12th of April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 114

Eva shocks people with her moving speech. Angel finds herself in a predicament after receiving a certain message from Langes, while Candice wants a favour from Anton.

13th of April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 115

Ingrid is doing all she can to keep Bombie and Angel away from each other, but Angel ignores her advice and listens to Priester's. A surprised Thys is pleased when Dominique tracks him down while Candice helps Ruby follow a new path of recovery.

14th of April 2022, Thursday: Episode 116

Ingrid cautions Bompie while Priester's plan with Angel is set in motion. Ronel has more questions than answers regarding the new lady in Thy's life. Does she stand a chance of getting back with him?

Daniel and Candice pretend to be dating to make Angel jealous. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

18th of April 2022, Monday: Episode 117

Daniel and Candice pretend that they are dating to make Angel envious. Anton has a hard time forgetting Monique and decides to open up to Ruby regarding his problems. Eva starts working on something new.

19th of April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 118

Ingrid is pleased with how Priester and Angel's relationship is unfolding. Elsewhere, Dominique's acquaintance Wynand arrives to check Thys's paintings while a nervous Eva is eagerly waiting for Keisha's mother to try and persuade the support group.

20th of April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 119

Eva proves that she is capable of boxing, while Angel is exasperated when Priester fails to kiss her. Elsewhere, Thys finds out that he needs to start living in the moment and stop worrying about tomorrow.

21st of April 2022, Thursday: Episode 120

Ingrid assists Angel to prepare for a surprise romantic date with Priester. The boxing class unfolds well for Eva, and Lennie asks her to accompany him to a picnic at the park. Meanwhile, the Cupido family gets to meet Dominique. Will she impress?

25th of April 2022, Monday: Episode 121

Daniel is shattered when Angel decides to end their relationship completely. Lennie and Eva are entangled in a romantic moment, and the end leaves them speechless. Thys is not happy with the announcement made by Dominique.

26th of April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 122

Priester suggests something that will take his relationship with Angel to the next level. Eva and Lennie struggle to come to terms with what happened between them while Daniel digs up some truth regarding the Greylings.

27th of April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 123

Daniel spots Ingrid and Ronnie at the bakery while Beatrice and Ronel have a deep discussion regarding Thys. Elsewhere, Eva listens to the advice from Alta-Marie regarding what happened at the park and makes up her mind to have a discussion with Lennie.

28th of April 2022, Thursday: Episode 124

Priester has not stopped seducing Angel, while Anton asks Ruby not to be afraid to share her experiences with people. Someone pays Candice a visit.

Eva and Lennie share a romantic moment in the upcoming episodes. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happens to the Arendsvlei cast?

The Eagle Valley is always full of life despite the issues that the people have to deal with. April episodes of Arendsvlei on kykNET & Kie are characterized by relationship and psychological issues, and it appears Ingrid's plan to keep Daniel and Angel away from each other is unfolding as expected.

Angel

She has a misunderstanding with Daniel, which is being fueled by Ingrid. She later struggles to understand what is going on between her and Priester, who has been seducing her. She reveals her suspicions to Ingrid about Candice and Daniel's relationship, who are pretending to be dating to make her jealous. She decides to end things with Daniel for good as she feels ready to move on with Priester.

Ronel and Thys

Ronel is fascinated by the new Thys and seeks to rekindle their affair, but Thys has other plans. He meets his muse Dominique and cannot stop thinking about her. Thys is happy when Dominique tracks him down while Ronel wonders about the new lady. Is there hope of them getting back together?

Eva and Lennie

She opens up to Lennie regarding her abusive past with Mario and later comes up with a life-changing decision. Lennie persuades her to share her experiences with the support group, and she later starts attending boxing lessons. She and Lennie have an intimate moment, and they both struggle to understand what happened. Is Eva ready to move on?

From the Arendsvlei teasers, the upcoming drama has many unforeseen but thrilling twists. Will Daniel let Angel go without fighting for her? The local telenovela airs on kykNET & Kie from Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30 p.m.

READ ALSO: Durban Gen teasers for April 2022: The nurses make Nkabinde pay

Briefly.co.za highlighted the drama to expect in the upcoming April episodes of Durban Gen on e.tv. The nurses want Nkabinde to pay for her sins and are happy to see her suffer, while Mrs Dlamini finds out about Mbali and Thabo's affair.

Dr Dhlomo tells Sne that he is tired of waiting and wants them to get married, but is she ready to settle down? Elsewhere, Lindelani refuses to forgive Mbali while Phumeza and Sibiya are going through a critical financial situation as Phumeza tries to prove her innocence.

Source: Briefly News