Dokter Ali 2 Teasers for April 2022: Ali does everything to help Adil

Dokter Ali 2 teasers for April 2022 are finally out, and the second season has more than enough drama to keep you watching the show. The second season takes you deeper into the complicated medical field and how much Ali is getting better at the field despite his disability. He is not only determined to blend with his colleagues but also to get into a relationship. Does he stand a chance?

The Dokter Ali 2 storyline features the ins and outs of a busy hospital and the challenges of its medical practitioners. The hospital is centred on Ali, an autistic resident surgeon. His condition is a challenge to his ability to socialize. Despite his disability, he has a unique strength, the ability to remember the slightest details. Check out the hints in the Dokter Ali 2 teasers for April 2022 to find out more information about the show's outcome.

Dokter Ali 2 teasers for April 2022

The last season focused on Ali's immense transformation and how much progress he has made in his career. He amazes his patients and colleagues, although some Dokter Ali 2 cast members feel threatened by his strengths. Therefore, they take advantage of his condition to bring him down. Go through the hints in the Dokter Ali 2 episodes to find out how the plot unfolds in the oncoming days.

Episode 1 - Monday, 18th of April 2022

Everyone else's relationship seems to be going well except for Beliz and Kivilcim's relationship, which appears to be on an all-time low. Elsewhere, two patients are wheeled into the ER, and everything is not as it seems.

Episode 2 - Tuesday, 19th of April 2022

An explosion causes mayhem at the hospital, and everyone is forced to jump in and help. Ali frantically searches for Nazil as Ferman and Tanju race against time as they attempt to rescue two critically ill patients.

Episode 3 - Wednesday, 20th of April 2022

Demir shares shocking details with Acelya, and Beliz is forced to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, Ali makes the difficult decision to follow his heart despite the dire consequences attached to it.

Episode 4 - Thursday, 21st of April 2022

Demir gets into trouble with Tanju, and Gunes plans a big surprise for Gulin. Adil struggles to hide his emotions as he hands in his resignation.

Episode 5 - Friday, 22nd of April 2022

Doctor Adil attempts to gain control over the little girl wandering around the hospital's premises. Later, Ali goes on a mission to bond with Kivilcim's baby.

Episode 6 - Monday, 25th of April 2022

Demir attempts to keep all the balls in the air, and Adil refuses to give in to the treatment plan. Doruk tries to make Ali come to terms with the reality and how much he is wasting time going after something unattainable. However, Ali refuses to give in.

Episode 7 - Tuesday, 26th of April 2022

Beliz makes an unexpected decision about the baby. Tension reigns at the hospital after Adil's surgery fails to go as planned.

Episode 8 - Wednesday, 27th of April 2022

Ferman refuses to let the officers from social services to take the baby. Later, he sternly gives Belize an ultimatum. Ali devises a plan to go on with Adil's surgery, leaving Tanju livid.

Episode 9 - Thursday, 28th of April 2022

Ferman attempts to teach Ali a valuable lesson, and later, Ali is forced to say goodbye to someone he cares about dearly. Acelya's plans for a romantic night with Demir do not bear fruit.

Episode 10 - Friday, 29th of April 2022

Adil finally wakes up, but Ali has to give him some bad news. Doruk and Nazli disagree on how to treat a patient. Demir tries to lighten his workload with help from Acelya.

Ali

Ali insists on following his heart's desires despite the consequences that he risks facing. Later, he insists on bonding with Kivilcim's baby. Doruk attempts to make Ali understand that he might be wasting time going after an unattainable thing, but Ali refuses.

When Adil's surgery fails to go as planned, Ali offers to help him with it. Will it make any difference?

Demir

Demir's revelation leaves Alecya dumbfounded. Later. Alecya's attempts to spend a romantic night with Demir do not bear fruit. Later, he reaches out to Alecya for help with his workload. Will they admit how they genuinely feel towards one another?

The gists in the Dokter Ali 2 teasers for April 2022 highlight how dramatic the new season will be. The show's premiere episodes air on eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 20h30.

