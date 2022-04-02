The much-awaited The Estate on S3 teasers for April 2022 are finally here. Are you ready for the dramatic end of the second season? If you have been following the show, you can attest that the plot has consistently given you a reason to come back and check out a new episode. So, as the season finally wraps up, you might be interested in knowing more about what will happen to your favourite The Estate on S3 cast members. Go through these snippets to find out more.

The Estate on S3 storyline has been the ultimate rollercoaster. The revelation of secrets and endless wrangles between cast members has been the order of the day. Every The Estate on S3 episode has given you a reason to anticipate an oncoming one. So, does it pay to engage in heinous acts? How much damage-control does the truth do? Go through the hints in The Estate on S3 teasers for April 2022 to find out more about the show.

The Estate on S3 teasers for April 2022

For how long will other people take the bullet on Muzi's behalf? Will Jo's efforts to unveil the truth bear fruits? Will the Thembalethu residents stand up for themselves amidst the mayhem?

Episode 105 (260) - Friday, 1st of April 2022

Mmatshepo and Lwandle bond over their shared losses, and Muzi suffers a colossal setback at the hands of an underdog.

Episode 106 (261) - Monday, 4th of April 2022

Martin finally musters the courage to tell Jo about his financial woes, and the Thembalethu Land Association struggles to find a consensus. Later, Muzi asks Castro to do the unimaginable.

Episode 107 (262) - Tuesday, 5th of April 2022

Zodwa and Faniswa take their first step towards their big dream, and Dumisani realizes he is deeply entangled in the community squabbles. Jo makes an arrest, although she is unaware of the lurking danger.

Episode 108 (263) - Wednesday, 6th of April 2022

Castro finally gets out of jail on bail and goes out on a revenge mission. Jo gets an unwelcome surprise at her wedding. Meanwhile, Siya is out for blood.

Episode 109 (264) - Thursday, 7th of April 2022

Zodwa and Faniswa are out to live the soft life, and an unlikely source sends Jo a warning. Later, protestors disrupt the unveiling of Shadrack's Memorial Wall.

Episode 110 (265) - Friday, 8th of April 2022

Martin reluctantly agrees to Jo's plans for Labuschagne, and Sindi comes bearing big news for Dumi. Faniswa and Zodwa are in for a rude shock.

Episode 111 (266) - Monday, 11th of April 2022

Dumisani finally succeeds in controlling the impatient Thembalethu people. Jo takes matters into her own hands after receiving a dangerous tip-off. Elsewhere, Muzi gets dragged into a deadly situation.

Episode 112 (267) - Tuesday, 12th of April 2022

Jo is riddled with guilt after what happened, and the Phakathwayos receive devastating news.

Episode 113 (268) - Wednesday, 13th of April 2022

Faniswa and Zodwa cause a blackout at Echelon. Lwandle receives a mysterious confession video that changes the dynamics of everything that has been happening.

Episode 114 (269) - Thursday, 14th of April 2022

Lwandle insists on getting justice for the Mokobanes, and Siya insists on preserving Muzi's hero status. Labuschagne battles a life and death situation, and Zodwa and Faniswa provoke the people of Thembalethu again.

Episode 115 (270) - Friday, 15th of April 2022

Siya gets a surprise at the funeral, and the residents of Thembalethu decide to take matters into their own hands. A scared Dumisani fears for his mother's life while Castro reclaims his throne.

Zodwa and Faniswa

Zodwa and Faniswa are on a mission to humiliate the residents of Thembalethu. They implement their heinous plan and are excited about the idea of living the "soft life". However, they are shocked by how things turn out.

In retaliation, they cause the power outage in Echelon. Their actions provoke the residents of Thembalethu. How will they get out of their mess when the truth about their involvement in the power outages comes out?

Castro

Castro falls for Muzi's antics, unaware that he is setting him up. Luckily, he succeeds in raising his bail and getting out of jail. However, he is filled with so much bitterness that he goes on a revenge mission. His efforts bear fruit when he finally reclaims his throne.

The hints in The Estate on S3 teasers for April 2004 highlight how the show's second season will end on a high. If you wish to catch up with the drama, consider tuning in to S3 from Mondays to Fridays at 19h00. The last episode will air on the 15th of April 2022.

