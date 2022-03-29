If you are a soapie addict, you have probably already taken a glimpse into the exciting world of telenovelas. These Latin-American soap operas have surprising twists at every turn. Keeping My Family Together is one such soap that showcases the strength of love above all else.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Rueda family poses at the dining table. Photo: People EN ESPAÑOL

Source: UGC

So, why should you start binge-watching Keeping My Family Together instead of all the other telenovelas out there? This Mexican soap opera offers a heart-warming mix of strong family bonds and overcoming hardships as a team, along with some essential life lessons learned along the way.

Keeping My Family Together characters

The Rueda family is at the show's centre, a family filled with prominent personalities and individuals with their battles to face. The family matriarch, Doña Luz, is the family unit’s pillar of strength. Regina Rueda is the eldest sibling, accompanied by her troublesome youngest sibling Lalo Rueda Torres and another adult sibling, Mariano Rueda Torres. Regina’s new boss, Patricio Iturbide Casanova, also plays a significant role in the family dynamics.

Keeping My Family Together cast

This reasonably new Spanish-speaking soap cast comprises some well-liked actors that flawlessly execute their characters. Here is a list of the actors and Keeping My Family Together cast images for reference.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

1. Diana Bracho as Luz Rueda

Diana Bracho poses at the premiere of the television series Mujeres Asesinas in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Daniel Cardenas.

Source: Getty Images

Diana plays the part of the doting mother that is left questioning her family's current rift after a surprise decline in health. Her main priority becomes bringing her family together again before it's too late.

2. Eva Cedeño as Regina Rueda Torres

Eva Cedeño poses for the camera during a photocall in Mexico City. Photo: Medios y Media.

Source: Getty Images

Eva Cedeño is the show's main protagonist, with a lot of focus on her love life since she has had a major heartbreak in the past. Can she find the inspiration to believe in love again after being left shattered in the past? Watch to find out!

3. Emilio Osorio as Lalo Rueda Torres

Emilio Osorio performed during the 41 LGBTTTI Pride Parade and concert in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Medios y Media.

Source: Getty Images

Emilio Osorio takes on the role of the youngest sibling and family rebel, Lalo Rueda Torres. His mother aims to convince him to straighten out his act and finally start moving forward in life before times runs out for her.

4. Mané de la Parra as Patricio Iturbide Casanova

Mané de la Parra walks the red carpet during the 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Omar Vega.

Source: Getty Images

Mané de la Parra plays the love interest and new boss of the main female protagonist. A wealthy and influential man, he can't help but be enamoured by the ambitious and beautiful Regina Rueda Torres. Regina is not as convinced, so he really has his work cut out for him.

5. Gonzalo Peña as Mariano Rueda Torres

Gonzalo Peña poses for the camera. Photo: Light Home.

Source: Instagram

The eldest brother is played by Gonzalo Peña, seeing the character struggling to sympathise with his youngest troubled sibling and being hyper-focused on his own life. His mother has high hopes that he will grow close to his family once again as he had before they all grew apart.

Besides these main characters, the other actors include César Évora, Julián Gil, Gabriela Platas, Gonzalo Peña, Mané de la Parra, Julio Bracho, Wendy de los Cobos, Paulina Matos, Lisette Morelos, Gloria Aura, Danka, Mauricio Abad, Margarita Vega, Roberta Burns, Claudia Arce, Tania Nicole, Adolfo de la Fuente, Rafael Inclán and Fernando Noriega.

Keeping My Family Together plot summary

Doting mother Luz is left contemplating the current state of her family’s dynamics as she learns about an illness that will change the course of her and her family’s lives forever. This new information inspires her to bring her now-estranged family back together once and for all.

Keeping My Family Together full story

Of course, the full Keeping My Family Together plot is more detailed than that. Once Luz Rueda receives a cancer diagnosis, she begins to question life as she currently knows it and what she feels should be changed to feel at peace. In addition, her three adult children have become estranged, each having their own set of issues they are currently dealing with in their lives.

The eldest, Regina Rueda, is a successful businesswoman with a less than optimistic view of love. Her primary focus is her career, as she doesn't believe in love due to a previous heartbreak. That is until she meets her new boss, Patricio Iturbide Casanova, who makes her question life as she knows it.

Her youngest sibling, Lalo Rueda Torres, is a family rebel who prefers to live life on the edge, a lifestyle that usually lands him in hot water. Lalo and his older brother Mariano Rueda Torres do not see eye-to-eye either, with his elder brother’s focus on life being much more different from his.

Can Doña Luz abolish her most important goal of bringing her once close-knit family together before time runs out for her? You will have to watch to find out!

Keeping My Family Together theme song

The soapie’s theme song is Es una locura by Emilio Osorio and Mane de la Parra. The song is perfectly woven together by composers J. Eduardo Murguía, Mane de la Parra, Mauricio Arriaga and Emilio Osorio.

Whether you are looking for a show to binge-watch on a quiet night or with some friends, the Mexican soapie Keeping My Family Together telenovela is the perfect guilty pleasure. So relax and unwind while keeping up with the family’s latest antics while feeling inspired that love conquers all.

READ ALSO: Luck in My Fate Zee world: cast, plot summary, full story, episodes, teasers

Briefly.co.za recently discussed Luck in My Fate Zee world, a show that highlights marriage, secrets, and deceit. The soap is centered around Lakshmi, whose world comes crumbling down when she realises her marriage to an industrialist's son is part of a more extensive cover-up.

Will Lakshmi confront her husband and leave him based on his betrayal, or will she play it cool and see what tricks he has up his sleeves? Read more about Luck in My Fate to find out how it ends here.

Source: Briefly News