The Estate on SABC1 Teasers for April 2022: The season is finally wrapping up!

The Estate on SABC1 teasers for April 2022 are finally out. As the first season wraps up, it brings you tonnes of drama. If you are an ardent fan of the soapie, you can confirm that the drama in the show is out of this world. As you go through these teasers, ensure to be keen on how your favourite The Estate on SABC1 cast members deal with situations.

The Estate on SABC1 storyline wraps up in April 2022. What are your expectations for the oncoming episodes? Do you think Shadrack will finally find a reason to vindicate himself? If so, how? Will Chantelle finally find the calm she has been dreaming of? What will happen to Muzi? Read through the snippets in The Estate on SABC1 teasers for April 2022 to find out how the drama will unfold.

The Estate SABC1 teasers for April 2022

If the most recent The Estate on SABC1 episodes focused on Shadrack's misery and how complicated the court case was getting. He gets set up for a crime he did not commit. Dealing with the pressure of the court case takes a toll on him. Is there hope for his liberation?

Episode 151 - Monday, 4th of April 2022

Phasha fulfils his promise to Muzi by lying about Shadrack in court. The events in court portray Shadrack as a crazy man. Meanwhile, Martin is dying to know how much Precious knows.

Episode 152 - Tuesday, 5th of April 2022

Chantelle humiliates Gillies. Muzi's efforts to mend fences with Sindi ruins a dinner Lwandle had organized. Martin finds himself between a rock and a hard place, and Jo does not trust Tessa.

Episode 153 - Wednesday, 6th of April 2022

Chantelle's unforeseen financial woes force her to turn to an unexpected person for help. Jo and Tessa finally find common ground. Shadrack struggles to get over the battering he got in court. The experience throws him into an unexpected lifeline.

Episode 154 - Thursday, 7th of April 2022

Tessa catches Jo in the act, and a showdown looms between Muzi and Shadrack. Tsholo offers to help Chantelle.

The township residents are unimpressed by Muzi's decision.

Episodes 155 and 156 - Friday, 8th of April 2022

Shadrack discovers shocking details about Muzi and what his plans were. The discovery changes the trajectory of the case. Elsewhere, Muzi realizes how complicated his situation is.

Phasha offers Chantelle the chance to show off her skills at KwaLalaVuka. Muzi brilliantly places himself at the centre of the search for Shadrack.

Shadrack

Phasha colludes with Muzi, and his confession before the court paints Shadrack as a crazy person. The trajectory of the case takes a toll on Shadrack. However, all hope is not lost. He discovers shocking details about Muzi. How will this discovery benefit him, especially with the case?

Chantelle

She feels proud when an opportunity to humiliate Gillies comes her way. However, she experiences unforeseen financial woes and is forced to seek help from an unlikely person. Later, Phasha offers her the opportunity to showcase her skill. Will she find the financial footing he has been dreaming of?

The Estate on SABC1 teasers for April 2022 highlight how much the show will end on a high. You cannot miss out on the show's season finale. Ensure to tune in to SABC1 from Mondays to Fridays until Friday, 8th of April 2022.

After the first season of The Estate on SABC1 wraps up, the second season of Makoti will air on Mondays to Wednesdays and the fifth season of Ses'Top La on Thursdays and Fridays.

