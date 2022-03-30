Isono on e.tv Teasers for April 2022: Zakwe endears himself to Jumima

South African TV drama series have become one of the dramas most entertainment fans want to watch always. They are a sight to sore eyes with the blend of indigenous language with beautiful costumes and culture. Isono drama is a unique drama you do not want to miss after the first watch. While you wait for the daily airing of the episodes, these Isono on e.tv teasers prepares you for what to expect.

Isono TV drama is one of the South African telenovelas set in Vosloorus. It discusses the story of a heroic son born into a dysfunctional family. The boy searches within himself for the strength to stand up against a powerful and evil matriarch Mary Ndlovu, played by Nthati Moshesh, who does everything within her reach to achieve her desires. Although she appears to be a philanthropic socialite, she is a cold-hearted criminal involved in several illicit activities.

Isono on e.tv teasers for April 2022

As the Isono soapie series begins afresh, there are lots of interesting scenes with mind-blowing lessons. Below are highlights of what each episode discusses.

Monday, 11 April 2022 - Episode 1

Title: Mama's Boy

Community builder of the year, Mother Mary is not up to anything good and is not someone she seems to be, delivering blows that change one's life. Woah, mama!

Tuesday, 12 April 2022 - Episode 2

Title: Home is where the heart is

Gabriel and Abednego, his old friend, get together for the first time in many years. Both have so much adversity and things to keep from each other. Yet, they know how to end anyone's life.

Wednesday, 13 April 2022 - Episode 3

Title: Old ghosts

After receiving her special letter, Mary becomes observant and wary. Due to juggling the pastor and his sister, who does not want to make her fall from fame well, Gabriel has his hands full. Nevertheless, Simon follows whatever Mary orders.

Thursday, 14 April 2022 - Episode 4

Title: Hellfire

Pastor Duma's growing impertinence puts Gabriel on the negative side of the club owner, Gazati. Makwande and Esther's unhealthy relationship continues to waver. Mary does not accept Makwande's accusation of her being the problem.

Friday, 15 April 2022 - Episode 5

Title: Cat and mouse

Abednego and Gabriel see themselves on the wrong side of a struggle between Gazati and Vorster.

Monday, 18 April 2022 - Episode 6

Title: Dig a little deeper

Mary tries to outsmart her blackmailer while Gabriel enters deeper into the operation of Vorster. Zakwe and Simon are in strong disagreement.

Tuesday, 19 April 2022 - Episode 7

Title: Sinner man

Mary is not up to anything good, and Jumima is taken along for her ride. Esther is in a downturn while Zakwe finally stabilises at HOG.

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 - Episode 8

Title: Dangerous liaisons

Mary idealises a plan to raise more funds from the Swedes and Gabriel and her fight over the robbery. But, without Esther, Makwande goes to his match, and Esther gets into danger.

Thursday, 21 April 2022 - Episode 9

Title: The long night

Zakwe and Gabriel must surreptitiously enter the enemy's camp on a rescue mission which puts their lives in danger. Meanwhile, Makwande finds no one to celebrate with after coming home on the best night of his life.

Friday, 22 April 2022 - Episode 10

Title: The night before the morning after

After Zakwe swindles off Gazati's possession, Gabriel finds himself in a jeopardised situation. Esther licks her wounds in the privacy of her apartment, but the bad streak is not finished with her. Zakwe lowers himself to Jemima.

Monday, 25 April 2022 - Episode 11

Title: Charity

Mary prepares to surprise the Swedish NGO to secure funding. Abednego and Gabriel must come up with a plan to save Destiny and Zakwe, while Makwande and Esther's relationship gets into more trouble.

Tuesday, 26 April 2022 - Episode 12

Title: All About the Kronas

Mary is in a hurry for nothing to go wrong with the visitation of Swedes into HOG, but trouble never stops coming. To find a new flatmate in his apartment, Makwande returns, and Zakwe keeps a low profile, thereby missing Lesedi's big moment.

Wednesday, 27 April 2022 - Episode 13

Title: Before God

Gazati is being approached with an offer by Abednego. But unfortunately, Makwande's situation continues to prolong a conflict between him and Esther and gets him on the unfortunate end of Millicent.

Thursday, 28 April 2022 - Episode 14

Title: Joyride

Gabriel gets himself out of trouble but then suffers punishment for disobeying Mary. Millicent continues to cause trouble between Esther and Makwande. Pastor Duma eventually gets to know that he also has to upgrade and partake in underhanded activities.

Friday, 29 April 2022 - Episode 15

Title: Good neighbours

Gabriel saves the day but still needs to be punished for disregarding Mary. Elsewhere, Millicent continues to wreck devastation between Makwande and Esther, while Pastor Duma eventually discovers that he also has to level up and get his hands dirty.

Gabriel

There are several things in Gabriel's life that he does not want his old friend, Abednego, to know about. But unfortunately, because of Pastor Duma's growing impertinence, he finds himself on the negative side of the club owner, Gazati. But then, as he attempts to find out more about Vorster's operation, what will he find out?

Mother Mary

Mother Mary successfully deceives everyone in the community to bag the Community Builder of the Year title. She has a hold on Simon and makes him follow her instructions. Makwande confronts and accuses her of being the problem, but she will not accept it. She comes up with a plan to get more funds from the Swedish NGO, but will she succeed? Find out.

The opening episodes of your favourite drama series have introduced likely questions that most viewers might want to get answered. For instance, why does Millicent continue to cause trouble between Esther and Makwande? While these Isono on e.tv teasers give a clue, remember to get the full details as the premiere episodes air on e.tv from Mondays to Fridays at 20h25.

