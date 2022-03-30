Lingashoni 2 Teasers for April 2022: There is hope for Puleng!

In the Lingashoni season 1 finale, Puleng was caught in a fire incident, and the Celes feared her dead. The family is relieved to hear that she can be saved, but they have no money for the operation. How will Mandla save her amid his intensifying court battle with Robert? Find out how the local drama unfolds from the Lingashoni 2 teasers.

Robert is deeply hurt when his wife Sarah refuses to take the stand to potentially save him. Elsewhere, Seipati is determined to keep Mandla Cele to herself as she makes a decision that is likely to cause harm to the Cele household.

Lingashoni 2 teasers for April 2022

The April episodes of Lingashoni 2 on 1Magic are full of thrilling action as the Cele household tries to cope with their latest troubles. Go through the teasers to discover what happens during the month.

4th April 2022, Monday: Episode 9

Mandla is looking forward to receiving information regarding Puleng, while Seipati is thinking about crossing the line to keep Mandla to herself. Meanwhile, a newcomer in the area determined to assert his position.

5th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 10

Seipati has a secret plan to finally lay her hands on the things she deserves. Brenda is making things ready for the big time, while Robert Nondumo is determined on rescuing his life, and no one can stop him.

6th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 11

Robert makes people see that he is still in control of Mandla’s life while the Cele family is faced with a life and death situation. Gagashe sets his takeover plan in motion.

7th April 2022, Thursday: Episode 12

Mandla’s family does not support his big decision, while Phakade is initiated again into the underworld. Elsewhere, Brenda is happy after getting another reliable support system.

11th April 2022, Monday: Episode 13

At last, Seipati makes the most challenging decision of her life while Gagashe makes a resolution that is likely to infuriate a friend. Elsewhere, Brenda has found another way to exploit Puleng.

12th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 14

Robert gets the chance to be interviewed by a reporter, and he starts exposing shocking secrets. Seipati comes up with a decision that is likely to cause harm to the Cele family.

13th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 15

Mandla’s problems seem to be multiplying as his insurance cash finds its way into the hands of the enemy. Robert makes things work in his favour and against the movement while Japan bites less than he should chew during the lobola negotiations.

14th April 2022, Thursday: Episode 16

The Cele family feels relieved after learning that Puleng’s condition can improve, but the cost is too much for them to make it possible. Gagashe protects Mandla while Brenda tries to blackmail Bangizwe again.

18th April 2022, Monday: Episode 17

The family is yet to raise money for Puleng’s surgery. Meanwhile, Robert has a court hearing, while Brenda is excited about her newfound riches.

19th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 18

Mandla is forced to seek assistance from Papi when other alternatives to help Puleng fail to work. The situation works against Robert during the court proceedings, while Japan finds himself in trouble with Brenda regarding the stolen cash.

20th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 19

Mandla has no choice but to compromise his morals and beliefs to ensure Puleng is rescued. Sarah turns down a request to take the stand and maybe rescue her husband from his current predicament. Brenda is taken into police custody.

21st April 2022, Thursday: Episode 20

Robert is greatly hurt and has a hard time processing what a loved one thinks of him. Elsewhere, Mandla and Gagashe form a new collaboration, while Donald is excited and cannot stop talking about Mpumi’s baby scan.

25th April 2022, Monday: Episode 21

Mandla comes up with a radical decision that will help his family, while Papi is not pleased after finding out about the new owner of the DK Lifestyle. Elsewhere, Japan and Poppy make a decision that is likely to land them in big trouble.

26th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 22

Gagashe gets too comfortable when Mandla welcomes him to his house. Robert resolves to silence Mandla forever while Brenda is released from prison and almost murders an individual again.

27th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 23

Seipati is convinced that everyone will benefit if an enemy is killed. Mandla finds himself in a challenging position when Mpumi seeks a certain favour from him. Brenda is pleased with Bangizwe’s colossal surprise.

28th April 2022, Thursday: Episode 24

Mandla and Robert face each other in court while Gagashe has great plans in place for DK Lifestyle. Elsewhere, the presence of Bangizwe is felt in Brenda’s household.

What happens to the Lingashoni 2 cast members?

Lingashoni season 2 is unfolding with surprising twists that nobody saw coming. Will the Cele family get the means to rescue Puleng from danger through surgery? What is Robert’s plan in his intensifying battle with Mandla now that his loved ones are turning their backs on him?

Mandla Cele

His woes keep multiplying. His insurance money lands in the enemy’s hands, and his household is delighted to hear that Puleng’s life can be saved, but they lack the money to make it possible. Mandla is forced to seek help from Papi after failing to secure cash for Puleng’s surgery. Meanwhile, his court battle with Robert intensifies while Gagashe offers him protection as the two create an alliance.

Robert

He is doing everything in his power to save his life and proves that he is still in control of Mandla Cele’s life. However, his future remains uncertain when things get worse for him in court. His wife Sarah refuses to take the stand to defend him, leaving him greatly hurt. He then starts thinking of silencing Mandla for good. Will it be easy for him to take the Cele patriarch down?

Seipati

She is determined to keep Mandla to herself as she makes a decision that is likely to harm the Cele household. Seipati believes everyone will benefit if an enemy is dead. Is she planning to do something terrible to Puleng Cele in order to have Mandla’s full attention?

The new season of the Lingashoni television series is getting more interesting, as you have seen from the Lingashoni 2 teasers. Ensure you do not miss the local drama by tuning in to 1Magic from Mondays to Thursdays at 9.30 p.m.

