Kurt en Shura teasers for April 2022 are finally here! Kurt en Shura is a Turkish series associated with romance and history. This soap, which is a blend of true-life events and some fiction, promises to leave you spellbound if you watch an episode. So get the teasers for April and know what to expect.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Kurt en Shura Turkish telenovela is a historical love story inspired by actual events during the First World War in Russia and Turkey. Photo: @eExtra

Source: Twitter

The Kurt en Shura series takes root in the romantic exploits of a man and woman, which begins in Russia and continues in Ukraine and across Turkey. Along their relationship journey, they encounter unending obstacles enough to separate them. Finally, they make a wise decision to face the challenges head-on.

Kurt en Shura teasers for April 2022

Kurt en Shura Turkish telenovela is a historical love story inspired by actual events during the First World War in Russia and Turkey. Kurt Seyit (a Turkish soldier) and Alexandra Shura (a beautiful Russian nobleman's daughter) fall in love.

The series was written by Kurt Seyit's granddaughter, who chronicles her granddad's journey of love during the Russian revolution. Photo: @eExtra

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The Kurt en Shura on eExtra was written by Kurt Seyit's granddaughter, who chronicles her granddad's journey of love during the Russian revolution. Below are the Kurt en Shura teasers for the upcoming April episodes.

Episode 36 - Friday, the 1st of April 2022

With Hakki still infatuated with Ayse, the word is passed to Ali, but Ayse seems hesitant and unresponsive to the affection. Seyit, at long last, makes a come back, although not everyone is pleased with his return.

Episode 37 - Monday, the 4th of April 2022

Murvet and Seyit gradually form a strong bond. But will Seyit take their relationship a notch higher? In the meantime, a handsome man enters Shura's life. Alya discovers some shocking truth concerning Petro and doubts his motive.

Episode 38 - Tuesday, the 5th of April 2022

Alya discovers some shocking truth concerning Petro and doubts his motive. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Emine is still hesitant about having Seyit close to her daughter. Finally, Shura is hopeless, and Seyit settles on a final decision.

Episode 39 - Wednesday, the 6th of April 2022

As Seyit comes to terms with the reality of his marriage, how will Shura deal with the fact that he married someone else?

Episode 40 - Thursday, the 7th of April 2022

Murvet's uncertainty of her union with Seyit worsens as he heads out to Anatolia. Petro proposes to Shura, and she surprises everybody with her response.

Episode 41 - Friday, the 8th of April 2022

Petro proposes to Shura, and she amazes everybody with her response. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Murvet and Seyit try their best to form a connection amidst Emine's opinions. Shura believes she made an error accepting Petro's proposal, and Tina informs her she will not be leaving with her.

Episode 42 - Monday, the 11th of April 2022

After getting to know details about the engagement, will Seyit behave normally when he comes to face Petro? Ayse finally gets an opportunity to take her revenge on Billy, but will he express his way out of the situation?

Episode 43 - Tuesday, the 12th of April 2022

As Ayse self-isolates, somebody else is paying the price for her mistakes. Will Seyit make up for the day this time, or is all hope gone?

Episode 44 - Wednesday, the 13th of April 2022

Shura gets two letters, a disturbing one from the past and an enlightening one that dictates her future. Petro might be on the run but on the way to vindicate.

Episode 45 - Thursday, the 14th of April 2022

Shura gets two letters, a disturbing one from the past and an enlightening one that dictates her future. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

As Seyit comes to terms with Shura's departure, Murvet is figuring out how this may change their union. Petro's plans to vindicate Alya are in progress. Is she one step ahead of him?

Episode 46 - Friday, the 15th of April 2022

As Petro attempts to handle the current issues, how will he handle the repercussions of his secrets being unearthed?

What happens to the Kurt en Shura cast?

Kurt en Shura has fascinating twists as love and betrayal lead to unexpected decisions in the coming episodes. Below is a summary of what happens to the characters in Kurt en Shura episodes for April.

Shura

Shura gets to meet another handsome man. Petro proposes to her, and her response shocks many as no one thought she would accept his proposal. But later in life, she realises she made a big mistake accepting the proposal. Not knowing what to do, she has to decide whether to stay or leave the marriage.

Seyit

Seyit is finally released, and he makes a comeback. Unfortunately, not everyone is pleased with his return. He decides to engage Murvet, and they form a strong bond. However, he faces a tough challenge as Emine is still sceptical about having Seyit anywhere near her daughter.

Reading through the Kurt en Shura teasers above, you can see that the show promises ecstatic scenes. How will Seyit deal with Shura's disappearance? Will Petro execute a revenge mission on Alya? Do not miss the premiere episodes as they broadcast on eExtra at 20h30 from Mondays to Fridays.

READ ALSO: Dokter Ali 2 Teasers for April 2022: Ali does everything to help Adil

In other news, Briefly.co.za reported on the 31st of March, 2022, about Dokter Ali 2 teasers for April 2022: Ali does everything to help Adil. The Dokter Ali 2 storyline features the ins and outs of a busy hospital and the challenges of its medical practitioners.

Check out the hints in the Dokter Ali 2 teasers for April 2022 to find out more information about the show's outcome. Read on here!

Source: Briefly News