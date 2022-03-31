New! Anupama Teasers for April 2022: Exciting episodes here!

Good news! A new drama series has been added to the list of TV shows airing on Star Life. While the new show, Anupama, premieres on Thursday 14 April 2022 at 11:00 PM, there are lots of exciting details you do not want to miss while preparing for the show. These Anupama teasers grant you a sneak peek into the upcoming episodes.

Anupama's storylines are on loyalty, self-sacrifices, and the importance of prioritising one's family. The main cast member, Anupama, faces social criticism, and others refer to her as a mere housewife without an opportunity to finish her education. Unfortunately, she discovers her husband's infidelity on her 25th wedding anniversary; he has been having an affair with his colleague for eight years. How will she handle the latest information? The episodes explain more about it.

Anupama teasers for April 2022

Ensuring that viewers have value for their time is something Star Life is known for. While making sure that you get fully entertained, the careful selection of the drama shows that the station broadcasts are worth commending. If you enjoyed the Happy Hearts drama series, you will find Anupama drama series more exciting. Check out the highlights of the episodes below:

Thursday, 14 April 2022 - Episode 1

Anupama, a dedicated mother and wife, loves her family and makes sure their needs are met. However, he does not have the same love and respect reciprocated in her own house.

Episode 2

Samar finds fault with Vanraj's decision of sending Anupama out even when she is remorseful. Anupama becomes expectant on the next day to her birthday because of what Vanraj said. Is her speculation right?

Friday, 15 April 2022 - Episode 3

Anupama happily sets things for the party on her birthday. But, as Samar notices something strange, Anupama becomes shattered because of Vanraj's proclamation.

Episode 4

Samar excitedly celebrates Anupama on her birthday without knowing that the party is for Kavya. Later, Vanraj looks down on Anupama in the presence of the family.

Saturday, 16 April 2022 - Episode 5

After proclaiming a talent fair at her school for mothers, Pakhi is ashamed to let Anupama participate. However, Anupama chooses to arrange her stall at the event.

Episode 6

In her enthusiastic state, Anupama gets ready to visit Pakhi's school fair early in the morning. She is later scolded by Vanraj after sighting her.

Sunday, 17 April 2022 - Episode 7

Upon seeing Anupama at the school, Vanraj, Pakhi, and Kavya are surprised. Later, everyone is shocked by the speech given by Vanraj after proclaiming the winner of the competition.

Episode 8

Vanraj becomes extremely angry and scolds Anupama because of what she has done. Later on, she makes light of her trophy, and Kavya makes a startling decision that thoroughly leaves Vanraj confused.

Monday, 18 April 2022 - Episode 9

Anupama's cooking skills impress Pakhi's principal, who then offers her a job. Samar motivates her to take the offer even when most of the family does not want it.

Episode 10

Anupama and the rest of the family are shocked by the unforeseen advice Kavya gave. Anupama then decides to accept the job offer after being resolute.

Tuesday, 19 April 2022 - Episode 11

Anupama appreciates Vanraj for aiding her choice and hugs him. Then, while she gets set for her first day, the unanticipated proposition Samar makes leaves everyone startled.

Episode 12

Anupama finally gets late to her place of work on the very first day due to a series of problems. She then formally announces herself to her students.

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 - Episode 13

During strong quarrelling with Vanraj, Kavya sternly stands her ground. Elsewhere, upon getting her first salary, Anupama is emotionally overpowered and overwhelmed.

Episode 14

Pakhi voices her concerns and shortens Anupama's period of joy. Elsewhere, Anupama awaits some startling news while Vanraj celebrates his progress.

Thursday, 21 April 2022 - Episode 15

Anupama receives assistance from Samar to sign her first cheque. While going through a traumatic situation, she is startled by Vanraj's request.

Episode 16

Making sure Vanraj's needs are met, Anupama arrives below the expected time for the inspection at school. While Anupama gets applauded for her talent, Vanraj is confused.

Friday, 22 April 2022 - Episode 17

Anupama gets sacked at work because of her late arrival, while Kavya and Vanraj get into an intense exchange. Paritosh later makes a quick proclamation.

Episode 18

When Samar can not locate Anupama, he becomes perplexed. Later, as Anupama suddenly enters, Kavya starts pretending in front of Kinjal's parents.

Saturday, 23 April 2022 - Episode 19

Kinjal's parents interrogate the quality of Anupama's education. Anupama's response shocks everyone, while Vanraj abuses her for losing her job.

Episode 20

Anupama makes her voice known about her maltreatment in the presence of the family and stands her ground. Later, the Shahs get ready to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

Sunday, 24 April 2022 - Episode 21

Samar is overtaken with awe after meeting a girl at the market. Later, during the event of Raksha Bandhan, some guests are welcomed.

Episode 22

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with great magnificence by the Shahs! Later, Vanraj gets an unforeseen phone call from Kavya.

Monday, 25 April 2022 - Episode 23

Burning with fury, when an unfamiliar person gets to the Shahs' house, Vanraj slaps Samar and reveals a startling truth. Later on, Anupama breaks down into tears because of a feeling of guilt.

Episode 24

Anupama supports Kinjal and scolds Paritosh for his bad-mannered behaviour. Later, as Vanraj, Kavya, and Anirudh get close, Arirudh walks in on them.

Tuesday, 26 April 2022 - Episode 25

Anupama's old friend visits her when there is an increase in tension between Vanraj, Anirudh, and Kavya. Later, everyone is surprised because Devika praises Anupama.

Episode 26

Devika now divulges how Anupama supported her during their school days. Anupama's performance shocks her kids while Anirudh scornfully mocks Vanraj.

Wednesday, 27 April 2022 - Episode 27

The entire night is spent conversing between Anupama and Devika while something unusual is observed by the latter. Later, a tense atmosphere flares between Anupama and Devika.

Episode 28

Vanraj cautiously follows Kavya and Anirudh while Anupama and Devika get into a strong argument. Finally, Anupama excitingly gets ready for the Janmashtami puja.

Thursday, 28 April 2022 - Episode 29

The family is amused when Kavya's cousin, Nandini, locks horns with Samar. Later, Vanraj accomplishes his dishonourable plan to invite Kavya for the puja.

Episode 30

An invitation is extended to Kavya by Anupama to join the Shahs for Janmashtami and spend some excellent time with Kinjah. Elsewhere, Vanraj's unusual behaviour shocks Kavya.

Friday, 29 April 2022 - Episode 31

Upon seeing Kinjal dressed for the festival, Paritosh becomes overhappy. Later, because of the intimacy between Vanraj and Anupama during the Janmashtami puja, Kavya feels unsafe.

Episode 32

Kavya gets outraged upon seeing the dance performance of Vanraj and Anupama. While Kinjal's mother causes a noisy disturbance, Anupama is abused in the presence of everyone.

Saturday, 30 April 2022 - Episode 33

To raise her family, Anupama throws away her ambitions and goals. When she cannot get acknowledgement for her sacrifices and trials, she feels sad.

Episode 34

Anupama lets go of what she aims at achieving because she wants to raise her family. But unfortunately, because she does not receive adequate recognition for her sacrifice, she becomes dejected.

Anupama

Anupama is a dedicated mother who does everything to ensure her family is safe. But unfortunately, no one reciprocates the love she shows. She has high expectations about her birthday celebration only for Vanraj to scatter everything with what he said. She also gets humiliated before her husband's family.

Vanraj

Vanraj is Anupama's husband. But, instead of making her secure, he humiliates her and never sees anything good in what she does. He goes as far as embarrassing her before his family. What drives him to have an extra-marital affair despite being married to a caring woman is one of the concerns the show tries to address.

The Anupama teasers for April 2022 edition have given every viewer a clue on what to expect as the show premieres. You may also want to know why Vanraj's unusual behaviour shocks Kavya. So, join other viewers as the series broadcasts on Star Life from Mondays to Sundays at 21h00.

