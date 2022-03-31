Surrender in Love Teasers for April 2022: Saraswati's murderer is uncovered!

Since Saraswati lost her life on the operating table, Neel was convinced that Dr Rahil Baig, Chahat's father, was responsible for his sister's death. However, Chahat has eventually found evidence that incriminates Aalekh, Saraswati's widowed husband. What will Neel do to him after learning the truth? Find out how the action unfolds this April from the Surrender in Love teasers.

Neel and Chahat marry in court, but not everyone is happy for them, especially Neel's father, Vyasji, who is pro-Indian and against Muslims. Meanwhile, Aalekh's plan to remove Vyasji from his Mahant position works, and he becomes his replacement.

Surrender in Love teasers for April 2022

Surrender in Love on eExtra never disappoints when it comes to offering thrilling Indian entertainment. Here are all the show's teasers on what is coming up this April.

1st April 2022, Friday: Episode 89

Gazala's efforts to expose Neel's (Vyasji's son) deeds before Dadi Ammi fail to work. She then decides to conspire with Aalekh to ensure Vyasji finds out that his son is living at her house and pretending to be Muslim.

4th April 2022, Monday: Episode 90

Jamuna brings Neel and Chahat (Dr Baig's daughter) home after their court nuptials. However, Vyasji is not ready to accept the wedding and decides to shoot himself. Chahat tries to help a wounded Vyasji, but Godamvari forbids her.

5th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 91

An angry Godamvari pushes Chahat off the balcony, but Neel gets there in time and rescues her. Neel then decides to start working as a henchman to earn an income.

6th April 2022, Wednesday: Episodes 92

Chahat lands a junior physician's position at a medical facility while Aalekh and Ghazala's scheme is made known. Later, Neel decides to set on fire the presents he received from his wife's family.

7th April 2022, Thursday: Episode 93

Neel prays that the medical facility is not auctioned while his wife keeps the Akhand Jyoti burning. Dadi Ammi and Gazala have great news to share.

8th April 2022, Friday: Episode 94

Neel learns that Chahat is innocent after finding the jewellery. Later, Chahat rescues her husband from dying when a serpent bites him. Meanwhile, Aalekh and Vysji conspire to create a rift between the newlyweds.

11th April 2022, Monday: Episode 95

Chahat finds out that her husband is working as a waiter at the medical facility's canteen. Baig's daughter fails to defend Neel when he is insulted after Gazala threatens her.

12th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 96

Neel receives his salary from his wife. Later, Chahat comes to her husband's defence when a certain man accuses him of poisoning his meal. Vyasji ensures that Neel loses his work position at the canteen.

13th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 97

Gazala decides to transfer Dr Baig's daughter to Pipli to work in a vaccination camp. Meanwhile, Neel does not agree to put his signature on the divorce documents, but his wife signs the paper after being tricked by Aalekh. The latter then makes up his mind to organize Neel's marriage to Alka.

14th April 2022, Thursday: Episode 98

Chahat's words leave Neel even more confused. She later dances before Neel, who starts suspecting that Aalekh is not being transparent with him.

15th April 2022, Friday: Episode 99

Aalekh makes preparations for Neel and Alka's marriage ceremony. Later, the villagers hold Aalekh at gunpoint and force him to tie the knot with Alka after the latter decides to expose the truth.

18th April 2022, Monday: Episode 100

Chahat meets Vyasji to discuss Alka's land and possibly save it, but Alka reveals that she is willing to find a buyer for the piece of land. Dr Baig's daughter then decides to use Kripa to ensure Vyasji's pretence is brought to light.

19th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 101

Neel tries to quell Chahat's anger by seeking her forgiveness. Meanwhile, Vyasji is informed that he will not be able to perform the Mahapuja while Aalekh finds the best way to ensure Vyasji loses his Mahant position.

20th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 102

Acharya Ji removes Vyasji from the Mahant position and replaces him with Aalekh. Later, Vyasji and his son have an argument while Alka gives Chahat a parcel sent to her.

21st April 2022, Thursday: Episode 103

Chahat finds out that Aalekh is the new Mahant. She then starts suspecting that the doll which came as a parcel is connected to Aalekh's plan to be the next Mahant.

22nd April 2022, Friday: Episode 104

Chahat finds out that Aalekh is behind the murder of Saraswati. Later at the celebration, she makes people aware of Aalekh's cries, but she lacks incriminating evidence. Aalekh sets his plan in motion to ensure Chahat does not continue looking for the doll.

25th April 2022, Monday: Episode 105

Chahat manages to get the doll and narrowly escapes being murdered by Aalekh. It is now clear that Aalekh is a murderer after the evidence is made known, and an angry Neel wants to make him pay with his life for killing his sister.

26th April 2022, Tuesday: Episode 106

Aalekh threatens to go with Kripa, his child with the late Saraswati. Vyasji does not know what to do and decides to allow him to live in the house. Aalekh does not let anyone in the family set their eyes on Kripa.

27th April 2022, Wednesday: Episode 107

Gazala and Dadi Ammi come to the house to take Chahat, and their actions lead to a fight between them and Vjasji. Dr Baig's daughter later finds out that she is not expecting a baby and decides to take a bow.

28th April 2022, Thursday: Episode 108

Godambari blames Alka for stealing the bracelet belonging to Neel. Sahil reveals to Gazala his plot to destroy Naveli's reputation. Chahat finds them talking and asks Sahil why he is in possession of Neel's bracelet.

29th April 2022, Friday: Episode 109

Chahat goes after Naveli while Sahil asks Neel to accompany his folks to the mandap. Sahil and Gazala decide to make everyone believe that Chahat is the one who wants to ensure that Sahil and Naveli tie the knot.

What happens to the Surrender in Love cast?

April episodes of Surrender in Love on eExtra have dramatic twists you never saw coming. Will Vyasji change his mind about Chahat as his daughter-in-law after she uncovers his daughter's real killer?

Chahat and Neel

They have a court marriage, but Vyasji is not ready to accept Chahat as his daughter-in-law and shoots himself but survives. Neel's aunt Godamvari tries to kill Chahat by pushing him off the balcony, but Neel gets there in time to save her. Later, Aalekh tries to separate them by tricking Chahat into signing the divorce documents, but his plan fails when Alka exposes him. Will their romance survive the constant opposition from their families?

Aalekh

He conspires with Gazala and Neel's father, Vyasji, to create a rift between Chahat and Neel. He tricks Chahat into putting her signature on the divorce documents and then plans to get Neel and Alka married. However, Alka exposes Aalekh's deeds, and the villagers force him to marry Alka. Later, Chahat finds out that he is the one who murdered Neel's sister and his former wife, Saraswati. At first, nobody believes her, but she gathers incriminating evidence, and Neel seeks to make him pay with his life.

You will not have a dull moment watching April episodes, as revealed by the Surrender in Love teasers. Will Aalekh manage to escape Neel's wrath following the recent chilling discovery? The Indian telenovela airs on eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 2.55 p.m.

