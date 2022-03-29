Soka decides to take a risky position after unsuccessfully trying to get a decent job. Bra Carter later gives him a tricky offer, and Soka takes it because he will earn a lot of money. However, Molefe is worried when he learns about his work and tries to save Soka from himself. Keep reading the House of Zwide teasers to discover how the drama unfolds.

Isaac tries to be there for Rea after learning about her trauma following the car crash, while Nkosi starts living with Shoki amid the rising tension between him and Funani. The Zidwe siblings are not happy when Faith and Funani decide to let Mampho move into the mansion, while David finally accepts Laz for who she is.

House of Zwide teasers for April 2022

What is going on at the fashion house in the upcoming April episodes of House of Zwide on eTV? Go through these teasers to find out!

1st of April 2022, Friday: Episode 185

Funani and Faith resolve to allow Mampho to start living at the mansion, and Zanele and Nkosi's efforts to oppose the idea are unsuccessful. A heartbroken Laz is distressed as she waits to hear if David will see her again. Elsewhere, the robbery that Molefe had planned does not unfold as expected, while Nkosi and Shoki's world gets another earthquake.

4th of April 2022, Monday: Episode 186

Molefe accuses Soka of ruining his plan, and the latter does not make peace with him. Meanwhile, David is eager to go to the House of Zwide, and Laz is forced to accept the decision.

5th of April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 187

Molefe is filled with guilt as he remembers that he can no longer seek counsel from Soka. Laz persuades Pearl to join her plan, but it does not work out.

6th of April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 188

Finally, Mampho's dreams are realized. Funani finds out a surprising truth regarding Laz that she has been keeping from him for so long.

7th of April 2022, Thursday: Episode 189

Ntombi tries to persuade David to ensure a certain secret is kept private, but he starts suspecting there is more to the story than what meets the eye. Isaac makes up his mind to intervene in the mess that Molefe has found himself in.

8th of April 2022, Friday: Episode 190

The Zwide siblings struggle to come to terms with Mampho coming to stay with them. Laz finds herself in a challenging position after David makes a difficult request.

11th of April 2022, Monday: Episode 191

David has no choice but to accept Lazarus for the person she is. Shoki is stressed regarding the gender reveal party for Mampho, while Zanele gets unpleasant information.

12th of April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 192

Zanele surprises everyone when she announces that she will be leaving for London. However, Faith does not want her to leave and decides to reveal the shocking truth regarding the identity of Zanele's dad. Will the bombshell stop her from going?

13th of April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 193

Zanele finds out a shocking truth that leaves her shaken. Meanwhile, Soka has a hard time planning for the future, while Isaac unintentionally makes Rea angry.

14th of April 2022, Thursday: Episode 194

Zanele has a hard time accepting who she is after Faith's bombshell regarding her dad. Soka learns that he will require more than a new attitude to land a job.

15th of April 2022, Friday: Episode 195

Sokalezwe is more stressed regarding his prospects when he sees Ona's seemingly brighter future. Zanele and Zandile have the last night together as she prepares to leave. Meanwhile, Laz does not want Zanele to go to London and helps Faith come up with another plan to sabotage her plans.

18th of April 2022, Monday: Episode 196

Zanele wakes up next to Sandile, and they agree to give a long-distance relationship a try. There seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel for Soka while Faith tries to fight her emotions and later informs Laz that they should let Zanele leave.

19th of April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 197

Shoki unintentionally sabotages Mampho's gender reveal ceremony. Soka is distressed after failing to secure a job position because of nepotism.

20th of April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 198

Shoki is asked to face the consequences of her actions during the gender reveal ceremony. Meanwhile, there seems to be no hope for a seemingly unlucky Soka.

21st of April 2022, Thursday: Episode 199

Shoki struggles with the idea of seeking Mampho's apology. Soka receives a risky opportunity that leaves him in a dilemma, while Rea has a hard time finding an individual to assist her.

22nd of April 2022, Friday: Episode 200

Soka has a difficult choice to make, while Molefe is not happy regarding Rea's choices. Shoki and Nkosi's relationship does not seem to be a sure bet as doubts creep in.

25th of April 2022, Monday: Episode 201

Funani and Nkosi have a tense situation that is saved by Mampho's kicking child. Molefe gets ready for Rea's driving lessons and is happy to be driving the Mercedes belonging to Isaac. It is Soka's first day at work, and he is not pleased with how his office is a dump.

26th of April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 202

Nkosi agrees to start living with Shoki amid the rising tension between him and Funani. Elsewhere, Soka resolves to forget his mistrust of Bra Carter as he hands him the tender document. Isaac and Molefe are concerned about Rea's fear of driving.

27th of April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 203

Molefe is concerned about Soka after finding out his worrying secret. Nkosi starts residing in a new home while Isaac uncovers a sad secret regarding Rea.

28th of April 2022, Thursday: Episode 204

Everyone has a problem with Shoki's decision to let Nkosi live at the house. Dorothy persuades Molefe to rescue Soka by informing Nomsa about what Soka's new job entails. Molefe and Isaac try to talk to Rea about the trauma she experienced following her car crash, but she is not ready to listen.

29th of April 2022, Friday: Episode 205

Isaac does his best to be there for Rea. Meanwhile, Soka receives a tempting but tricky offer from Bra Carter and decides to take it because he will earn a lot of money. A desperate Mampho struggles to gain Nkosi's attention and decides to fake pregnancy-induced conditions.

What happens to the House of Zwide cast members?

The glitz and glamour at the fashion house are almost overshadowed by the endless drama. How will things turn out now that a heavily pregnant Mampho has moved into the Zwide mansion while Nkosi has started staying with Shoki amid his tense relationship with Funani?

Zanele

She receives unpleasant news and decides to leave for London. Faith is not happy to learn that she is leaving and decides to reveal her dad's identity to make her change her decision. Zanele struggles to accept her identity, but it does not affect her decision. She and Sandile share a final night together and agree to try long-distance dating.

Soka

He struggles with his plans for the future and realizes that he needs more than an attitude to land a job. He feels pressured to do more after seeing Ona's ambitions. However, luck does not seem to favour him when he loses out on a job due to nepotism. He is forced to take a risky job and later considers taking Bra Carter's tricky offer because he will earn a lot of money. Molefe finds out about Soka's new job, and Dorothy asks him to inform Nomsa so that they save Soka from himself.

Rhea

She struggles to find someone to help her and upsets Molefe with her choices. Later, Molefe and Isaac offer her driving lessons but her fear of driving worries them. Isaac later finds out about her traumatic experiences following her car crash, and he tries to be there for her.

As revealed by the House of Zwide teasers, the television series has an exciting episode line-up that you cannot afford to miss. The local show airs on eTV from Mondays to Fridays at 7.00 p.m.

