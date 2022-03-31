The Wrede Stad teasers for April 2022 are officially out, and the show has so much in store for you in the oncoming episodes. The drama in the show is getting more heated by the day. As the animosity between your favourite Wrede Stad cast members heightens, some wallow in sadness and lose control over their mental states. Is fighting the only way out of these situations?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Wrede Stad Teasers for April 2022. Photo: @Wrede Stad

Source: Facebook

Wrede Stad storyline features Seher, a laid-back mother living with her two daughters, son, and mother-in-law. Even though she loves all her children equally, they opt to live separate lives. The unity in her family is shattered when her mother-in-law sells one of her daughters to Agah Karacay, a wealthy man from her town. Agah is on a mission to procure a bride for his nephew. Check out the details in Wrede Stad teasers for April 2022 to determine how the drama will unfold and whether the truth will come out.

Wrede Stad teasers for April 2022

Recent Wrede Stad episodes revealed Seniz's dilemma after Ceren's threatened to reveal the secret. Ceren relentlessly struggles to find out her baby's whereabouts. She also contemplates ruining the bond between the Karacay family members. Is she biting more than she can chew?

Episode 110 - Friday, 1st of April 2022

Agah makes a difficult decision after meeting Seniz. Ceren's mental state goes on a downward spiral. How much will she tell Cemre before she is stopped?

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Episode 111 - Monday, 4th of April 2022

Seniz gets into a hot mess when Ceren threatens to expose her to Agah. How will Seniz counter her before it is too late?

Episode 112 - Tuesday, 5th of April 2022

Agah gets closer to finding out the truth about Seniz's dark secret. Meanwhile, Seniz entertains the thought of the truth setting her free.

Episode 113 - Wednesday, 6th of April 2022

Ceren plays her trump card after Oya tells Nedim who she is. How will Karacay act now that the cat is out of the bag?

The truth will set you free. Gif: youtube.com, gif.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 114 - Thursday, 7th of April 2022

How will the revelation of the truth affect Nedim and Agah's relationship? Meanwhile, Seniz goes missing as Ceren continues being triggered by the baby.

Episode 115 - Friday, 8th of April 2022

Chaos emerges at the office after Nedim confronts Ceren. Cenk is Seniz's case, although she is steps ahead of him. Will he manage to catch up with her?

Episode 116 - Monday, 11th of April 2022

Agah's decision rocks the company. Things finally start working out between Nedim and Cemre, although Cenk is still in the picture. How long with they stay afloat before more chaos erupts?

Episode 117 - Tuesday, 12th of April 2022

Everyone is shocked beyond disbelief when they hear the news about what happened to Seniz. Nedim and Cenk get into a fight as they point fingers at who is responsible for what happened to Seniz. Elsewhere, Neriman wishfully starts the funeral arrangements.

Episode 118 - Wednesday, 13th of April 2022

Damla and Cenk spend days at the hospital, and as Cenk goes looking for answers, Agah's mental state deteriorates. Will he gain control over his emotions before it is too late?

Episode 119 - Thursday, 14th of April 2022

Cenk and Damla struggle to come to terms with what happened to their mother. Later, Cemre and Damla both come close to finding information that might hurt them.

All hope is not lost. Gif: youtube.com, gif.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 120 - Friday, 15th of April 2022

Cenk finally musters the courage to confess his big secret to Cemre. However, it causes significant consequences for her relationship with Nedim and Ceren. Later, Seniz returns from the hospital.

Episode 121 - Monday, 18th of April 2022

Cenk reaches breaking point as the Yilmaz family members deal with the consequences of Ceren's big secret. Nedim makes up his mind about the future of his marriage. Later, Nedim uncovers the real Oya!

Episode 122 - Tuesday, 19th of April 2022

Ceren celebrates her new life and makes a big purchase as Seniz struggles to adjust to the new dynamics of her life. Meanwhile, Oya concocts a plan to abduct Basak and the baby secretly.

Episode 123 - Wednesday, 20th of April 2022

Damla faces Seniz and asks the questions she could not ask her father, leading to more secrets being brought to light. Oya's mental health continues to spiral as things get out of control.

Episode 124 - Thursday, 21st of April 2022

Basak makes a run for it after she is confronted. How will Ceren deal with the reality of her baby being alive despite the mayhem?

Episode 125 - Friday, 22nd of April 2022

A family is at odds about a crazed mother, a stolen baby and a debate about the child's identity. Are there more secrets bounds to be revealed at the Karacay mansion?

Episode 126 - Monday, 25th of April 2022

Ceren finally musters the courage to face the Karacays; is she brave enough to counter Agah? What will her next step be now that the jig is up?

Is love worth fighting for? Gif: youtube.com, gif.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 127 - Tuesday, 26th of April 2022

Ceren plots a grand revenge scheme against Agah as Cemre struggles to come to terms with her feelings for Nedim. All is not well with Cenk either.

Episode 128 - Wednesday, 27th of April 2022

As Cenk's situation worsens, Ceren concocts a new plan to sneak back into the Karacays mansion and break the family for good. Meanwhile, Seniz struggles more to get her act together.

Episode 129 - Thursday, 28th of April 2022

Ceren decides to take matters into her own hands after Cenk shatters her dream to live happily ever after. What is Ceren planning to do to the Karacays?

Episode 130 - Friday, 29th of April 2022

The Korhan and Karacays event takes an unforeseen turn as Ceren proceeds to initiate her plan. The Karacay siblings finally speak their minds, and Agah's heart cannot handle all the lies.

Ceren

Ceren threatens to tell Agah what Seniz has been up to, and Oyah tells Nedim what Ceren has been up to, making her panic. The Yilmaz family members struggle to comprehend the revelation of Ceren's secret.

As Ceren adjusts to her new life, she discovers that her baby has been alive. The news throws her off balance, but she finally musters the courage to face the Karacays. She concocts a plan to get back at them. Is she ready for the consequences of her actions?

Seniz

Agah is steps away from finding out Seniz's secret. Seniz works against time to fix the loops that might lead to the truth coming out. However, she considers confessing the truth.

After her admission to the hospital, she struggles to fit into her new lifestyle. When Damla confronts her about the questions she could not ask her father, she considers telling the truth. However, it leaves her in a complicated situation. Does she stand a chance to get her act together after everything she has been up to?

The hints in Wrede Stad teasers for April 2022 do not pre-empt enough how dramatic the show has gotten. If you wish to find out more details about the soap opera, tune in to eExtra every weekday at 19h30. You will be in for a bumpy ride.

READ ALSO: Surrender in Love Teasers for April 2022: Saraswati's murderer is uncovered!

Briefly.co.za recently published thrilling details about Surrender in Love teasers for April 2022. Is the puzzle about Sarawati's murder finally going to get solved?

Surrender in Love teasers for April 2022 highlight Chahat and Neel's misery. They proceed with their court marriage despite Vyasji's opposition and stand against having Chahat as his daughter-in-law. He tricks Chahat into appending his signature on the divorce document!

Source: Briefly News